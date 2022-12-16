ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

WDTV

Snow tomorrow, wind chills this holiday weekend!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain will lift through the lowlands and wintry mix and ice will lift through the mountains this morning. More messy conditions will come tomorrow morning, and thereafter, dangerously cold wind chills are expected. Find out more in the video above!. Moisture is lifting into West Virginia...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

Latest Information on Winter Storm Heading to Area

Here is the latest forecast information from WDTV. You can stay up to date on the storm heading our way by visting their weather page by clicking HERE. Rain will lift through the lowlands and wintry mix and ice will lift through the mountains this morning. More messy conditions will come tomorrow morning, and thereafter, dangerously cold wind chills are expected. Find out more in the video above!
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

After today, expect rain, snow and cold weather!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Just like the past few days, today will be mild and partly sunny. After today, however, we’re tracking a system that will bring rain, snow, and cold temperatures to our area. Find out more in the video above!. A high-pressure system has kept us dry...
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
Metro News

CRW prepares for winter weather ahead of Christmas holiday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s largest airport is preparing for the winter weather that could impact flights Thursday night into Friday ahead of the Christmas holiday. “We are ready for what might come,” said Dominique Ranieri, director and CEO of West Virginia International Yeager Airport, on Wednesday’s MetroNews...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Power companies are ready with a plan for the upcoming winter storm

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The upcoming winter storm is expected to cover a wide stretch of area across portions of the northern United States including West Virginia. This opens the potential of seeing major power loss. Phil Moye, Spokesman for Appalachian Electric Power, said it will be difficult at times to manage resources. “There’s such a broad, geographic […]
VIRGINIA STATE
ridgeviewnews.com

National Weather Service Update for Weekend Weather

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Charleston WV Issued by National Weather Service Pittsburgh Greenup-Carter-Boyd-Lawrence KY-Perry-Morgan-Athens-Washington- Jackson OH-Vinton-Meigs-Gallia-Lawrence OH-Dickenson-Buchanan-Wayne- Cabell-Mason-Jackson WV-Wood-Pleasants-Tyler-Lincoln-Putnam-Kanawha- Roane-Wirt-Calhoun-Ritchie-Doddridge-Mingo-Logan-Boone-Clay-Braxton- Gilmer-Lewis-Harrison-Taylor-McDowell-Wyoming-Upshur-Barbour- Northwest Raleigh-Northwest Fayette-Northwest Nicholas- Northwest Webster- ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, central West Virginia, northeast West Virginia, northern West Virginia, southeast West Virginia, southern West Virginia and western West Virginia. .DAY ONE...Tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the Internet for more information about the following hazards. Wind Chill Watch. Wind Advisory.
OHIO STATE
ridgeviewnews.com

Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service

246 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022 Greenup-Carter-Boyd-Lawrence KY-Perry-Morgan-Athens-Washington- Jackson OH-Vinton-Meigs-Gallia-Lawrence OH-Dickenson-Buchanan-Wayne- Cabell-Mason-Jackson WV-Wood-Pleasants-Tyler-Lincoln-Putnam-Kanawha- Roane-Wirt-Calhoun-Ritchie-Doddridge-Mingo-Logan-Boone-Clay-Braxton- Gilmer-Lewis-Harrison-Taylor-McDowell-Wyoming-Upshur-Barbour- Northwest Raleigh-Northwest Fayette-Northwest Nicholas- Northwest Webster-Northwest Randolph- 246 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and much of West Virginia. .DAY ONE...Today and Tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. A strong cold front will bring very cold temperatures and gusty winds Friday and Saturday. Dangerously low wind chills will result. In addition, temperatures on Friday drop quickly enough to cause any moisture on surfaces such as roads and sidewalks to flash freeze and become slippery. In addition, there is a chance for accumulating snow on Friday. With the gusty winds and very cold temperatures, this could cause impacts to holiday travel. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Weather spotters are encouraged to report significant weather conditions by calling the toll-free spotter hotline, or by other methods detailed at www.weather.gov/rlx/reports.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

VDOT, AEP gear up for winter weather heading to Southwest Virginia

The few days leading up to Christmas are said to be the busiest during the holiday travel season. That, paired with the threat of cold and ice, could make driving even more difficult. The Virginia Department of Transportation said their crews are working to pre-treat the roads with brine ahead...
VIRGINIA STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Big rain, big wind, big problems for Maine on Friday

PORTLAND, Maine — Crews have finally worked through all the outages from the weekend snowstorm. However, just as the last lights turn back on, another powerful storm will come blasting into Maine and threaten the power grid once again, just two days before Christmas. A mid-level bowling ball will...
MAINE STATE
WDTV

Cool, partly sunny first half of the week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After cold temperatures and snow showers over the weekend, we’re starting the workweek on a nicer note, with partly sunny skies. As for how long these conditions will last, find out in the video above!. Over the weekend, a low-pressure system in the Great Lakes...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNT-TV

59News Afternoon Update | December 21, 2022

#LIVE: 59News Mid-Morning Update | December 22, 2022. #LIVE: 59News Mid-Morning Update | December 22, 2022. Breakfast Buzz: Oreo and Sour Cream, what do you …. The morning crew tried an oreo dipped in sour cream, we liked it!. The Ministry Place hands out 200 Christmas grocery …. The Ministry...
BECKLEY, WV
theriver953.com

Preparation for the advancing weather is recommended

A variety of precipitation is falling in the entire region along with exceptionally high winds and bitter cold expected. Several warnings and watches are in place throughout the region through the weekend. Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia through the...
VIRGINIA STATE

