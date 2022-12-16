ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Prince William’s godmother meets with black charity founder to apologize for racist remarks

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AGkLT_0jlNtsDT00

Prince William’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey, personally offered her “sincere apologies” Friday to the black charity founder she’d repeatedly told couldn’t “really” be British.

The 83-year-old longtime lady-in-waiting for the late Queen Elizabeth II was pictured Friday smiling with Ngozi Fulani, the victim of her racially charged questioning last month.

The pair got together at the Regency Room in Buckingham Palace for a meeting “filled with warmth and understanding,” the palace said .

During the sitdown, Hussey “offered her sincere apologies for the comments that were made and the distress they caused to Ms. Fulani,” the joint statement with the offended charity founder said.

Fulani “accepted this apology and appreciates that no malice was intended,” the statement said.

King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla and “other members of the Royal Family have been kept fully informed and are pleased that both parties have reached this welcome outcome,” the palace said.

Their close family friend has “pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area,” the palace said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3euPGv_0jlNtsDT00
Lady Susan Hussey meets Ngozi Fulani after her racist attack.
via REUTERS

Hussey quit her role in the royal family’s household over what the palace earlier called “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” to Fulani at the palace reception.

When Fulani told the aging aide that she was British, Hussey repeatedly challenged her over her real nationality.

“No, but where do you really come from, where do your people come from?” Hussey had asked the Londoner.

Since exposing the racist exchange, Fulan “has unfairly received the most appalling torrent of abuse on social media and elsewhere.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbMoA_0jlNtsDT00
The 83-year-old longtime lady-in-waiting for the late Queen Elizabeth II was pictured Friday smiling with Ngozi Fulani.
POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“Both Ms. Fulani and Lady Susan ask now that they be left in peace to rebuild their lives in the wake of an immensely distressing period for them both,” the joint statement said.

“They hope that their example shows a path to resolution can be found with kindness, co-operation and the condemnation of discrimination wherever it takes root.”

The royal households, meanwhile, “will continue their focus on inclusion and diversity,” including learning from Fulani’s organization, Sistah Space , which supports domestic abuse victims while “ensuring that cultural factors are not only considered but understood.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13pUZ6_0jlNtsDT00
The royal households, meanwhile, “will continue their focus on inclusion and diversity.”
AP

The scandal came after the king’s estranged son and daughter-in-law, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, told Oprah Winfrey last year that racism in the family was at least part of their need to step down as senior royals.

However, they did not continue that attack in their nearly six-hour docu-series for Netflix — with Harry instead accepting his own “unconscious bias” and shame at wearing a Nazi costume , calling it “probably one of the biggest mistakes in my life.”

Comments / 0

Related
People

King Charles May Give Princess Charlotte Queen Elizabeth's Little-Known Former Title: Report

The speculated shift aligns with King Charles' rumored vision for a slimmer monarchy Is King Charles III saving something special for Princess Charlotte? Over the weekend, The Mail on Sunday reported that the King, 73, may not bestow the Duke of Edinburgh title on his brother Prince Edward as previously speculated. Instead, he may name his 7-year-old granddaughter Charlotte the Duchess of Edinburgh one day. Queen Elizabeth II was known as the Duchess of Edinburgh before she became monarch, and the decision to pass the position to Charlotte would align with Charles'...
OK! Magazine

Ready To Tell All! Kate Middleton Has 'Ammunition' That Could 'Destroy' Meghan Markle: Source

Kate Middleton is reportedly angling for her own tell-all interview. Following the bombshell premiere of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries on Thursday, December 8, a source shared the Princess of Wales is "hell-bent" on finally telling her side of the story after years of sitting in silence."Kate’s ammunition could potentially destroy Meghan," the source spilled, noting the mother-of-three "has a stack of receipts, which she accumulated over the years."SHADY SIBLINGS? FANS THINK PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE DROPPED NETFLIX TRAILER TO OVERSHADOW PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON'S BOSTON TRIPAnd while the source added that both Kate and Prince...
seventeen.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip

Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
netflixjunkie.com

Netflix to End Collaboration With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Following $100 Million Deal?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making it to the headlines for both good and bad reasons because of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The show that promises raw and unfiltered truth captured the Duke and Duchess in both their happy and vulnerable times. In the first volume, the royal couple aggressively went after the UK media. They slammed the press for running an agenda against them and the constant intrusion of privacy.
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Has 'Made Peace With The Fact' That He & Meghan Markle Are 'Never Going To Get A Genuine Apology' From The Royal Family

Prince Harry is trying not to hold any grudges against his family from now on. In the Thursday, December 15, episodes of Harry & Meghan, the prince, 38, spoke out about the hurt he's experienced over the years. “I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology,” the Duke of Sussex said in episode six of the Netflix docuseries. “My wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next.”In the last three episodes, Harry, who stepped down from the royal family in 2020, accused his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
blavity.com

Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle's Mother, Is Heard Loud And Clear In 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix Doc

Doria Ragland, the mother of Meghan Markle, is getting her flowers after fans got to hear her voice in the new Harry & Meghan documentary on Netflix. “I’m ready to have my voice heard, that’s for sure. A little bit of my experience, you know, as her mom,” Ragland said in the series, much to the delight of viewers who have been waiting to hear her thoughts.
Daily Mail

Royal aide who claims they were bullied by the Duchess of Sussex urges Buckingham Palace to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements and 'reject Harry and Meghan's lies' ahead of Netflix series launch

A former Buckingham Palace employee who claims to have been bullied by the Duchess of Sussex has urged it to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements so they can reject Harry and Meghan's 'lies' ahead of their Netflix series. In a second trailer for their docu-series Harry & Meghan, released on...
New York Post

Archie’s accent, new Lilibet photos revealed in ‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is an all-American boy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 3-year-old son Archie stole a little bit of his parent’s spotlight in the docuseries “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix when viewers heard him speak for the first time, reports the Sun. In the heartwarming scene, the 38-year-old Prince Harry can be seen birdwatching with the youngest royal on their patio in Montecito, California. The footage is captured by Markle, 41, who — alongside the duo — is watching the hummingbirds near their house. Avid bird watcher Prince Harry can be heard telling his son to be quiet and enjoy nature....
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
123K+
Followers
69K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy