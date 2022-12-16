ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Go ahead and peek inside that $18 million house.

By Melonee Hurt, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q2hM0_0jlNuCcW00

Good morning! This is growth and development writer Melonee Hurt.

As we close out a wild year in the Middle Tennessee real estate market, we took a look at some of the most notable residential sales in our area.

From former U.S. Sen. Bill Frist's $18 million estate in the heart of Nashville, to multi-million dollar places in each of the surrounding counties, we let our readers have a peek inside some of these homes without risking arrest for being a peeping Tom.

Is 50 acres and a barn for your horses that's as nice as the main house more your vibe? Maybe you're partial to a lake-front home with a little less land to maintain. Modern or contemporary? Gated or wide-open? You can decide which one is your favorite in a series of three stories we did about the top home sales in Davidson County, as well as a highlight of the top sale in each of the surrounding ones.

Subscribers have a front row seat reserved for the armchair tour of some of Middle Tennessee's most amazing residential real estate. (Not a subscriber yet? You can join us here.)

Thank you for reading, and dive into more great stories from The Tennessean below.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro is the 3rd Fastest Growing City in America

(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro, Tennessee is one of the fastest growing cities in the United States. Sara Bartlett with TRN has more…. SmartAsset reports that Murfreesboro ranks as the 3rd fastest growing boomtown in America. The ‘Boro has seen a massive increase in housing, which has added up to a 31.4%...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Electric company gives advice on how to keep the electric bill down

Middle Tennessee Electric is reminding people about ways to keep their costs down. Electric company gives advice on how to keep the …. Middle Tennessee Electric is reminding people about ways to keep their costs down. Investigation underway after man shot, killed in …. Metro police are investigating after a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Hundreds of Tennessee patients without doctor due to unpaid employees

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of people in Tennessee are without a doctor after employees at three urgent care centers in the state did not receive their full paycheck. After two months of missing paychecks, employee Cindy Tennant at Advance Care Medical in Clarksville is labeling and packing medical supplies they will no longer use.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Jake Wells

The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County has the Cheapest Average Price for Regular Unleaded Gas on Monday in TN

(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 9.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 47.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 26.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. Prices for fuel in Tennessee make the Volunteer State the 6th least expensive state to refuel in. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER Winter Storm Elliott -UPDATE

We will continue to update as Winter Storm Elliott approaches throughout the day. Here is what we know now: For your Close to Home LIVE radar and LIVE traffic find your county here Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 219 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-230830- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- […] The post WEATHER Winter Storm Elliott -UPDATE appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

You might think the free and cheap events in Middle Tennessee would die down around the holidays, but you’d be wrong. We’ve got a couple food-centric events: This week the Nashville Public Library is hosting an event for budding chefs, and there’s a hike that ends with roasted marshmallows and hot cocoa. If you’re still in the holiday event mood, Winter Wonderland in Springfield will take you through a beautiful lights display either by foot or vehicle, and there’s an event for the holiday-tune lovers among thee. And, last, but not least, there’s an event in Murfreesboro for families whose kids may have asked for an exotic pet for Christmas.
TENNESSEE STATE
radionwtn.com

Henry County, McKenzie, Weakley, Benton Awarded Site Development Grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today 10 new Site Development Grants, totaling approximately $3.1 million. In our area, the sites include: $647,015 for the Paris-Henry County Industrial Board for access road construction, sewer and water; $417,525...
BENTON COUNTY, TN
wpln.org

Tennessee homelessness spiking compared to pre-pandemic count

One unknown in Tennessee during the pandemic has been how the state’s homeless population has changed — but new figures out Tuesday show a substantial rise since 2020. Just over 10,500 individuals were counted as homeless on one night in January 2022, according to the latest report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy