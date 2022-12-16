Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Colts Star RB Jonathan Taylor Has Major InjuryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Related
Indiana Daily Student
Recount confirms Republican Dave Hall’s win in District 62 election
A recount conducted by the Indiana Recount Commission confirmed Republican Dave Hall’s victory Dec. 20 in the Indiana House District 62 race, where he ran against Democrat Penny Githens, according to the B Square Bulletin. The commission met Tuesday morning to announce the final tally: 13,037 votes for Hall...
WLFI.com
Carroll County jail estimated to cost almost $26 million
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The latest price estimate for the new Carroll County jail is $3 million more than what county officials think they can afford. The total estimated construction cost for the new Carroll County Jail comes to just under $26 million after bids from 80 sub-contractors.
Pike Township homeowners association facing more financial troubles over burst water pipes
INDIANAPOLIS — It's a familiar sight on Ripon Court. "Water's just gushing out of the ground and it causes a little flood," said Jaime Vado with the Hanover Grove Homeowners Association. Tuesday, workers repaired a burst pipe. This is the second one in as many months. "The cast iron...
Indianapolis Public Library announces new approach to CEO search
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library is taking on a new strategy in its CEO search in the wake of major fallout over its board selecting an outside candidate for CEO instead of its interim leader Nichelle Hayes, prompting protests and the candidate to turn down the job. The...
Indianapolis, state leaders detail winter storm preps
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis and state leaders laid out their plans ahead of the winter storm. The plans cover how to keep roads clear, helping people who are experiencing homelessness, protecting pets and even activating the Indiana National Guard. City leaders and public health officials said the storm's expected sub-zero...
Hamilton County program pairs veterans with shelter animals
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The men and women who have served our country in war are our greatest heroes, but many come home and find it difficult to adjust to civilian life, suffering from PTSD. A Hamilton County program called Pets Healing Vets is pairing veterans with shelter animals.
WTHI
Terre Haute-based internet provider announces Brazil expansion
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People in one Clay County community will soon have a new option to get online. On Tuesday, Terre Haute-based Joink announced plans to expand its services to Brazil. Joink is a high-speed, fiber internet provider for both homes and businesses. In a written statement, Brazil's...
Good news! Indiana gas tax dropping 3 cents per gallon in January
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s state gasoline taxes will drop by about 3 cents per gallon next month to their lowest level since April as pump prices have declined from record peaks six months ago. A total of 52.9 cents per gallon in state taxes will be charged during January...
Winter storm blog: Rain turning to snow in areas
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is preparing for a major winter storm that's expected to bring dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds and snow. The frigid temperatures put individuals at a greater risk for hypothermia and frostbite, while to flash freeze could contribute to downed power lines and outages. As weather...
WISH-TV
Power restored after 10,000 experience outage in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Over 10,000 people were without power in Kokomo Tuesday afternoon, according to Duke Energy. There are 45 active outages in Howard County, where Kokomo is, impacting just over 10,000 people. According to a Duke Energy outage map, 23% of the people Duke Energy serves in...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Indiana Business Wins $3.3 Million Jury Verdict
INDIANAPOLIS, IN—An Indianapolis jury has returned a verdict in favor of Lafayette, Indiana based Illumination International LLC against Vannin Healthcare Global Ltd. in the amount of $3.3 million. The jury found that Vannin breached a contract to deliver 705,000 boxes of nitrile medical gloves to Illumination during the height of the pandemic. The trial was held in the courtroom of Judge Heather Welch of the Indiana Commercial Court. The jury returned its verdict on December 14, 2022.
WISH-TV
New life for an old Marsh store in Westfield
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The old Marsh property in Westfield on Greyhound Pass has not had a full-time occupant in over five years, but the redevelopment will come with some headaches. “I don’t like to see empty buildings” said Sue Childs as she and her friend Connie cut through...
Current Publishing
Fishers-based company named ‘Best in Business’
Fishers-based holding company Round Room, LLC, which leads and invests in companies serving the wireless retail industry, was named an honoree of Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Best in Business awards on Dec. 6. The program celebrates companies nationwide that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society....
Charities working hard to prepare those without homes for winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS — As the Midwest braces for a winter storm, Hoosiers in central Indiana need help. Organizations have been reaching out to make sure people in need stay warm. According to the latest research from Indiana University, there were more than 1,900 people experiencing homelessness in Marion County. 13News...
WLFI.com
Local officials on winter weather: "Stay home if you can"
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)— The Greater Lafayette area is not only expecting snow on Thursday, but also rain, mixed precipitation and brutal cold for days to follow. According to Lafayette Mayor, Tony Roswarski, all hands are on deck and the city is well staffed even as the holidays are here.
Refurbished section of Broad Ripple Avenue reopens
INDIANAPOLIS — After several months of construction, a busy section of Broad Ripple Avenue is back open and local business owners say it's right on time for the holidays. "Today is better than any Christmas present I could have asked for. We are so happy today," said the owner of Union Jack Pub, Chelsey Wetzel.
Pedestrian hit by 2 vehicles in Whiteland crash
WHITELAND, Ind. — A person was seriously injured after being hit by two vehicles in Johnson County Wednesday. Investigators believe the person was standing on Whiteland Road, near Bob Glidden Boulevard, trying to stop traffic around 6 p.m. when they were hit twice by vehicles. Whiteland Fire Department Chief Eric Funkhouser said the person, who has not yet been identified, was hit by a westbound vehicle, which knocked them into the path of an eastbound path, which also hit the victim.
WISH-TV
Person killed in crash in Logansport
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — A person was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash in Logansport, according to the Logansport Police Department. Just before 1 p.m., officers with Logansport Police Department were sent to the area of US 35 and 18th Street on reports of a crash involving a semi and a passenger car. That’s on the south side of Logansport.
'Knock Out The Need' Red Cross blood drive returns Jan. 5-6
INDIANAPOLIS — Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood for surgeries, cancer treatments or injuries. A decline in donations has the Red Cross asking people to donate. WTHR-TV is a partner in this effort to keep blood on the shelves. “WTHR cares about the needs of our...
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 4