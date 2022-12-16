Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Minot Meals on Wheels, volunteers back on the road after snow days
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Meals on Wheels in Minot is open again after the snowstorm last week forced the nonprofit to take a three-day hiatus. Staff and volunteers, some with frozen toes, carried hot meals to homes. We noticed one of the homes had a frozen doorbell. Jordan Hughes,...
KFYR-TV
Warming center provides retreat from dangerous temperatures
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – When conditions are this cold, getting stranded outside would be deadly. With that in mind, a homeless shelter in Minot has a warming shelter that’s open during the freezing days and nights. Alyson Heisler, the development associate at Project Bee, says they typically send...
KFYR-TV
New Town lends a set of wheels when Minot High bus breaks down
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – In times of need, a helping hand is always appreciated. Sometimes, wheels work just as well. The Minot High boys basketball team bus experienced a “fender bender” en route to Tuesday night’s game at Watford City. Minot Public Schools Activities Director...
KFYR-TV
Home Sweet Home auctioned off to Minot locals
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The city of Minot has auctioned off the former Minot gift shop, Home Sweet Home for $500. It was sold to locals Jacob and Amy Jenkins. The building used to be a gift shop, and when it shut down in 2018, the city purchased the house.
valleynewslive.com
Highway 52 reopens after several drivers are rescued
NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - U.S. Highway 52 between Jamestown and Minot reopened on Saturday, December 17. The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol say drivers should slow down, allow plenty of time and drive for conditions. While most other major interstates and highways opened...
KFYR-TV
New transmission line nearing completion between New Town, Tioga
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Basin Electric says construction of a new 27-mile transmission line between New Town and Tioga will be complete by the end of the year. The Neset-to-Northshore project, as it is called, should be in operation in January. It’s one of five projects Basin Electric is currently working on through the year 2026, which will assist in powering nearly 350 miles of transmission lines through western North Dakota. The overall investment in these expansion projects is roughly $725 million.
KFYR-TV
Minot teacher transforms into Elf on the Shelf
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – If you go on social media at all this month, you’re bound to see posts from parents of the Elf on the Shelf. This is no ordinary day for Sara Medalen’s class. This math and reading interventionist at Sunnyside is donning a full...
KFYR-TV
Stranded Minot State students treated to pizza party while waiting out snow
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Some students at Minot State University who couldn’t get their holiday break started just yet due to the winter storm found themselves stuck on campus Friday. Roughly 75 students were waiting in the Beaver Dam at the MSU Student Center for conditions to improve for...
KFYR-TV
Former state champion picked to build Minot North girls tennis program
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Public Schools named the woman tasked with building the Minot North girls tennis team on Wednesday. Gwen Mathews will be the Sentinels head coach, the first in program history. Mathews was an assistant on the Minot High girls tennis team under Head Coach Scott...
Two people accused of trying to scam Berthold Police toy, food and clothing drive
A post on the Berthold Police Department Facebook page indicates two people are being accused by police of attempting to scam the annual toy, food and clothing drive by the department.
KFYR-TV
Class-A Basketball Poll
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Minot High basketball programs are a combined 9-0 so far this season, and both teams are rated number one in Class-A by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association. The Century Patriots are second in both polls. CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL POLL. 1....
