Multi-Racial Americans' Biggest Challenge: Explaining Themselves To Others

One in a million - young Black girl was so rich that she was later declared legally White
Sarah RectorPhoto byWikimedia Commons; Public Domain. Because of the Treaty of 1866, a four-year-old girl named Sarah Rector obtained land from the US government in 1907. Contrary to the fertile fields that were allocated to white people before then, land allotted to black people was typically entirely unfit for farming.
Ben Carson reacts to name being removed from Detroit high school: Ideology trumping purpose of institutions
Former Health & Human Services Secretary Ben Carson sounded off Monday after Detroit's school board voted to strip his name from a school in the city.
ScienceBlog.com
White Americans who believe white people are poor are more likely to support welfare policies
White Americans who think that White people are poor are more likely to believe that welfare recipients are hardworking, and to support welfare policies, according to new research in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin. Previous studies on this subject have focused on White Americans’ beliefs that poor people are Black...
Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism
When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
Elle
If You Ask A Black Person Where They Are From, Accept Their Answer
How long do you need to be here, to be from here? To belong? I’m British. ‘But where are you really from?’ My dad was born and raised in England and so was I. What is it that you want? What is it that you're trying to get out of me? Since tracing my ancestry, I know that I am British Jamaican, with origins in West Africa. It is humanising, empowering and grounding to know this for myself. But why is it important for you to know? I have given you my answer. If you persist, you’re not asking the same question.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Joy Behar Apologizes On 'The View' After Falsely Implying Supreme Court Justice Belonged To A Hate Group
Setting the record straight! A recent installment of The View got off to a remorseful start this week, with cohost Joy Behar issuing a crucial correction at the top of the Tuesday, November 29, episode after falsely claiming People of Praise — a controversial Christian Group affiliated with Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett — is a hate group. “I have to clarify something I said yesterday,” the 80-year-old comic stated. “I want to correct something I said on air when I stated that People of Praise had been deemed a hate group. I just got them mixed up with...
Non-Fiction: What Does It Mean When A White Person Begs A Black Person In America?
Racism is real and alive, and we can’t stop it. But it shouldn’t be an issue when someone is in need. Hearts representing racesPhoto byPhoto by Annelise Lords. What does that mean when a young, healthy white person begs a black person in America in a white area?
Essence
What Is It About Black Women’s Power That Some White Men Find So Offensive?
The advances of powerful Black women, who have historically existed at the bottom rung of the social ladder, are an affront to the deepest sensibilities of the white male power structure. Howard Stern is “uncomfortable” with how Oprah Winfrey “flaunts” her fortune. On his radio show, the notorious shock jock...
Opinion: Cambridge Dean Claims Jesus Could Have Been Transgender, but Isn’t the Question Irrelevant?
JesusPhoto by(Public use) During a recent sermon, junior research fellow Joshua Heath shocked his audience at the Trinity College chapel at Cambridge by making the case for a transgender Jesus. Congregants left the Sunday service in tears crying “heresy,” but religious leaders at Cambridge University are defending the message, arguing that the speculation is “legitimate” and “thought-provoking.”
Move to Pay Reparations to Descendants of Slaves Renewed
Lawmakers are looking to determine a dollar amount for reparations due ancestors of enslaved AmericansPhoto byPhoto by Tasha Jolley on UnsplashonUnsplash. New York is following California's lead in renewing efforts to look at a dollar amount due the descendants of enslaved Americans.The figure determined in California is 569 billion; each recipient would receive $223,200. This total also takes into account compensation for discriminatory housing practices that abided after slavery was abolished.
Upworthy
Principal tries to cut off valedictorian's speech after he brings up his queer identity
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 28, 2021. It has since been updated. Bryce Dershem was barely a minute into his valedictorian speech at his New Jersey high school graduation ceremony on June 17 when his microphone was cut off. He had just told the audience how he'd felt after coming out as queer in his freshman year. "After I came out as queer freshman year, I felt so alone. I didn't know who to turn to," the 18-year-old said just as the principal, Robert M Tull, walked to the back of the stage and appeared to unplug some cords. A video of the ceremony then shows Tull get on stage, remove the microphone from its stand, and walk away with a paper copy of Dershem's speech.
Activists paid to call dinner guests racist, complain 'White women tears' derail the ‘whole conversation’
A White woman featured in a viral video was openly bullied by two other guests on an episode of Dr. Phil, both of whom make money from lecturing White women about "racism."
Washington Examiner
Today, not 'Juneteenth,' is the real date on which slavery ended in the US
On this day, one of our country's greatest sins, slavery, was abolished in the United States. As much focus recently has centered on "Juneteenth" as a holiday to celebrate the end of slavery, that is historically inaccurate. It was not until the ratification of the 13th Amendment on Dec. 6, 1865, that slavery was legally abolished.
Cambridge Dictionary changes definition of ‘man’ and ‘woman’
Cambridge Dictionary is being criticized by conservatives on social media for altering the definitions of the words “man” and “woman” to include people who identify as a gender other than their biological sex. The definition of woman, which previously represented the longstanding view on sex, now states that a woman is “an adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.” Similarly, a man is now defined as “an adult who lives and identifies as male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.” This change was met with...
The Misconception of the Civil War
The war between the states was a war between economies. As much as the Civil War was about a fundamental difference in ideology—the Confederacy wanted to keep slavery while the northern states wanted to abolish it—there is a common mistaken belief that the South was less wealthy than the North prior to the war.
Non-Americans reveal the things Americans do that they simply do not understand
Here are 19 things they just don't get.
Black Colombian army major breaks ranks by wearing natural hair
A Colombian army major, Martha Estrada, has made history by becoming the first Black policewoman to wear her hair unstraightened while on duty, a symbolic advancement in the country's battle against discrimination. It was the Ministry of Defense itself that released a handout image of Estrada receiving the rank of major, with her curls in the air and not wearing a quepis, the traditional, flat circular military cap that makes up the Colombian army uniform.
Stanford ‘harmful language’ list includes words ‘American’ and ‘survivor’
Stanford University has come under fire for a language guide designed to avoid harmful terms - listing the word “American” amongst those that should not be used.The institution began the Elimination of Harmful Language Initiative (EHLI) earlier this year, introducing a website in May “geared toward helping individuals recognize and address potentially harmful language they may be using,” the site states. The university aims to examine and renegotiate any harmful language online or in Stanford code.The EHLI introductory site outlines an example of “potentially harmful language used in a non-harmful way (e.g., “apple” can be a derogatory term for...
Black women are worn out from discrimination in corporate America. They're leaving to launch their own businesses, creating a hole for talent across industries.
Tired of racism and microaggressions, some Black women in corporate America are breaking into entrepreneurship so they can be their own boss.
HuffPost
