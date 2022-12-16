Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Gov. Brown issues order forgiving uncollected traffic fines, fees that led to nearly 7,000 Oregon license suspensions
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown issued an order Wednesday that forgives uncollected court fines and fees associated with certain traffic violation cases that resulted in solely debt-based driver’s license suspensions. She said the action creates a path for nearly 7,000 Oregonians to seek reinstatement of their...
Courthouse News Service
Eastern Oregon group readies bid to secede to Idaho
PORTLAND, Ore. (CN) — For the last month, nonprofit Citizens for Greater Idaho — on a mission to make Oregon's eastern counties part of Idaho — has been working diligently to gather support in preparation for Oregon’s upcoming legislative session in January. Formerly known as Move...
Heads of two Oregon agencies stepping down as Gov.-elect Tina Kotek prepares to take office
The directors of two more state agencies confirmed this week that they will step down in early January as Governor-elect Tina Kotek takes office. The resignations of Oregon Department of Emergency Management director Andrew Phelps and Oregon Lottery Director Barry Pack come a month after Oregon Health Authority director Patrick Allen announced he would also be stepping down at the end of Governor Kate Brown’s term.
KXL
Washington State Attorney General Sues Pharmacy Chains Over Opioids
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office is suing Kroger, Albertsons and Rite Aid, arguing that their pharmacy chains failed to act as the “final barrier” against the over-prescription of opioids. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in King County Superior Court, is the...
kqennewsradio.com
GOVERNOR ELECT KOTEK TO LAUNCH “ONE OREGON” LISTENING TOUR
Wednesday in Yamhill County, Governor-elect Tina Kotek will launch her “One Oregon Listening Tour”, in which she will visit every county in Oregon. A release said the tour will focus on building strong partnerships across the state, especially when it comes to delivering results on housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction care, and successful schools.
Oregon bans sales of new gas-powered passenger cars by 2035
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Policymakers for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality on Monday approved a rule that prohibits the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger vehicles in Oregon by 2035. The effort comes as Oregon plans to cut climate-warming emissions by 50% by 2035 and by 90% by 2050,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Why Are Mountain Lions Killing Wolves In Pacific Northwest And Will It Start Happening In Wyoming?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In the eternal canine vs. feline struggle, mountain lions in Washington and Oregon have been scoring kills on wolves, but don’t count on that happening too often in Wyoming. Killing between the species is rare here, and mountain lions remain...
KDRV
Oregon denies petition to stop coyote killing contests, starts rulemaking process
PORTLAND, Ore. -- A petition to Oregon's Fish and Wildlife Commission is getting a few reactions, including a denial. The Humane Society of the United States led a group of animal rights advocates in a petition of the Commission to end coyote killing contests in Oregon. The Commission denied the petition late yesterday.
tuhswolf.com
Oregon ballot measures 111-114 pass: How these long needed changes will personally impact you
In the Nov. 8 midterm elections, Oregon voters saw four important measures on the ballot, and all four passed. Each discussed important topics and proposed changes to Oregon’s state constitution. Here is a brief overview of each measure. Measure 111: Right to Healthcare Amendment. Yes 50.74% 944,215. No 49.26%...
KXL
Oregon Homeless Number On The Rise
(Portland, OR) — Homelessness in Oregon increased 22-percent this year compared to 2020. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released its 2022 Annual Homeless Assessment Report which estimated the number of homeless people on a single night last January was 14-thousand-655. The number of homeless youths declined 19-percent over the last two years.
a-z-animals.com
9 Beautiful Types of Rocks in Oregon
Oregon is home to a wide variety of rocks and minerals, ranging from the volcanic rock in the Columbia River Gorge to jasper found near Burns. There are also many fossil sites throughout Oregon that attract visitors from all over the world. In addition to this, Oregon has numerous beaches...
Cute Idaho Mountain Town Is Actually The Smallest City In America
One of the many qualities that attract people to Idaho is the smaller cities. Even Boise, Idaho's largest city, is much smaller than places like Los Angeles and other California towns that so many have moved here to escape. The mass exodus from California has led to the growth of the Treasure Valley. The smallest towns in Idaho have yet to see that growth. The smaller cities have gotten smaller during the same time Boise has seen massive growth.
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and love to go out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely give them a try.
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Reaches Out to the Oregon Governor’s Office Regarding Measure 110
LA GRANDE – Measure 110 caused significant change in the way the Oregon legal and healthcare systems view and respond to drug related incidents, especially overdoses. For the leadership of some communities, these changes have caused a degree of frustration. The city of La Grande decided to address the Oregon legislature directly with these frustrations.
California man arrested in Oregon on suspicion of cocaine
A man driving on Interstate 5 was arrested on possession of suspected cocaine Monday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.
inlander.com
The far right is winning in North Idaho and stoking havoc at the local community college, with a little help from an alt-right filmmaker
Across three chaotic North Idaho College board meetings last week, Todd Banducci — the controversial college trustee — proclaimed that a new age was upon us. With November's election having delivered one more trustee in his hard-rightwing camp, it was time for a reckoning. "There's a new board......
kqennewsradio.com
GOVERNOR-ELECT KOTEK LAUNCHES NEW TRANSITION SITE
Governor Elect Tina Kotek has launched a new website for her administration. The site: govelect.oregon.gov provides Oregonians with information on the transition process including key hiring announcements, job opportunities and other updates. A release said Oregonians can suggest stops on the Governor-elects “One Oregon Listening Tour”, which will include a...
Former Oregon death row prisoners could be paroled due to potential loophole
After commuting the sentences of inmates on death row, Governor Kate Brown ordered the execution chamber at the state penitentiary in Salem to be dismantled. This decision was expectedly met with a good amount of criticism. Now concerns are rising that some death row inmates could potentially get parole.
Gov. Kate Brown orders Oregon’s execution chamber to be dismantled
In an effort to end capital punishment in Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown ordered the Department of Corrections to dismantle the execution chamber.
Oregon's LGBTQ community worries that a new law will keep them from obtaining guns
Oregon's Measure 114 gives county sheriffs and police chiefs discretion to determine who qualifies to purchase a firearm. Opponents say the criteria to make those decisions is ambiguous.
