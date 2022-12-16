ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

13 Car Pileup in on Snake River Bridge in Pasco Washington

PASCO - At around 6 a.m. on December 13th the Washington State Patrol was called to the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on the U.S. 12 Snake River Bridge in Pasco. In total, 13 cars were involved in the crash. Only minor injuries were reported. Eastbound US 12 was closed near milepost 295 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. to clear the scene.
Car Fire Threatens Clarkston Home

CLARKSTON - Asotin County Firefighters attacked a car fire that was threatening a home Saturday evening about 5:30pm. When firefighters arrived on 18th Avenue in Clarkston, there were 3 cars on fire and flames were getting close to the home. Crews attacked the fire and knocked flames away from the...
