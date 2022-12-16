Go ahead and peek inside that $18 million house.

Good morning! This is growth and development writer Melonee Hurt.

As we close out a wild year in the Middle Tennessee real estate market, we took a look at some of the most notable residential sales in our area.

From former U.S. Sen. Bill Frist's $18 million estate in the heart of Nashville, to multi-million dollar places in each of the surrounding counties, we let our readers have a peek inside some of these homes without risking arrest for being a peeping Tom.

Is 50 acres and a barn for your horses that's as nice as the main house more your vibe? Maybe you're partial to a lake-front home with a little less land to maintain. Modern or contemporary? Gated or wide-open? You can decide which one is your favorite in a series of three stories we did about the top home sales in Davidson County, as well as a highlight of the top sale in each of the surrounding ones.

Subscribers have a front row seat reserved for the armchair tour of some of Middle Tennessee's most amazing residential real estate.

Thank you for reading, and dive into more great stories from The Tennessean below.