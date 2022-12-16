Read full article on original website
Lafayette County deputies arrest man on molestation charge
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lafayette County deputies made an arrest in a molestation case. Ricky Poe remains in jail on a molesting charge. Investigators were called this past Friday night to the Harmontown community about a juvenile being touched. After a forensic interview was done yesterday, Poe was...
Suspect arrested in months-long forgery, vehicle theft case
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A case that began in October in Yalobusha County is cracked two months later in Madison County thanks to an alleged thief swiping the wrong license plate. Elisha Lindsey of Ridgeland is in the Yalobusha County jail, charged with Uttering Forgery. The investigation began...
NAPD, Crime Stoppers search for two men accused of money scams
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) – The New Albany Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi are looking for a couple of accused scammers. The suspects are accused of using a quick change scam at the New Albany Walmart Friday afternoon. Surveillance caught these images while they purchased gift...
Three members of Pontotoc County family killed when train hits minivan
SHERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Three members of a family have died, and one is fighting for her life after their minivan was hit by a train in Sherman. The town of Sherman was holding its regularly scheduled court Monday evening when the call came in from 911. “We got...
Tupelo church partners with food bank to provide meals for Christmas
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Hundreds of families will have food on the table this Christmas, thanks to a Tupelo church. Harrisburg Baptist Church partnered with the Mid South Food Bank for a food distribution. Volunteers handed out 500 boxes of food, along with gift cards and other surprises, during...
Tupelo Salvation Army Angel Tree Program provides gifts for children
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – 1,000 children will have gifts under the Christmas tree thanks to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. Volunteers sorted all of the gifts picked up by shoppers during the past month for the children, also known as “Angels.” This morning, parents and guardians picked the gifts up at the Tupelo Furniture Market.
Ole Miss signing day recap
Ole Miss came out of National Signing Day with 11 players signing national letters of intent to come to play in Oxford. The Rebels managed to sign three of the top five recruits from the state of Mississippi including the top two. Suntarine Perkins, linebacker, Raleigh, MS. Ayden Williams, wide...
The Salvation Army Offers Refuge from Freezing Temps
TUPELO, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – As temperatures are forecasted to drop to dangerous digits during the Christmas holidays, The Salvation Army is preparing to open its cold-weather station to provide warm shelter and food to those in need. The Salvation Army Jim Ingram Lodge is open from 5:00 pm-...
