New York Post

Salt Bae ripped for getting aggressive with Lionel Messi, World Cup trophy

As the World Cup festivities were occurring after Argentina captured the victory, fans were quick to point out Salt Bae’s aggressive gestures towards Lionel Messi. Nusret Gokce, the Turkish chef nicknamed “Salt Bae” who exploded into fame from his viral cooking videos, was spotted grabbing Messi and continually tapping him on the shoulder to try and get his attention. Eventually the Argentinian superstar shook his hand before wandering off. Gokce was also seen slapping the World Cup trophy next to Ángel Di María, who scored Argentina’s second goal, and biting into goalkeeper Franco Armani’s medal while it was still around his neck. Fans...
CBS Sports

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's post-World Cup PSG reunion promises mixed emotions

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar's return to Qatar-backed Paris Saint-Germain after the FIFA 2022 World Cup was always going to be a fascinating subplot in the European season. With the legendary Argentine currently enjoying the adulation of his homeland, the Frenchman getting over his disappointment as he turned 24, and the Brazilian wiping away his tears, early 2023 will be very interesting at Parc des Princes.
Footwear News

Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
New York Post

Drake bet $1 million on Argentina winning the World Cup — but lost it all

Sometimes in sports betting, when you’re right, you’re still wrong. This logic especially applies to Drake when he’s betting on sports. Prior to Sunday’s World Cup final, music star and notorious sports bettor Drake bet $1 million on Argentina to hoist the World Cup trophy. The bet would have paid out $1.75 million in profit. And oh, how close he was. In soccer, moneyline bets are often accompanied by “tie.” If the game does go to overtime, your 3-way moneyline bets will lose unless you bet a tie. Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes Up 2-0 in the...
The Hill

Musk and Kushner spotted at World Cup final

Twitter CEO Elon Musk and former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner were spotted enjoying the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. Musk live-tweeted the match between Argentina and France through text and video. “Duel in the Desert,” he tweeted. “Couldn’t ask for a better game,” he added,…
Reuters

In hangover of World Cup fiesta, Argentina's economic reality bites

NEW YORK/BUENOS AIRES, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Gregorina Victorica, 86, a retiree in Buenos Aires has been cheering Argentina's victory in the soccer World Cup, which has lifted spirits in the South American nation and brought joy to people hard hit by rising prices and economic malaise.
NBC Sports

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to Lionel Messi news

Just a few days after Argentina won the 2022 World Cup over France, Argentina star Lionel Messi made a big decision on the future of his soccer career with his current club Paris Saint-Germain, better known as PSG. According to a report from Le Parisien Sport on Twitter, Messi and...
The Spun

Lionel Messi Reportedly Makes Big Contract Decision

Fresh off an historic World Cup victory, Lionel Messi now returns to club play and with his contract set to expire soon, he's made a decision on his club future. According to Le Parisien, Messi is signing a contract extension with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain. Per the report the new deal takes him through the end of the 2023-24 season.
Sporting News

Latest FIFA rankings for men's national teams: Updated list of best countries in the world

Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but that wasn't good enough to become the No. 1 team on the planet based on the latest rankings updated Thursday, December 22. The FIFA rankings represent football's best attempt to list the teams according to accomplishments throughout the sport's calendar. While the World Cup holds the most prestige, other competitions also weigh into the list's construction and algorithm, looking to weigh all results throughout recent years as equally as possible.
