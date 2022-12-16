Read full article on original website
20 Ton Humpback Whale Washes Ashore Near ACBridget MulroyUpper Township, NJ
Wisdom, Soul Knowledge and You -Free VerseBrooklyn MuseCape May, NJ
This New Jersey Town has Been Named One of the Friendliest in the United StatesTravel MavenCape May, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Amazingly Only One New Jersey City Made The List Of Healthiest City’s In The Country
Each year a national list of the healthiest cities in the country is released, and this year there was only one city in the state of New Jersey that made the list!. Now I know that during the holidays, it may be the hardest time to keep health on the top of your mind especially when there are cookies and egg nog that need to be eaten and drank!
These 5 remarkable NJ Christmas towns are a must-visit this year
Doesn’t it feel like it went from summer straight to the holidays?. The time is going extra fast right now heading towards the end of the year so there is no better way to prepare for that than to start planning your holiday fun. The holiday season in New...
NJ travelers warned to expect shocking waits and delays
If you’re planning to do any traveling over the upcoming long holiday weekend, whether by car or plane, be prepared for longer than normal waits and delays. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has announced nearly 11 million air passengers and vehicles are expected to use its airports and vehicular crossings from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 2.
NJ storm update: Thursday we get soaked, Friday we freeze
Mother Nature is going on the "naughty" list this year. A powerful storm system will impact New Jersey through one of the busiest travel periods of the year, leading up to Christmas. It is NOT a "snow storm" — but this will be a multiple high impact event. From rain and wind, to a brief hit of snow, to an arctic blast causing a flash freeze, to potential coastal flooding. This is going to be a nasty one. There will be significant travel headaches across New Jersey and beyond.
Wild pre-Christmas weather for NJ: 6 impacts you need to know about
UPDATE... This article is outdated... For the latest winter storm forecast information, please refer to my newest weather blog post. UPDATE as of 4 p.m. Wednesday... ORIGINAL POST from 11:12 a.m. Wednesday... From rain to snow, fierce winds to tumbling temps, a flash freeze to coastal flooding, we face significant...
We got your 7 fishes right here in 3 Central NJ locations
When I was growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City, Christmas dinner for me always started on Christmas Eve. That's when we would celebrate the "feast of the seven fishes" as Vinnie LaFranca of Tuscany Italian Market explains;. "The feast began in the southern part of Italy," says...
Netflix unveils NJ plan for $848M studio at massive Fort Monmouth property
Netflix has detailed its vision for a sprawling mega parcel in Monmouth County, involving 12 sound stages at an East Coast production facility offering more than 1,500 permanent jobs. On Wednesday, the Board of the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA) approved a purchase and sale & redevelopment agreement with...
N.J. weather: When will the storm arrive? Latest forecast, timing of strong storm and possible ‘flash freeze’
UPDATE: Dangerous flash freeze could follow heavy rain, flooding, 60 mph winds. Latest forecast. New Jersey is bracing for a nasty December storm that will arrive on Thursday and linger into the middle of the day on Friday before the first big blast of Arctic air this season sweeps in and pushes temperatures down into the teens — possible creating a dangerous “flash freeze.”
Which would you buy? New beers spark classic Central Jersey debate
As if alcohol doesn't start enough trouble, a set of brews set to launch on Friday is bound to give new life to an age-old war: whether or not there is a Central Jersey. Departed Soles Brewing Company, located in Jersey City, has teamed up with a couple other breweries in the Garden State to create two beers that will be around for a limited time.
Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day
Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
APPROVED: Netflix To Build $848M Production Studios in Monmouth County NJ!
Lights, camera action! And not in New York City or Hollywood... in New Jersey!. Plans for Netflix to construct a nearly $1 billion production facility in New Jersey have just been approved by New Jersey state officials, according to Deadline. The ambitious construction plan for the former Fort Monmouth Army...
What a New Jersey downtown really needs to be special & thrive
With the popularity of online shopping continuing to grow during the holiday season and throughout the year, efforts are being ramped up to revitalize downtown areas in communities across the Garden State. According to Courtenay Mercer, the executive director of Downtown New Jersey, in order for downtowns to really flourish,...
Sean Lannon, accused of slaying 5, sentenced in N.J. for murder of ‘gentle soul’
Michael Dabkowski’s family remembered him Wednesday morning as a “gentle soul” who was always willing to help others. They also spoke about the grief they endured when he was brutally taken away from them in March 2021 by a man Dabkowski had mentored as a child. Sean...
New Jersey Hosts A Very Cool Taylor Swift Experience in Jersey City For Diehard Swifties
We just had our contest U+3RSwifties and it was amazing fun so many "Swifties" entered for a chance to see Taylor Swift in concert here in New Jersey. Congratulations once again to Nicole K from Toms River, she and three friends are going to see Taylor at MetLife Stadium this summer and it will be the concert event of the year. We know there could only be one winner, but now here is a chance for you Swifties to see a great show with lights, camera, action, and Taylor Swift's greatest hits.
This Cheesecake Is Ranked The Best In New Jersey
Cheesecake is the perfect thing to bring to your holiday gathering. Just ask the Golden girls, there is almost nothing better than a cheesecake to solve your problems or get through the holidays. There are lots of options so let’s cut to the chase and tell you the highest-ranked cheesecake spots in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. I want to make sure your bases are covered.
New Jersey witness says silent objects disappeared into thin cloud layer
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A New Jersey witness at Burlington Township reported watching and photographing a silent, glowing object at about 11:30 p.m. on December 20, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Great NJ historic sites to check out during winter break
If you’re looking for an interesting and educational way to spend your winter break, why not explore the history of New Jersey by visiting some of its best historic sites?. New Jersey has a rich history, with many sites that tell the story of the state’s past. Here...
The perfect place in NJ to get what you need for Feast of the 7 Fishes
Growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City, we had five Italian delicatessens or stores around our house. They would compete with each other for the neighborhood. When we moved to Marlboro in the 1970s, I really missed all those great Italian delicacies. Now Marlboro has Tuscany Italian Market and so does Manalapan and Freehold.
The best cannolis can be found at these NJ bakeries
Have you ever met someone that doesn’t enjoy a cannoli? Especially coming from New Jersey. We are full of amazing bakeries that serve the best and freshest pastries. If you head to an Italian restaurant for dinner, you almost always order the cannolis for dessert. And let’s not forget...
This Ice Cream Speakeasy Is A First For New Jersey
I’ve seen a ton of boozy ice cream shops on my Tik Tok and Instagram pages, but I didn’t realize we had any shops that sold it in New Jersey!. There’s this hidden ice cream shop, but it’s for adults only. Apparently, there’s a secret boozy ice cream shop in North Jersey that not a ton of people know about, but you have to check it out!
