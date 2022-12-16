Read full article on original website
electrek.co
This portable power station with two AC plugs, 60W USB-C PD, and Qi charging hits $120 in New Green Deals
Are you tired of lugging a gas-powered generator around? Well, this portable power station is a great way to run your campsite without gas or oil. It packs a 154Wh capacity, outputs up to 200W over its 110V plugs, and even delivers 60W USB-C PD charging. All of this comes in a compact form-factor with even a 10W Qi wireless charger on top for $120 at Amazon, which is a full $30 discount from its normal going rate and marking the second-best deal we’ve seen all-time. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co
Unagi Model One E500 electric scooter returns to low of $550 (Reg. $990) in New Green Deals
Are you tired of taking a car to work? Well, Unagi’s Model One E500 electric scooter is a great way to get around town without a single drop of gas or oil. Down to $550 right now, it normally goes for $990 and today’s deal marks the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before. It can travel for up to 15.5 miles on a single charge and goes up to 19 MPH. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co
Schwinn Healy Ridge e-bike with 25-mile range hits new low at $677 in New Green Deals
Are you in the market for an e-bike from a well-known brand? Well, Schwinn is one of the biggest names in bicycles and currently has its Healy Ridge e-bike on sale for $677. Down from $917, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and even comes in at $274 below our previous mention. With a top speed of 20 MPH and a range of 25 miles per charge, this e-bike is great for getting around town without having to use your gas-guzzling car. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co
Lucid Air Sapphire crushes Tesla Model S Plaid, Bugatti Chiron, and Ducati in 9.1 sec quarter mile
Elon Musk may think Lucid Motors could be on the verge of death as a company, but its latest tri-motor version of its Air sedan sure says otherwise from a speed standpoint. In a recent video you can view below, the team at Hagerty put the Lucid Air Sapphire up against the Tesla Model S Plaid and Bugatti Chiron in a drag race. As if that wasn’t enough, Sapphire took on a Ducati motorcycle head to head as well.
electrek.co
Tesla offers discounts in Canada/Mexico, raising demand concerns
Tesla is now offering a $5,000 CAD/$74,750 MXN credit on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles purchased in Canada and Mexico before the end of this year. It’s a rare instance of Tesla offering discounts, and could be a sign of softening demand in North America. The move comes...
electrek.co
EV maker Lion Electric is now producing its own Li-ion batteries
Electric truck, bus, and school bus maker Lion Electric today announced that it’s produced its first lithium-ion battery pack at its factory in Mirabel, Quebec. That first battery pack’s final certification is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2023, and Lion says it will gradually ramp up production of its batteries next year.
electrek.co
The Chevy Bolt is about to be a screaming deal – at least until March
The Chevy Bolt is already a great enough deal to get our Electrek Vehicle of the Year award, but after the US Treasury delayed its guidance on battery sourcing requirements, that deal might be even better – but only for the next couple of months. At $25,600 MSRP for...
electrek.co
These were the five biggest electric motorcycle news stories of 2022
Electric motorcycles were once a rarity in the two-wheeler industry. But these days there are so many new models from a wide range of manufacturers that you’d have to go out of your way to avoid them. Fortunately for those in favor of progress, we actively seek them out. And these are the electric motorcycle news stories that you guys liked the most. You voted with your clicks, and these five stories became the biggest of 2022.
electrek.co
Tesla to allow third-party charging stations in its navigation, but with high standards
Tesla confirmed that it is going to allow third-party charging stations in its navigation system, but the stations are going to need to meet the automaker’s high standards. Right now, if you are looking for a charging station in the navigation system inside Tesla vehicles, you will only see Tesla charging stations.
electrek.co
TerraTrike Charge launched as one of the most affordable reverse electric trikes yet
When people think of electric trikes, they tend to conjure up images of traditional delta-style trikes with two wheels in the back. But tadpole-style trikes, also known as reverse trikes, are much more stable in turns. They’ve generally been quite pricey, but the recently unveiled TerraTrike Charge is helping pull those prices down to more affordable territory than the bike store recumbent e-trikes that cost several thousand dollars more.
electrek.co
QuantumScape ships first batch of energy dense, 24-layer solid-state batteries to EV automakers
Solid-state battery manufacturer QuantumScape announced that its first 24-layer lithium-metal prototype sells to EV OEMs for testing. Referred to as “Sample A0,” these cells represent QuantumScape’s most impressive solid-state technology to date, and their delivery marks a key milestone in its journey toward full integration of energy dense, fast-charging cells into future electric vehicles.
electrek.co
VW raising ID.4 prices by $1,500 on Jan. 4, sees more availability coming
VW has sent out an email to ID.4 reservation holders detailing a series of changes that will be made for all ID.4s assembled after January 4, including a price hike, battery supplier changes, and an end to the reservation system as VW predicts ample availability at dealerships. The $1,500 MSRP...
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) increases discount on cars delivered this month
Tesla (TSLA) is increasing the discount, or price adjustment, as it calls it, to $7,500 on all Model 3 and Model Y vehicles delivered this month. As we have recently reported, Tesla is having some rare demand issues lately – especially in the United States due to unique circumstances.
electrek.co
Ikea is now using this solar-powered cargo electric bike for quick deliveries
Ikea is no stranger to embracing efficient technologies that help reduce the brand’s carbon footprint. The latest big move from the Allen-wrench-included furniture maker sees the company using three-wheeled electric bikes with solar panels for a home delivery pilot. The testing has been part of a program run by...
electrek.co
Dispel the disinformation! Ford tells you exactly how much CO2 and fuel that EVs can save
Research shows electric vehicles are better for the environment. Not only do they emit fewer CO2 emissions, but you also don’t have to worry about falling victim to volatile gas prices. Ford shows us just how much you can save by driving electric vehicles compared to an equivalent gas car.
