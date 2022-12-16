246 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022 Greenup-Carter-Boyd-Lawrence KY-Perry-Morgan-Athens-Washington- Jackson OH-Vinton-Meigs-Gallia-Lawrence OH-Dickenson-Buchanan-Wayne- Cabell-Mason-Jackson WV-Wood-Pleasants-Tyler-Lincoln-Putnam-Kanawha- Roane-Wirt-Calhoun-Ritchie-Doddridge-Mingo-Logan-Boone-Clay-Braxton- Gilmer-Lewis-Harrison-Taylor-McDowell-Wyoming-Upshur-Barbour- Northwest Raleigh-Northwest Fayette-Northwest Nicholas- Northwest Webster-Northwest Randolph- 246 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and much of West Virginia. .DAY ONE...Today and Tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. A strong cold front will bring very cold temperatures and gusty winds Friday and Saturday. Dangerously low wind chills will result. In addition, temperatures on Friday drop quickly enough to cause any moisture on surfaces such as roads and sidewalks to flash freeze and become slippery. In addition, there is a chance for accumulating snow on Friday. With the gusty winds and very cold temperatures, this could cause impacts to holiday travel. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Weather spotters are encouraged to report significant weather conditions by calling the toll-free spotter hotline, or by other methods detailed at www.weather.gov/rlx/reports.

