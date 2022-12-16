Read full article on original website
Jerry S. Sylvester, obituary
THOMASTON — Jerry S. Sylvester, 80, died peacefully, Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the Sussman Hospice House in Rockport. Born in Rockland, June 7, 1942, she was the daughter of Edward and Lillian Tibbetts Sylvester. Educated locally, Jerry attended Warren High School. As a young girl, she enjoyed riding horses with her mother, especially in the local parades.
penbaypilot.com
Charlene Alfano, obituary
HOPE — Charlene Alfano, 94, died peacefully, Saturday, December 17, 2022 at her son’s home where she has joyfully resided for the past 4 years. Born in West Rockport, February 29, 1928, she was the daughter of Robert J. and Mabel Simmons Heald. Educated in local schools, she was a graduate of Rockport High School. She later earned an associate’s degree from Rochester Institute of Technology.
penbaypilot.com
Dennis Norton, obituary
ROCKPORT — Dennis E. Norton, 71, passed away with the love of his life, Doris, by his side on December 6, 2022, on the beautiful island of Maui. Dennis was seriously injured November 25 while on vacation with his. loving family. Born in Skowhegan, July 20, 1951, he was...
penbaypilot.com
Andrew W. Seidner, obituary
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Andrew W. Seidner, 51, passed away unexpectedly, at his home here, November 30, 2022. Born in Rockland, May 26, 1971, he was the son of Gabriel Tony and Carol Newhall Seidner Strollo. Educated in local schools, he was a 1989 graduate of Rockland High School.
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Dec. 12-16. Appleton. Ramona Dennison to Boggs Homes Inc. Michael S. Perlis to Margaret Miller Perlis and Michael S. Perlis. Kristina S. Mainella to Kristina S. Mainella Tr. and Kristina S. Mainella Trust. Rebecca...
penbaypilot.com
Dec. 22 update: Midcoast adds 29 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
Camden Rotary Club Foundation invites grant applications for 2023
The Camden Rotary Club Foundation invites nonprofit 501c3 organizations that improve people’s lives in Knox County and Lincolnville to apply for grants until January 31, 2023. Awards will include four large grants: one for $10,000 and three for $5,000 (one reserved for a project that serves young people). Two...
penbaypilot.com
Shop Local: Three ‘Clutter-Free’ Gifts in Maine
For the holidays and to highlight activities and adventures, we’re shining the spotlight on Maine businesses. Clutter-free gifts are gifts of services or experiences. Shop locally and support innovators and entrepreneurs who keep the creative economy alive in this state. Indoor Rock Climbing. Orono, Maine. The back story: UMO’s...
penbaypilot.com
Camden to consider 10-unit condominium development for Belfast Road
CAMDEN — NordHavn Camden, LLC has submitted initial plans to the Camden Planning Office for an open-space residential development with 10 single-family, stand-alone condominiums at 440 Belfast Road (Route 1). Currently, a home exists on the property, and would be considered one of the 10 units. NordHavn Camden LLC,...
penbaypilot.com
Register Now: SAT Prep Matters with Dr. Mary Smyth - Online this Winter
Belfast, Maine — Preparation for the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) will be the focus of an upcoming online class through the Hutchinson Center this February. SAT Prep Matters, is designed for rising high school juniors and seniors who plan to take the SAT this year. The course will be offered on four consecutive Mondays, from 6-7:30 p.m. ET. The cost is $250 per session and runs Feb. 6, 13, 27 and Mar. 6, 2023. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website - SAT Prep Matters.
penbaypilot.com
Heavy weather to roll through Midcoast with gusty winds and rain
MIDCOAST — Another wind/rain event in a long line of recent storms is predicted to be especially heavy-handed, but this one, due to arrive overnight Thursday into Friday, comes with plenty of warning. According to Rockland’s interim harbor master Molly Eddy, many boat owners are hauling their vessels, and preparing well for bad weather.
penbaypilot.com
Ralph E. ‘Bud’ Colson, notice
TENANTS HARBOR — Ralph E. ‘Bud’ Colson, 93, died peacefully, surrounded by his loving friends, Saturday, December 17, 2022, in the home that he shared with his beloved late wife, Frances. Family and friends are invited to visit Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m.,...
penbaypilot.com
Don’t Wait, Register Today: Develop Your Facilitation Skills
Registration is open for two facilitation trainings through the University of Maine Hutchinson Center’s professional development program. Building Your Virtual Facilitations Skills, an online program, will be held on Jan. 18, 25, Feb. 1, 8 and 15 from 1–3 p.m. ET. The cost is $225 per person. Strengthening Your Facilitation Skills, an in-person program, will be held May 5, 19 and June 2 from 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. ET and costs $425. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 1-15. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 5. John R. Gorham, 36,...
penbaypilot.com
Walmart weighs options as state board denies “dark store” tax appeal in Thomaston
A state board has rejected Walmart’s attempt to avoid hundreds of thousands of dollars in property taxes for its store in Thomaston, in a case that tested an argument by big-box chains that claim their stores’ value should be treated like that of a building for sale, not an active business.
penbaypilot.com
Smell of propane forces temporary closure of Thomaston Walmart
THOMASTON — Walmart, in Thomaston, was forced to close for the night, Wednesday, Dec. 21, after a smell of propane was observed outside, and then again inside the entrance to the large retail store. As Knox Regional Communications Center was receiving the call from Walmart officials just after 5:15...
penbaypilot.com
In the Giving Season, Belfast Garden Club makes donations to land trust, library
BELFAST — The Belfast Garden Club, among other annual donations this month, contributed 16 new books to the gardening and horticulture collection at the Belfast Free Library. The club has made yearly gifts to the library for more than 20 years with the goal of making the library’s selection...
penbaypilot.com
Appleton writer self-publishes new work of fiction, ‘She lives in Daydreams’
Nakia Cramer, of Appleton, has published her latest work of fiction, She lives in Daydreams, and in doing so, has also created Sennebec Shores Press as her imprint for her self-published works. The book launched on Amazon November 18 and has already sold in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Netherlands, Germany...
penbaypilot.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 171 calls for service for the period of Dec. 13 to Dec. 20. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,403 calls for service. Alan B. Bragg, 38, of Warren was issued a summons Dec. 17 for Attaching False Plates, on Winslows Mills Road, Waldoboro, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
penbaypilot.com
Rockland OUI traffic stop leads to drug arrest
ROCKLAND — Rockland Police located and stopped a vehicle on Dec. 19 at around 2 p.m. after they were notified of a possibly impaired driver. Police identified the operator of the vehicle as 45-year-old Michelle Heald of Waldoboro, according to a news release posted on the department’s Facebook page Dec. 20.
