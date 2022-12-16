ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ringsidenews.com

Matt Riddle Called Out For ‘Cheating’ By Adult Film Star Companion

Matt Riddle was ruthlessly attacked by Solo Sikoa in the aftermath of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against The Usos on the December 5, 2022 episode of Monday Night RAW. In reality, The Original Bro was suspended after failing to pass a second drug test. It appears that Riddle’s love life isn’t running smooth as well.
ringsidenews.com

Kevin Nash Has A Problem With WWE Firing Mandy Rose Over Her Premium Content

Mandy Rose was fired by WWE after she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez. While fans believed bigger things were in store for her, they were in for a rude awakening. A week after her release, the pro wrestling world continues to talk about Rose’s WWE situation. In fact, Kevin Nash has an issue with WWE firing Mandy Rose, as an independent contractor.
ringsidenews.com

Iron Sheik Weighs In On Lacey Evans’ Scandal

Lacey Evans is no stranger to controversy and often finds herself making headlines for hitting back at her fans. WWE’s Southern Belle isn’t afraid to share her opinion and that may not sit right with everyone, which is what happened recently. Lacey Evans shared a video on her...
ringsidenews.com

Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens Set New Record Against The Usos

The Usos are definitely one of the most decorated tag teams in the history of WWE. They faced up against Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and Kevin Owens in the main event of WWE RAW last night. By defeating The Usos for the second time during their historic reigns as champions, the two RAW stars set a new milestone.
ringsidenews.com

Mandy Rose Warned About Earning ‘Fast Money’ After Claim She Will Become A Millionaire By Christmas

Mandy Rose had a solid run in NXT, where she held the NXT Women’s Championship for 413 days, cementing herself as one of the greatest champions on the brand. That did not matter anymore as she was released last week. Following that, it was revealed that Mandy Rose made $500K from her premium content service, just a week after her release. Now it seems Booker T commented on her earnings and decided to give her a warning about the path she has chosen.
ringsidenews.com

Misha Montana Shuts Down Matt Riddle Cheating Narrative

Matt Riddle was kicked off the WWE television roster after failing a second drug test. They wrote a storyline injury, but reports are he popped dirty for his second Wellness Policy test. Riddle seems to be having a lot of problems in his personal life as well. A picture of the former WWE United States Champion kissing adult film actor Misha Montana, who is supposed to be her girlfriend, recently went viral on social media. It seems the two of them are not exclusive.
ringsidenews.com

Tony Schiavone Says Mandy Rose Is Probably Done With Pro Wrestling

NXT fans were left stunned last week after Mandy Rose dropped her NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez. Following her loss, it was reported that WWE had released Mandy Rose from her NXT contract due to content she posted on her FanTime page. Once the news broke, many fans...
ringsidenews.com

Alexa Bliss Says Bray Wyatt Abandoned Her By Leaving WWE

Alexa Bliss’ storyline with The Fiend (aka Bray Wyatt) was one of the highlights of WWE television during the pandemic era. Wyatt exited WWE and Bliss reverted to being a babyface. Tonight, she once again teased a reunion with her former ally. Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair were featured...
ringsidenews.com

Identity Of Keith Lee’s Mystery Attacker On AEW Dynamite Revealed

Keith Lee finally saw the true colors of Swerve Strickland on AEW Dynamite this week. The big man was attacked by Parker Boudreaux and a mystery man on the show last night. The two men were soon revealed to be a part of Swerve’s “Mogul Affiliates” stable.
ringsidenews.com

Jim Ross Believes Big Show Was One Of The Worst Booked WWE Talents Ever

Paul Wight used to be known as Big Show in the WWE and was always a highlight on WWE television, for one reason or the other. Wight spent more than twenty years there before he decided to make his take his skills to AEW last year. Many fans also feel that The Big Show was not given the respect he deserves in WWE for many years. It seems even Jim Ross believes Big Show was booked horribly in WWE.
ringsidenews.com

The Bloodline Destroys Andre Chase During WWE RAW

The Bloodline is one of the most talked-about stable in pro wrestling today. Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn continue to captivate fans with their incredible storytelling abilities. Tonight, the group made another statement on RAW. Paul Heyman opened tonight’s edition of RAW with a promo. The...
ringsidenews.com

Doudrop Assures Fans She’s Not Dead Amid WWE Absence

Doudrop has received very little attention on WWE programming after Vince McMahon’s retirement. The former Piper Niven has only wrestled seven times since Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer in July, winning only two of those seven matches. Many fans have been concerned about Doudrop’s unexplained absence, however, she has now cleared it up.
ringsidenews.com

Roman Reigns Was Not Physically Present At WWE RAW This Week

Roman Reigns and the Bloodline made their presence felt on WWE RAW this past week. Before the show could even start, Roman Reigns sent a warning to the entire RAW locker room, especially Kevin Owens. What followed throughout the show was total carnage as The Bloodline started taking out members of the RAW roster.
ringsidenews.com

Zelina Vega Means Business In Jaw-Dropping Underwear Video Drop

Zelina Vega’s stock has been on a continuous rise ever since she came back to WWE last year. While Vega did have to go on a hiatus again because of an injury, she maintained her relevancy on social media thanks to her posts. It seems she decided to give fans a treat yet again.
ringsidenews.com

Chris Jericho Brings Back ‘The Wizard’ Gimmick During AEW Dynamite

Action Andretti scored the biggest win of his career with a shocking win over Chris Jericho last week on Dynamite. Tonight, Jericho destroyed the young AEW star by pulling off an old trick. Chris Jericho interrupted Rick Starks promo during Dynamite tonight. The former Ring of Honor World Champion attacked...
ringsidenews.com

Dax Harwood Invites Bayley To Have A Drink With Him

Dax Harwood debuted in AEW alongside Cash Wheeler in 2020 and they called themselves “FTR.” Since arriving in AEW, they quickly grew to become one of the best tag teams in the world. They won tag team gold in nearly every major promotion. Having done it all in...
ringsidenews.com

John Laurinaitis’ Next Likely Move After WWE Release

John Laurinaitis was the former Head of Talent Relations of WWE and made headlines for all the wrong reasons after he was allegedly involved in Vince McMahon’s hush money settlement scandal. It all came crashing down right after that in a huge way. It has been a few months since he was fired. Now it seems Johnny Ace’s next move after his WWE firing might have been revealed.
ringsidenews.com

Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland Declined Chance To Make WWE Return

All Elite Wrestling has signed a ton of talent ever since its beginning, including several former WWE wrestlers. Fans and veteran wrestlers have also criticized AEW for their booking over the past year, and many have demanded a number of talents to return to WWE. However, according to recent reports, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland both declined the offer.
ringsidenews.com

Rhea Ripley Participates In Impromptu Intergender Match During WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley shocked fans and peers alike when she bodyslammed Luke Gallows during a previous episode of Monday Night RAW. Tonight, the Eradicator of The Judgment Day upped the ante. Rhea Ripley accompanied Judgment Day to the ring for their match against The Street Profits. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford...

