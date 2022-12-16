ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Kelly Evans: Uh Oh…Tokens ARE Securities

There could be a lot more to come now that regulators are specifically saying that crypto tokens are securities. The SEC has been taking a lot of heat for not doing more to get ahead of the FTX debacle. Now, it appears they are dropping the hammer. In a complaint last night, they defined the FTT "token" at the heart of that exchange's problems as an "investment" with profit potential, or in other words, as CoinDesk reports, as a security.
NBC Miami

Bank of Japan Shocks Global Markets With Bond Yield Shift

The Bank of Japan caught markets off guard by tweaking its yield curve control policy to allow the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond to move 50 basis points either side of its 0% target. In its policy statement, the BOJ said the move is intended to "improve market...
NBC Miami

Gold at $4,000? Analysts Share Their 2023 Outlook as Inflation, Recession Fears Linger

Gold prices could surge to $4,000 an ounce in 2023 as recession fears persist, said Juerg Kiener, managing director and chief investment officer of Swiss Asia Capital. Kiener explained that many economies could face "a little bit of a recession" in the first quarter, which would lead to many central banks slowing their pace of interest rate hikes and make gold instantly more attractive.
NBC Miami

To Predict Which Companies Will Survive a Recession, Ask Their Employees

Most workers describe their morale as positive and believe their companies are prepared to survive a recession, according to new data from the CNBC|Momentive Workforce Survey. There is no demographic or firmographic group — gender, age, race, industry, firm size, or any of the other characteristics typically examined — in which the number of workers describing morale as negative outnumber those who describe it as positive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy