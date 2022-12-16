PASCO - At around 6 a.m. on December 13th the Washington State Patrol was called to the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on the U.S. 12 Snake River Bridge in Pasco. In total, 13 cars were involved in the crash. Only minor injuries were reported. Eastbound US 12 was closed near milepost 295 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. to clear the scene.

PASCO, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO