Snow tomorrow, wind chills this holiday weekend!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain will lift through the lowlands and wintry mix and ice will lift through the mountains this morning. More messy conditions will come tomorrow morning, and thereafter, dangerously cold wind chills are expected. Find out more in the video above!. Moisture is lifting into West Virginia...
National Weather Service puts WV under Wind Chill Watch as frigid system approaches
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed all of West Virginia under a Wind Chill Watch as a winter storm system approaches that could make it feel like -25 or colder from early Friday morning through Christmas Eve afternoon. The Wind Chill Watch goes from 3 a.m....
Latest Information on Winter Storm Heading to Area
Here is the latest forecast information from WDTV. You can stay up to date on the storm heading our way by visting their weather page by clicking HERE. Rain will lift through the lowlands and wintry mix and ice will lift through the mountains this morning. More messy conditions will come tomorrow morning, and thereafter, dangerously cold wind chills are expected. Find out more in the video above!
After today, expect rain, snow and cold weather!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Just like the past few days, today will be mild and partly sunny. After today, however, we’re tracking a system that will bring rain, snow, and cold temperatures to our area. Find out more in the video above!. A high-pressure system has kept us dry...
Winter storm arrives tonight; Rain, snow, strong winds, rapidly decreasing temps expected
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect from 7 p.m. through Friday at 5 p.m. for Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami, and Shelby counties in Ohio, and Wayne and Randolph counties in Indiana. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 7 p.m. today until Friday at 5 p.m....
CRW prepares for winter weather ahead of Christmas holiday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s largest airport is preparing for the winter weather that could impact flights Thursday night into Friday ahead of the Christmas holiday. “We are ready for what might come,” said Dominique Ranieri, director and CEO of West Virginia International Yeager Airport, on Wednesday’s MetroNews...
Winter storm prep: National Weather Service says 'once-in-a-generation' storm approaching Buffalo region
A winter storm bearing down on Buffalo, New York, and the surrounding region is being described by National Weather Service forecasters as a “once-in-a-generation" event.
Power companies are ready with a plan for the upcoming winter storm
GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The upcoming winter storm is expected to cover a wide stretch of area across portions of the northern United States including West Virginia. This opens the potential of seeing major power loss. Phil Moye, Spokesman for Appalachian Electric Power, said it will be difficult at times to manage resources. “There’s such a broad, geographic […]
Here’s the difference between a blizzard and a winter storm
A major winter weather event is headed our way over Christmas weekend, FOX 8 meteorologists have confirmed.
National Weather Service Update for Weekend Weather
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Charleston WV Issued by National Weather Service Pittsburgh Greenup-Carter-Boyd-Lawrence KY-Perry-Morgan-Athens-Washington- Jackson OH-Vinton-Meigs-Gallia-Lawrence OH-Dickenson-Buchanan-Wayne- Cabell-Mason-Jackson WV-Wood-Pleasants-Tyler-Lincoln-Putnam-Kanawha- Roane-Wirt-Calhoun-Ritchie-Doddridge-Mingo-Logan-Boone-Clay-Braxton- Gilmer-Lewis-Harrison-Taylor-McDowell-Wyoming-Upshur-Barbour- Northwest Raleigh-Northwest Fayette-Northwest Nicholas- Northwest Webster- ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, central West Virginia, northeast West Virginia, northern West Virginia, southeast West Virginia, southern West Virginia and western West Virginia. .DAY ONE...Tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the Internet for more information about the following hazards. Wind Chill Watch. Wind Advisory.
Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service
246 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022 Greenup-Carter-Boyd-Lawrence KY-Perry-Morgan-Athens-Washington- Jackson OH-Vinton-Meigs-Gallia-Lawrence OH-Dickenson-Buchanan-Wayne- Cabell-Mason-Jackson WV-Wood-Pleasants-Tyler-Lincoln-Putnam-Kanawha- Roane-Wirt-Calhoun-Ritchie-Doddridge-Mingo-Logan-Boone-Clay-Braxton- Gilmer-Lewis-Harrison-Taylor-McDowell-Wyoming-Upshur-Barbour- Northwest Raleigh-Northwest Fayette-Northwest Nicholas- Northwest Webster-Northwest Randolph- 246 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and much of West Virginia. .DAY ONE...Today and Tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. A strong cold front will bring very cold temperatures and gusty winds Friday and Saturday. Dangerously low wind chills will result. In addition, temperatures on Friday drop quickly enough to cause any moisture on surfaces such as roads and sidewalks to flash freeze and become slippery. In addition, there is a chance for accumulating snow on Friday. With the gusty winds and very cold temperatures, this could cause impacts to holiday travel. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Weather spotters are encouraged to report significant weather conditions by calling the toll-free spotter hotline, or by other methods detailed at www.weather.gov/rlx/reports.
VDOT, AEP gear up for winter weather heading to Southwest Virginia
The few days leading up to Christmas are said to be the busiest during the holiday travel season. That, paired with the threat of cold and ice, could make driving even more difficult. The Virginia Department of Transportation said their crews are working to pre-treat the roads with brine ahead...
Here’s how AEP says to prepare for the storm before Christmas
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — This Christmas, the glow of tree lights may turn into the glow of flashlights. Thanks to wind speeds of 40 plus miles per hour in certain areas, we’re faced with the possibility of a holiday without illumination—or even heat. But even in the bitter cold and at the most wonderful time […]
Friday’s ‘Bomb Cyclone’ brings dangerous wind chills, snow, and wind in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
UPDATE – 12:30 PM. Forecast data continues to show extremely COLD AIR! Temperatures, after sunrise on Friday don’t ever get out of the single digits! Wind chills stay below -10 degrees from Friday through late Sunday morning!. ———————————–
Big rain, big wind, big problems for Maine on Friday
PORTLAND, Maine — Crews have finally worked through all the outages from the weekend snowstorm. However, just as the last lights turn back on, another powerful storm will come blasting into Maine and threaten the power grid once again, just two days before Christmas. A mid-level bowling ball will...
Cool, partly sunny first half of the week!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After cold temperatures and snow showers over the weekend, we’re starting the workweek on a nicer note, with partly sunny skies. As for how long these conditions will last, find out in the video above!. Over the weekend, a low-pressure system in the Great Lakes...
West Virginia and Ohio could get snow, high winds before Christmas
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A complex weather system with bring a mixed bag of conditions that range from rain, snow, breezy winds, and arctic air into the Ohio Valley to end the week and stay through Christmas. Here is what we know: The Setup: The development of our next weather system is underway in […]
59News Afternoon Update | December 21, 2022
#LIVE: 59News Mid-Morning Update | December 22, 2022. #LIVE: 59News Mid-Morning Update | December 22, 2022. Breakfast Buzz: Oreo and Sour Cream, what do you …. The morning crew tried an oreo dipped in sour cream, we liked it!. The Ministry Place hands out 200 Christmas grocery …. The Ministry...
Closings and cancellations due to winter storm
A winter storm warning and wind chill warning are in effect from Thursday evening through Saturday evening for all of Northeast Ohio.
Preparation for the advancing weather is recommended
A variety of precipitation is falling in the entire region along with exceptionally high winds and bitter cold expected. Several warnings and watches are in place throughout the region through the weekend. Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia through the...
