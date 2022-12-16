ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multi-Racial Americans' Biggest Challenge: Explaining Themselves To Others

By HuffPost Video
 6 days ago

Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
Elle

If You Ask A Black Person Where They Are From, Accept Their Answer

How long do you need to be here, to be from here? To belong? I’m British. ‘But where are you really from?’ My dad was born and raised in England and so was I. What is it that you want? What is it that you're trying to get out of me? Since tracing my ancestry, I know that I am British Jamaican, with origins in West Africa. It is humanising, empowering and grounding to know this for myself. But why is it important for you to know? I have given you my answer. If you persist, you’re not asking the same question.
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Apologizes On 'The View' After Falsely Implying Supreme Court Justice Belonged To A Hate Group

Setting the record straight! A recent installment of The View got off to a remorseful start this week, with cohost Joy Behar issuing a crucial correction at the top of the Tuesday, November 29, episode after falsely claiming People of Praise — a controversial Christian Group affiliated with Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett — is a hate group. “I have to clarify something I said yesterday,” the 80-year-old comic stated. “I want to correct something I said on air when I stated that People of Praise had been deemed a hate group. I just got them mixed up with...
Essence

What Is It About Black Women’s Power That Some White Men Find So Offensive?

The advances of powerful Black women, who have historically existed at the bottom rung of the social ladder, are an affront to the deepest sensibilities of the white male power structure. Howard Stern is “uncomfortable” with how Oprah Winfrey “flaunts” her fortune. On his radio show, the notorious shock jock...
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: Cambridge Dean Claims Jesus Could Have Been Transgender, but Isn’t the Question Irrelevant?

JesusPhoto by(Public use) During a recent sermon, junior research fellow Joshua Heath shocked his audience at the Trinity College chapel at Cambridge by making the case for a transgender Jesus. Congregants left the Sunday service in tears crying “heresy,” but religious leaders at Cambridge University are defending the message, arguing that the speculation is “legitimate” and “thought-provoking.”
Anne Spollen

Move to Pay Reparations to Descendants of Slaves Renewed

Lawmakers are looking to determine a dollar amount for reparations due ancestors of enslaved AmericansPhoto byPhoto by Tasha Jolley on UnsplashonUnsplash. New York is following California's lead in renewing efforts to look at a dollar amount due the descendants of enslaved Americans.The figure determined in California is 569 billion; each recipient would receive $223,200. This total also takes into account compensation for discriminatory housing practices that abided after slavery was abolished.
Upworthy

Principal tries to cut off valedictorian's speech after he brings up his queer identity

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 28, 2021. It has since been updated. Bryce Dershem was barely a minute into his valedictorian speech at his New Jersey high school graduation ceremony on June 17 when his microphone was cut off. He had just told the audience how he'd felt after coming out as queer in his freshman year. "After I came out as queer freshman year, I felt so alone. I didn't know who to turn to," the 18-year-old said just as the principal, Robert M Tull, walked to the back of the stage and appeared to unplug some cords. A video of the ceremony then shows Tull get on stage, remove the microphone from its stand, and walk away with a paper copy of Dershem's speech.
Washington Examiner

Today, not 'Juneteenth,' is the real date on which slavery ended in the US

On this day, one of our country's greatest sins, slavery, was abolished in the United States. As much focus recently has centered on "Juneteenth" as a holiday to celebrate the end of slavery, that is historically inaccurate. It was not until the ratification of the 13th Amendment on Dec. 6, 1865, that slavery was legally abolished.
New York Post

Cambridge Dictionary changes definition of ‘man’ and ‘woman’

Cambridge Dictionary is being criticized by conservatives on social media for altering the definitions of the words “man” and “woman” to include people who identify as a gender other than their biological sex.  The definition of woman, which previously represented the longstanding view on sex, now states that a woman is “an adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.” Similarly, a man is now defined as “an adult who lives and identifies as male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.” This change was met with...
William Saint Val

The Misconception of the Civil War

The war between the states was a war between economies. As much as the Civil War was about a fundamental difference in ideology—the Confederacy wanted to keep slavery while the northern states wanted to abolish it—there is a common mistaken belief that the South was less wealthy than the North prior to the war.
AFP

Black Colombian army major breaks ranks by wearing natural hair

A Colombian army major, Martha Estrada, has made history by becoming the first Black policewoman to wear her hair unstraightened while on duty, a symbolic advancement in the country's battle against discrimination. It was the Ministry of Defense itself that released a handout image of Estrada receiving the rank of major, with her curls in the air and not wearing a quepis, the traditional, flat circular military cap that makes up the Colombian army uniform.
The Independent

Stanford ‘harmful language’ list includes words ‘American’ and ‘survivor’

Stanford University has come under fire for a language guide designed to avoid harmful terms - listing the word “American” amongst those that should not be used.The institution began the Elimination of Harmful Language Initiative (EHLI) earlier this year, introducing a website in May “geared toward helping individuals recognize and address potentially harmful language they may be using,” the site states. The university aims to examine and renegotiate any harmful language online or in Stanford code.The EHLI introductory site outlines an example of “potentially harmful language used in a non-harmful way (e.g., “apple” can be a derogatory term for...
