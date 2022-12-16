ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 2

Related
Courthouse News Service

Eastern Oregon group readies bid to secede to Idaho

PORTLAND, Ore. (CN) — For the last month, nonprofit Citizens for Greater Idaho — on a mission to make Oregon's eastern counties part of Idaho — has been working diligently to gather support in preparation for Oregon’s upcoming legislative session in January. Formerly known as Move...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Heads of two Oregon agencies stepping down as Gov.-elect Tina Kotek prepares to take office

The directors of two more state agencies confirmed this week that they will step down in early January as Governor-elect Tina Kotek takes office. The resignations of Oregon Department of Emergency Management director Andrew Phelps and Oregon Lottery Director Barry Pack come a month after Oregon Health Authority director Patrick Allen announced he would also be stepping down at the end of Governor Kate Brown’s term.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Washington State Attorney General Sues Pharmacy Chains Over Opioids

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office is suing Kroger, Albertsons and Rite Aid, arguing that their pharmacy chains failed to act as the “final barrier” against the over-prescription of opioids. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in King County Superior Court, is the...
WASHINGTON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR ELECT KOTEK TO LAUNCH “ONE OREGON” LISTENING TOUR

Wednesday in Yamhill County, Governor-elect Tina Kotek will launch her “One Oregon Listening Tour”, in which she will visit every county in Oregon. A release said the tour will focus on building strong partnerships across the state, especially when it comes to delivering results on housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction care, and successful schools.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Oregon Homeless Number On The Rise

(Portland, OR) — Homelessness in Oregon increased 22-percent this year compared to 2020. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released its 2022 Annual Homeless Assessment Report which estimated the number of homeless people on a single night last January was 14-thousand-655. The number of homeless youths declined 19-percent over the last two years.
OREGON STATE
a-z-animals.com

9 Beautiful Types of Rocks in Oregon

Oregon is home to a wide variety of rocks and minerals, ranging from the volcanic rock in the Columbia River Gorge to jasper found near Burns. There are also many fossil sites throughout Oregon that attract visitors from all over the world. In addition to this, Oregon has numerous beaches...
OREGON STATE
MIX 106

Cute Idaho Mountain Town Is Actually The Smallest City In America

One of the many qualities that attract people to Idaho is the smaller cities. Even Boise, Idaho's largest city, is much smaller than places like Los Angeles and other California towns that so many have moved here to escape. The mass exodus from California has led to the growth of the Treasure Valley. The smallest towns in Idaho have yet to see that growth. The smaller cities have gotten smaller during the same time Boise has seen massive growth.
IDAHO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and love to go out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely give them a try.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

La Grande Reaches Out to the Oregon Governor’s Office Regarding Measure 110

LA GRANDE – Measure 110 caused significant change in the way the Oregon legal and healthcare systems view and respond to drug related incidents, especially overdoses. For the leadership of some communities, these changes have caused a degree of frustration. The city of La Grande decided to address the Oregon legislature directly with these frustrations.
LA GRANDE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR-ELECT KOTEK LAUNCHES NEW TRANSITION SITE

Governor Elect Tina Kotek has launched a new website for her administration. The site: govelect.oregon.gov provides Oregonians with information on the transition process including key hiring announcements, job opportunities and other updates. A release said Oregonians can suggest stops on the Governor-elects “One Oregon Listening Tour”, which will include a...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy