Coral Gables, FL

CBS Miami

Police to investigate motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - Wednesday, Miami Police responded to SW 47 Ave and 8 St to investigate a reported traffic crash involving a motorcyclist and a vehicle.Upon officers' arrival, a male who was operating a motorcycle was located on the scene and appeared unconscious. Miami Fire Rescue have since responded to the scene and the male motorcyclist has since succumbed to his injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead. The driver of the other vehicle did remain on the scene. 
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Fatal shooting discovered from rollover crash in South Florida

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they are investigating a crash turned fatal shooting and need the public's help. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on Dec. 16, just after 4 p.m. Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to the scene on West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 47th Terrace, that's when paramedics rush to the aid of 49-year-old Joseph Copeland. But, he was pronounced dead at the scene on 4:17 p.m.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Criminal Attorney Jailed On DUI Charge

Defense Attorney Edward Kone Arrested Following Palmetto Park Road Crash. Allegedly Admitted To Drinking “Two Beers” At Flanigan’s Before Wreck. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton Criminal Defense Attorney apparently needs a defense attorney himself after Boca Raton Police arrested the man […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Security video connects arrested man to multiple crimes along South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A surveillance camera captured a beating on South Beach, which helped police connect the suspect to another crime. On Tuesday, security footage obtained exclusively by 7News shows a rough beat down on July 16 in South Beach. The video shows what police call an aggravated...
MIAMI, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

BSO detectives search for attempted kidnapper

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit are investigating an attempted kidnapping that occurred just before 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, in Pompano Beach. According to detectives, three juvenile females were walking home from the 2700 block of Northeast Ninth Court when a man on a...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Man Dies After Being Shot Near NW Miami-Dade Metrorail Station

Police are investigating a shooting near a Metrorail station in northwest Miami-Dade that left one man dead late Tuesday. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place near the station located at 6250 Northwest 27th Avenue. Officers arrived and found the victim had been shot in the chest. The victim, who...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS News

Man sought in Fort Lauderdale club stabbing, two teen girls injured

MIAMI - The search is on for a man who stabbed two teens last month at a Fort Lauderdale club. According to police, a 17-year-old girl was with a group of friends at SWAY Nightclub on SW 2nd Avenue when she was groped by a man. She pushed him away and told her friends what had happened. A friend of the teen, also 17, went up to the man and told him to leave them alone.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Bond set for woman caught on video throwing monitor at MIA ticket counter worker

MIAMI - A woman who was caught on video throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent at Miami International Airport appeared before a judge on Wednesday.Camila McMillie, 25, is facing charges of aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. During the hearing, her bond was set at $4,500.According to investigators, On Tuesday McMillie was traveling from Alabama to New York City connecting at MIA.McMillie checked in to her flight at gate D-39, after being rebooked for missing her previous flight."While the subject was with the gate agent, her two minor children walked away without notice to use...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Wrong-way crash kills Hyundai driver in Doral, police say

DORAL, Fla. – A 44-year-old man died after a car crash on Sunday morning in Doral, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. The man who died was driving a silver 2015 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on Northwest 25 Street when he veered into the westbound lanes and collided head-on with a grey 2021 Honda CRV at Northwest 99 Avenue, police said.
DORAL, FL
WSVN-TV

Mother honors police officer in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s a tradition for one mother to give back to a South Florida police department, but this year officers also had a surprise for her, not only for the holidays but also for her birthday, which happens to be today. “It says, ‘American Pride Police...
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

Teen stable following Lauderhill shooting

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is recovering after being shot in Lauderhill. Police said a 16-year-old was shot at an apartment complex on the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street, Sunday. After 5 p.m., the victim’s family took the teenager to a nearby fire station. The teen is...
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

Police Investigating Possible Stabbing in Hialeah Neighborhood

Police are at the scene Tuesday morning of a possible stabbing in a Hialeah neighborhood. Officers arrived at the scene in the 2400 block of West 6th Court, where the area was marked off with police tape before 5 a.m. At least one person was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center...

