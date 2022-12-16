Read full article on original website
Do You Love the McKay Tract? Do You Know Useful Things? The County is Looking For Four Good Folks to Advise it On All Matters McKay, and One of Those People Could Be You!
If you are interested in advising County of Humboldt’s Public Works Department on the management of the McKay Community Forest, you are encouraged to apply to be part of the McKay Community Forest Advisory Group. The advisory group will share community perspectives, identify needs and opportunities, provide feedback on...
(PHOTOS/VIDEO) Following the 6.4 Earthquake, Rio Dell Residents Try to Put the Pieces Back Together With Help from Emergency Responders
The day after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Humboldt County in the early morning hours, emergency responders descended on the small city of Rio Dell, whose residents felt the brunt of the violent temblor. By this afternoon, roughly 65 percent of the city’s homes had been inspected and 26 had...
City Government is Still Tallying Up the Damage to Eureka’s Lloyd Building; at Least Two Homes in the Town Red-Tagged
The power’s back on in Eureka and parts north, and today comes a more sober-headed assessment of what the quake hath wrought. Eureka City Manager Miles Slattery tells the Outpost that two homes in the city have been red-tagged due to chimney collapse, with another three being inspected today. That seems to be the extent of the residential structural damage.
(UPDATING) Power Out Across the County Tuesday Morning, Schools Closed, Fernbridge Currently Closed Following Early Morning Quake
UPDATE, 6:59 p.m.: Power’s Back in Most of Eureka; Sheriff Declares Local State of Emergency. Power started returning to Eureka residences late in the afternoon, and by now most of the city is back online, as is the Samoa Peninsula. As of this writing, the PG&E outage map is showing Arcata, McKinleyville, the Eel River Valley and indeed most everywhere else still down, but who knows — the map lags reality a little.
- City of Fortuna: Forest Hills Drive, Newell Drive, Valley View Drive, Boyden Lane, Scenic Drive, and Cypress Loop Rd.
Mckinleyville Structure Fire: Arcata Fire is at scene in the 100 block of Timmons Ln cross of Essex for a report of fire spreading to a home from a wood stove. Chief 8202 was “Timmons IC”. Fire is reported to be controlled. HCSO is now receiving reports of an individual making threats from the scene. Medical is being dispatched to stand by. Chief 8202 has transferred command of the structure fire to to Chief 8700. An engine on scene is reporting that a male was seen walking down Timmons and gesturing to his waistband like he had a weapon. 8202 is requesting the ambulance stage far from the scene. HCSO is responding code 3.
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
OBITUARY: Larry Joe Sillaway, 1959-2022
Larry Joe Sillaway was born November 4, 1959 in Hoopa. He was found December 5, 2022 in Eureka. Larry went by the nicknames of Larry Jo or Larry Ho. He was a proud member of the Yurok Tribe. His birth parents were Ida Mae Lewis and Everett Charles Myers. As a baby, Larry was born to be Dolores Sullivan’s son, as per the agreement between Ida and Dolores.
Snake Saved But Dogs Perish in House Fire Off Glendale Road Last Night, Arcata Fire Says
On 12/20/2022 at 5:04 P.M. Arcata Fire District units were dispatched to a report of a residential structure fire on the 100 Block of Timmons Lane, in the Essex area of Arcata. The residents had returned to their home and found it full of smoke with fire spreading in the living room area. One of the occupants entered the home in an attempt to rescue family pets, suffering minor smoke inhalation while doing so. The occupant denied needing any medical treatment at scene.
Earthquake! 3.9 magnitude, 12km SSW of Willow Creek, CA
More information at the USGS.
OBITUARY: Margaret Jay McMahan, 1942-2022
Margaret (Meghan) passed away peacefully on December 3, 2022 at Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna. She was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on April 20, 1942 to her mother, Margaret Edith Williams, and her father, John Walton McMahan. Meghan McMahan lived and worked as a paralegal in Fortuna for close...
Caltrans Says It’s Looking to Have Fernbridge Open Tonight
State Route 211 at Fernbridge in Humboldt County is expected to reopen as early as 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. Crews will be on-site to control the flow of traffic on both ends of the bridge. “Thanks very much to the residents that use Fernbridge for their patience,” said Caltrans...
Serial Burglary Suspect Arrested in Bayside After Being Apprehended by a Citizen, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. A man wanted in connection to numerous burglaries in the Bayside community is now in custody. On Dec. 16, 2022, at about 6:14 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a property on Idyle Bear Lane in Bayside for the report of wanted burglary suspect, 41-year-old Emiliano Ruiz Carriedo, being detained by a community member.
