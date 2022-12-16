Read full article on original website
Salt Bae ripped for getting aggressive with Lionel Messi, World Cup trophy
As the World Cup festivities were occurring after Argentina captured the victory, fans were quick to point out Salt Bae’s aggressive gestures towards Lionel Messi. Nusret Gokce, the Turkish chef nicknamed “Salt Bae” who exploded into fame from his viral cooking videos, was spotted grabbing Messi and continually tapping him on the shoulder to try and get his attention. Eventually the Argentinian superstar shook his hand before wandering off. Gokce was also seen slapping the World Cup trophy next to Ángel Di María, who scored Argentina’s second goal, and biting into goalkeeper Franco Armani’s medal while it was still around his neck. Fans...
LOOK: Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez trolls Kylian Mbappé with baby doll at World Cup victory parade
In the feud between Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and France superstar Kylian Mbappé, Martinez had the last laugh after helping his team with the 2022 World Cup. In the aftermath of Argentina's victory, Martinez has spent time trolling Mbappé every step of the way. Martinez helped Argentina secure...
Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's post-World Cup PSG reunion promises mixed emotions
Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar's return to Qatar-backed Paris Saint-Germain after the FIFA 2022 World Cup was always going to be a fascinating subplot in the European season. With the legendary Argentine currently enjoying the adulation of his homeland, the Frenchman getting over his disappointment as he turned 24, and the Brazilian wiping away his tears, early 2023 will be very interesting at Parc des Princes.
Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner
Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
Drake bet $1 million on Argentina winning the World Cup — but lost it all
Sometimes in sports betting, when you’re right, you’re still wrong. This logic especially applies to Drake when he’s betting on sports. Prior to Sunday’s World Cup final, music star and notorious sports bettor Drake bet $1 million on Argentina to hoist the World Cup trophy. The bet would have paid out $1.75 million in profit. And oh, how close he was. In soccer, moneyline bets are often accompanied by “tie.” If the game does go to overtime, your 3-way moneyline bets will lose unless you bet a tie. Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes Up 2-0 in the...
France Team Mocking Lionel Messi Resurfaces After Argentina World Cup Win
Messi has been slammed for not stopping his Argentina teammates making fun of his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappé but he was the subject of a song sung by the French team in 2018.
Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez Keeps Mocking French Star Kylian Mbappe
The Argentine goalkeeper trolled the French striker at Tuesday’s victory parade in Buenos Aires.
Musk and Kushner spotted at World Cup final
Twitter CEO Elon Musk and former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner were spotted enjoying the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. Musk live-tweeted the match between Argentina and France through text and video. “Duel in the Desert,” he tweeted. “Couldn’t ask for a better game,” he added,…
One stunning drone video captures the moment when 4 million Argentinian soccer fans flooded the capital to celebrate the World Cup victory
Argentina declared a public holiday to celebrate their first World Cup championship since 1986.
Desperate Salt Bae shares throwback video hanging out with Messi after being trolled for World Cup final snub
FAME hungry Salt Bae shared an old video of him hugging Lionel Messi - after the World Cup winner snubbed him on the pitch. The celebrity chef was slammed for pestering Argentina's talisman for a selfie in embarrassing scenes following Sunday's nailbiting final. The Turkish cook and Instagram star -...
In hangover of World Cup fiesta, Argentina's economic reality bites
NEW YORK/BUENOS AIRES, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Gregorina Victorica, 86, a retiree in Buenos Aires has been cheering Argentina's victory in the soccer World Cup, which has lifted spirits in the South American nation and brought joy to people hard hit by rising prices and economic malaise.
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Will Earn Around €500m Over 30 Months At Al Nassr
A report by Spanish newspaper Marca has claimed that Ronaldo is on the verge of moving to Saudi Arabia to sign a mega-money deal with Al Nassr.
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Soccer world reacts to Lionel Messi news
Just a few days after Argentina won the 2022 World Cup over France, Argentina star Lionel Messi made a big decision on the future of his soccer career with his current club Paris Saint-Germain, better known as PSG. According to a report from Le Parisien Sport on Twitter, Messi and...
Lionel Messi Reportedly Makes Big Contract Decision
Fresh off an historic World Cup victory, Lionel Messi now returns to club play and with his contract set to expire soon, he's made a decision on his club future. According to Le Parisien, Messi is signing a contract extension with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain. Per the report the new deal takes him through the end of the 2023-24 season.
Man City predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Carabao Cup
Here's how Manchester City could line up against Liverpool.
Latest FIFA rankings for men's national teams: Updated list of best countries in the world
Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but that wasn't good enough to become the No. 1 team on the planet based on the latest rankings updated Thursday, December 22. The FIFA rankings represent football's best attempt to list the teams according to accomplishments throughout the sport's calendar. While the World Cup holds the most prestige, other competitions also weigh into the list's construction and algorithm, looking to weigh all results throughout recent years as equally as possible.
Incredible Images As Argentina Players Return To Buenos Aires With The World Cup Trophy
The World Cup trophy arrived in Argentina in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Massive World Cup final TV viewing figures show clear win for BBC
The TV viewing figures for the World Cup final were a clear win for the BBC, and it also set new records in France.
Liverpool boosted by return of key players ahead of Man City Carabao Cup clash
Liverpool are getting back to full strength with World Cup players returning to training.
