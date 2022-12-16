Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Kelly Evans: Uh Oh…Tokens ARE Securities
There could be a lot more to come now that regulators are specifically saying that crypto tokens are securities. The SEC has been taking a lot of heat for not doing more to get ahead of the FTX debacle. Now, it appears they are dropping the hammer. In a complaint last night, they defined the FTT "token" at the heart of that exchange's problems as an "investment" with profit potential, or in other words, as CoinDesk reports, as a security.
NBC Miami
Bank of Japan Shocks Global Markets With Bond Yield Shift
The Bank of Japan caught markets off guard by tweaking its yield curve control policy to allow the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond to move 50 basis points either side of its 0% target. In its policy statement, the BOJ said the move is intended to "improve market...
NBC Miami
Gold at $4,000? Analysts Share Their 2023 Outlook as Inflation, Recession Fears Linger
Gold prices could surge to $4,000 an ounce in 2023 as recession fears persist, said Juerg Kiener, managing director and chief investment officer of Swiss Asia Capital. Kiener explained that many economies could face "a little bit of a recession" in the first quarter, which would lead to many central banks slowing their pace of interest rate hikes and make gold instantly more attractive.
US stocks slide as economic data stokes rate hike worries
Stocks closed lower on Wall Street as stronger-than-expected reports on the economy caused worries to flare about interest rates staying high
NBC Miami
Tesla, GM, Ford Questioned by U.S. Senator About Chinese Supply Chains and Connections to Forced Labor
Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., asked major automakers, including Tesla, General Motors and Ford to provide details about their Chinese supply chains. Wyden said he wants to assess the "effectiveness of trade-based efforts by the United States to combat forced labor and other serious human rights abuses in China."
NBC Miami
Worker Demands for More Money on the Job Hit a Record Level, a New York Fed Survey Finds
The lowest wage workers are willing to accept for a new job increased from $72,873 in July to $73,667 in November, the highest it's ever been in a study from the New York Fed. Workers under the age of 45 are most responsible for the increase, the central bank's data found.
NBC Miami
FTX's Gary Wang, Alameda's Caroline Ellison Plead Guilty to Federal Charges, Cooperating With Prosecutors
FTX co-founder Gary Wang and former Alameda Research co-CEO Caroline Ellison both pleaded guilty to federal charges in the Southern District of New York. Simultaneously, both the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Securities and Exchange Commission released civil complaints against them. Ellison, 28, and Wang, 29, become the second and...
NBC Miami
Here's How Much Money Google Estimates Microsoft's Cloud Business Is Actually Losing
A leaked document from Google shows the company believes Wall Street is too bullish on Microsoft's Azure business, a principal rival. Google's numbers also show Azure had a roughly $3 billion operating loss in fiscal 2022, which ended In June. "There's no way it's that big of a loss," said...
NBC Miami
To Predict Which Companies Will Survive a Recession, Ask Their Employees
Most workers describe their morale as positive and believe their companies are prepared to survive a recession, according to new data from the CNBC|Momentive Workforce Survey. There is no demographic or firmographic group — gender, age, race, industry, firm size, or any of the other characteristics typically examined — in which the number of workers describing morale as negative outnumber those who describe it as positive.
