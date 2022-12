Shelley L. Aakre, 74, of Vermillion, South Dakota, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Centerville Care and Rehab Center in Centerville, SD. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Vermillion, SD with Rev. Carolyn Solberg officiating. Burial will be at Bluff View Cemetery in Vermillion, SD.

