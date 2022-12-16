Read full article on original website
Police to investigate motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - Wednesday, Miami Police responded to SW 47 Ave and 8 St to investigate a reported traffic crash involving a motorcyclist and a vehicle.Upon officers' arrival, a male who was operating a motorcycle was located on the scene and appeared unconscious. Miami Fire Rescue have since responded to the scene and the male motorcyclist has since succumbed to his injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead. The driver of the other vehicle did remain on the scene.
cw34.com
Fatal shooting discovered from rollover crash in South Florida
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they are investigating a crash turned fatal shooting and need the public's help. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on Dec. 16, just after 4 p.m. Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to the scene on West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 47th Terrace, that's when paramedics rush to the aid of 49-year-old Joseph Copeland. But, he was pronounced dead at the scene on 4:17 p.m.
NBC Miami
Man Fatally Shot Girlfriend's Ex After Dispute at Miami Springs Home: Police
A man is facing a murder charge after he shot and killed his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend during a dispute at a Miami Springs home Wednesday night, authorities said. The incident unfolded around 10:30 p.m. at an efficiency at a home in the 600 block of South Drive, Miami-Dade Police officials said.
NBC Miami
Man Wanted in 1987 Kidnapping and Murder in Miami-Dade Arrested: Police
More than 35 years after a botched drug deal ended with a kidnapping and fatal shooting in Miami-Dade, one of the men responsible who fled to Venezuela has been taken into custody in South Florida, authorities said. Ricardo Calderon, 66, was arrested at Miami International Airport Wednesday night to face...
Boca Raton Criminal Attorney Jailed On DUI Charge
Defense Attorney Edward Kone Arrested Following Palmetto Park Road Crash. Allegedly Admitted To Drinking “Two Beers” At Flanigan’s Before Wreck. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton Criminal Defense Attorney apparently needs a defense attorney himself after Boca Raton Police arrested the man […]
WSVN-TV
City of Miami Special Victims Unit needs help searching for 20-year-old woman
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit needs the public’s help in searching for a 20-year-old woman. Cassandra Jean Risso was last seen in the area of Brickell on Dec. 20. She stands at 5-foot-6, weighs 120 pounds has blond hair and blue eyes.
WSVN-TV
Security video connects arrested man to multiple crimes along South Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A surveillance camera captured a beating on South Beach, which helped police connect the suspect to another crime. On Tuesday, security footage obtained exclusively by 7News shows a rough beat down on July 16 in South Beach. The video shows what police call an aggravated...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
BSO detectives search for attempted kidnapper
Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit are investigating an attempted kidnapping that occurred just before 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, in Pompano Beach. According to detectives, three juvenile females were walking home from the 2700 block of Northeast Ninth Court when a man on a...
WSVN-TV
Suspect transported to hospital after attempting to evade police by jumping into lake in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect has been captured after he attempted to evade police by jumping into a lake. Pembroke Pines Police arrived to the scene in the area of Northwest 155th Avenue and Fifth Street, Tuesday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a large police presence,...
NBC Miami
Man Dies After Being Shot Near NW Miami-Dade Metrorail Station
Police are investigating a shooting near a Metrorail station in northwest Miami-Dade that left one man dead late Tuesday. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place near the station located at 6250 Northwest 27th Avenue. Officers arrived and found the victim had been shot in the chest. The victim, who...
CBS News
Man sought in Fort Lauderdale club stabbing, two teen girls injured
MIAMI - The search is on for a man who stabbed two teens last month at a Fort Lauderdale club. According to police, a 17-year-old girl was with a group of friends at SWAY Nightclub on SW 2nd Avenue when she was groped by a man. She pushed him away and told her friends what had happened. A friend of the teen, also 17, went up to the man and told him to leave them alone.
Bond set for woman caught on video throwing monitor at MIA ticket counter worker
MIAMI - A woman who was caught on video throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent at Miami International Airport appeared before a judge on Wednesday.Camila McMillie, 25, is facing charges of aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. During the hearing, her bond was set at $4,500.According to investigators, On Tuesday McMillie was traveling from Alabama to New York City connecting at MIA.McMillie checked in to her flight at gate D-39, after being rebooked for missing her previous flight."While the subject was with the gate agent, her two minor children walked away without notice to use...
NBC Miami
Detectives Seek Suspect Who Stabbed Two Teens in Fort Lauderdale Nightclub
Detectives are searching for a man who they said stabbed two teen girls inside a Fort Lauderdale nightclub. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. back on Nov. 27 at SWAY nightclub at 111 Southwest 2nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said Wednesday. Officers who responded to the club found two...
WSVN-TV
Worker injured after falling from flatbed truck at Hard Rock Stadium
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - It was danger on the job for a worker at Hard Rock Stadium. The worker was injured while unloading a flatbed truck using a lift, Wednesday morning. According to officials, the victim somehow fell. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the worker to Jackson Memorial hospital after...
Click10.com
Wrong-way crash kills Hyundai driver in Doral, police say
DORAL, Fla. – A 44-year-old man died after a car crash on Sunday morning in Doral, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. The man who died was driving a silver 2015 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on Northwest 25 Street when he veered into the westbound lanes and collided head-on with a grey 2021 Honda CRV at Northwest 99 Avenue, police said.
Florida Gang Member Sentenced To Life After 3 Murders During Home Invasions
A Florida gang member has been sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years for murders committed during a series of home invasion robberies in Broward County. According to evidence presented at trial, Derrick Slade (aka “D” or “Solja”) joined a criminal enterprise in November
WSVN-TV
Ring doorbell video shows woman swiping students’ gifts from teacher’s Hialeah doorstep
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida elementary school teacher ordered gifts for her students, but a Grinch with an eye for crime was caught on camera stealing them right before the holidays. Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Maria Castillo said she has never seen the woman who was captured...
WSVN-TV
Mother honors police officer in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s a tradition for one mother to give back to a South Florida police department, but this year officers also had a surprise for her, not only for the holidays but also for her birthday, which happens to be today. “It says, ‘American Pride Police...
WSVN-TV
Teen stable following Lauderhill shooting
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is recovering after being shot in Lauderhill. Police said a 16-year-old was shot at an apartment complex on the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street, Sunday. After 5 p.m., the victim’s family took the teenager to a nearby fire station. The teen is...
NBC Miami
Police Investigating Possible Stabbing in Hialeah Neighborhood
Police are at the scene Tuesday morning of a possible stabbing in a Hialeah neighborhood. Officers arrived at the scene in the 2400 block of West 6th Court, where the area was marked off with police tape before 5 a.m. At least one person was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center...
