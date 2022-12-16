ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
APD identify man who died from October southeast Austin stabbing

By Erica Pauda
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, the Austin Police Department said a man involved in an October stabbing died Dec. 10.

The man was identified as Anthony Thomas, 39, according to an APD release.

Police said at approximately 10:50 a.m., Oct. 25, APD dispatch received reports of a man, later identified as Thomas, bleeding from his leg at a bus stop at Easter Riverside Drive and Wickersham Lane.

Once police arrived on the scene, officers applied a tourniquet to Thomas, and he was taken to a hospital, where he later died on Dec. 10, according to police.

Throughout the investigation, detectives discovered Thomas was stabbed by another person during an altercation involving drugs. The release said APD has identified a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with any information was urged to contact APD at (512) 974-TIPS. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information leading to an arrest, the release said.

