Tampa Police Officer Placed On Administrative Leave Following DUI Arrest

By Local - Liz Shultz
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wnoML_0jlNuLZ300 Rickado StFleur, Source: Tampa PD

TAMPA, Fla. – An officer of the Tampa Police Department has been placed on administrative leave following a DUI arrest early Friday morning.

Rickado StFleur was arrested at 4:35 AM on Friday, December 16, 2022, after being involved in a single-vehicle crash at Brandon Parkway and Pauls Drive.

StFleur, who was off duty, was the driver and sole occupant in his personal vehicle when it veered off the road and overturned. StFleur, who was uninjured in the crash, initiated a 911 call for assistance.

Upon arrival, Hillsborough County deputies determined that he appeared intoxicated. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

StFleur, who has been an officer with TPD since May 2018, was immediately relieved of his duties. He will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation into this incident.

“While we are thankful that no one was hurt in this accident, that does not excuse the actions of this officer in getting behind the wheel intoxicated. He put others at risk because of his carelessness and must now face the consequences of his decision,” said Interim Chief Lee Bercaw. “We constantly remind other drivers of the importance of using a ridesharing service or finding a designated driver, and the same rules apply to those in law enforcement. We will continue working, through the nearly 1,000 dedicated officers at our department, to educate our community, especially during the holiday season, not to make this same mistake.”

