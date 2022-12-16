ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

94.5 PST

NJ travelers warned to expect shocking waits and delays

If you’re planning to do any traveling over the upcoming long holiday weekend, whether by car or plane, be prepared for longer than normal waits and delays. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has announced nearly 11 million air passengers and vehicles are expected to use its airports and vehicular crossings from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 2.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

NJ storm update: Thursday we get soaked, Friday we freeze

Mother Nature is going on the "naughty" list this year. A powerful storm system will impact New Jersey through one of the busiest travel periods of the year, leading up to Christmas. It is NOT a "snow storm" — but this will be a multiple high impact event. From rain and wind, to a brief hit of snow, to an arctic blast causing a flash freeze, to potential coastal flooding. This is going to be a nasty one. There will be significant travel headaches across New Jersey and beyond.
94.5 PST

Wild pre-Christmas weather for NJ: 6 impacts you need to know about

UPDATE... This article is outdated... For the latest winter storm forecast information, please refer to my newest weather blog post. UPDATE as of 4 p.m. Wednesday... ORIGINAL POST from 11:12 a.m. Wednesday... From rain to snow, fierce winds to tumbling temps, a flash freeze to coastal flooding, we face significant...
NJ.com

N.J. weather: When will the storm arrive? Latest forecast, timing of strong storm and possible ‘flash freeze’

UPDATE: Dangerous flash freeze could follow heavy rain, flooding, 60 mph winds. Latest forecast. New Jersey is bracing for a nasty December storm that will arrive on Thursday and linger into the middle of the day on Friday before the first big blast of Arctic air this season sweeps in and pushes temperatures down into the teens — possible creating a dangerous “flash freeze.”
94.5 PST

Which would you buy? New beers spark classic Central Jersey debate

As if alcohol doesn't start enough trouble, a set of brews set to launch on Friday is bound to give new life to an age-old war: whether or not there is a Central Jersey. Departed Soles Brewing Company, located in Jersey City, has teamed up with a couple other breweries in the Garden State to create two beers that will be around for a limited time.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day

Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
94.5 PST

What a New Jersey downtown really needs to be special & thrive

With the popularity of online shopping continuing to grow during the holiday season and throughout the year, efforts are being ramped up to revitalize downtown areas in communities across the Garden State. According to Courtenay Mercer, the executive director of Downtown New Jersey, in order for downtowns to really flourish,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

New Jersey Hosts A Very Cool Taylor Swift Experience in Jersey City For Diehard Swifties

We just had our contest U+3RSwifties and it was amazing fun so many "Swifties" entered for a chance to see Taylor Swift in concert here in New Jersey. Congratulations once again to Nicole K from Toms River, she and three friends are going to see Taylor at MetLife Stadium this summer and it will be the concert event of the year. We know there could only be one winner, but now here is a chance for you Swifties to see a great show with lights, camera, action, and Taylor Swift's greatest hits.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

This Cheesecake Is Ranked The Best In New Jersey

Cheesecake is the perfect thing to bring to your holiday gathering. Just ask the Golden girls, there is almost nothing better than a cheesecake to solve your problems or get through the holidays. There are lots of options so let’s cut to the chase and tell you the highest-ranked cheesecake spots in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. I want to make sure your bases are covered.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
94.5 PST

The best cannolis can be found at these NJ bakeries

Have you ever met someone that doesn’t enjoy a cannoli? Especially coming from New Jersey. We are full of amazing bakeries that serve the best and freshest pastries. If you head to an Italian restaurant for dinner, you almost always order the cannolis for dessert. And let’s not forget...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

This Ice Cream Speakeasy Is A First For New Jersey

I’ve seen a ton of boozy ice cream shops on my Tik Tok and Instagram pages, but I didn’t realize we had any shops that sold it in New Jersey!. There’s this hidden ice cream shop, but it’s for adults only. Apparently, there’s a secret boozy ice cream shop in North Jersey that not a ton of people know about, but you have to check it out!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
