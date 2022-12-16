Read full article on original website
Bianca Belair Receives Medical Treatment After Vicious Assault During WWE RAW
Bianca Belair worked hard to become the star that she is today in WWE. The RAW Women’s Champion always has a target on her back, and she knows anyone could be out for her championship. For a while now, Belair and Alexa Bliss had a common enemy in Damage CTRL. However, Bianca Belair was viciously attacked by Alexa Bliss on RAW this week. Afterwards, she required medical treatment due to how brutal the attack was.
Iron Sheik Weighs In On Lacey Evans’ Scandal
Lacey Evans is no stranger to controversy and often finds herself making headlines for hitting back at her fans. WWE’s Southern Belle isn’t afraid to share her opinion and that may not sit right with everyone, which is what happened recently. Lacey Evans shared a video on her...
Kevin Nash Has A Problem With WWE Firing Mandy Rose Over Her Premium Content
Mandy Rose was fired by WWE after she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez. While fans believed bigger things were in store for her, they were in for a rude awakening. A week after her release, the pro wrestling world continues to talk about Rose’s WWE situation. In fact, Kevin Nash has an issue with WWE firing Mandy Rose, as an independent contractor.
Zelina Vega Means Business In Jaw-Dropping Underwear Video Drop
Zelina Vega’s stock has been on a continuous rise ever since she came back to WWE last year. While Vega did have to go on a hiatus again because of an injury, she maintained her relevancy on social media thanks to her posts. It seems she decided to give fans a treat yet again.
Sting Was Once Beaten Up For Dating Co-Worker’s Ex-Girlfriend
Sting shocked the world when he made his debut in AEW back in December 2020. Since then, he has been featured heavily on AEW television, being paired up with Darby Allin. Before that, Sting made a name for himself in various promotions such as WCW, NWA and more. In fact, Sting was once beaten up for dating a co-worker’s ex-girlfriend.
Matt Riddle’s Ex Fires Back At Fans Dragging Her Amid Cheating & Abuse Claims
Matt Riddle became a highlight of WWE television after he made his way to the company back in 2018. Unfortunately, that seems like a distant memory at this point after the latest drama concerning The Original Bro. Things have just not been going well for Riddle as of late. He was removed from WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Now it seems Riddle’s first ex decided to fire back at fans dragging her.
Mandy Rose Warned About Earning ‘Fast Money’ After Claim She Will Become A Millionaire By Christmas
Mandy Rose had a solid run in NXT, where she held the NXT Women’s Championship for 413 days, cementing herself as one of the greatest champions on the brand. That did not matter anymore as she was released last week. Following that, it was revealed that Mandy Rose made $500K from her premium content service, just a week after her release. Now it seems Booker T commented on her earnings and decided to give her a warning about the path she has chosen.
Bronson Reed Returns During WWE RAW
Bronson Reed was given a monstrous push during his run in Triple H’s version of NXT. Unfortunately, Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard had nothing on the table for the big man after the NXT reboot and showed him the door. Tonight, Reed made his return to WWE. Bronson Reed...
Identity Of Keith Lee’s Mystery Attacker On AEW Dynamite Revealed
Keith Lee finally saw the true colors of Swerve Strickland on AEW Dynamite this week. The big man was attacked by Parker Boudreaux and a mystery man on the show last night. The two men were soon revealed to be a part of Swerve’s “Mogul Affiliates” stable.
WWE Told Athena She Didn’t Have ‘The Diva Look’ & Needed To Lose Weight
Athena was one of the highlights of WWE NXT’s women’s division during her time in WWE. However, this was due to her two runs on NXT, as her main roster run was largely forgettable. Athena had a different look than most women in NXT at that time, and fans didn’t fail to notice that. Athena didn’t look like a stereotypical diva during her time in WWE, and it seems the company told her that to her face during a tryout.
Doudrop Assures Fans She’s Not Dead Amid WWE Absence
Doudrop has received very little attention on WWE programming after Vince McMahon’s retirement. The former Piper Niven has only wrestled seven times since Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer in July, winning only two of those seven matches. Many fans have been concerned about Doudrop’s unexplained absence, however, she has now cleared it up.
Jim Ross Believes Big Show Was One Of The Worst Booked WWE Talents Ever
Paul Wight used to be known as Big Show in the WWE and was always a highlight on WWE television, for one reason or the other. Wight spent more than twenty years there before he decided to make his take his skills to AEW last year. Many fans also feel that The Big Show was not given the respect he deserves in WWE for many years. It seems even Jim Ross believes Big Show was booked horribly in WWE.
Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens Set New Record Against The Usos
The Usos are definitely one of the most decorated tag teams in the history of WWE. They faced up against Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and Kevin Owens in the main event of WWE RAW last night. By defeating The Usos for the second time during their historic reigns as champions, the two RAW stars set a new milestone.
Tony Schiavone Says Mandy Rose Is Probably Done With Pro Wrestling
NXT fans were left stunned last week after Mandy Rose dropped her NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez. Following her loss, it was reported that WWE had released Mandy Rose from her NXT contract due to content she posted on her FanTime page. Once the news broke, many fans...
Misha Montana Shuts Down Matt Riddle Cheating Narrative
Matt Riddle was kicked off the WWE television roster after failing a second drug test. They wrote a storyline injury, but reports are he popped dirty for his second Wellness Policy test. Riddle seems to be having a lot of problems in his personal life as well. A picture of the former WWE United States Champion kissing adult film actor Misha Montana, who is supposed to be her girlfriend, recently went viral on social media. It seems the two of them are not exclusive.
Mandy Rose Will Be A ‘Self-Made Millionaire’ By 2023 With Premium Content After WWE Release
Mandy Rose was released from WWE, and this news shocked her fans. The former NXT Women’s Champion was fired as a result of the content she posted to her premium content paywall account. Rose is no longer a part of WWE, but she is still raking in the cash.
Rhea Ripley Participates In Impromptu Intergender Match During WWE RAW
Rhea Ripley shocked fans and peers alike when she bodyslammed Luke Gallows during a previous episode of Monday Night RAW. Tonight, the Eradicator of The Judgment Day upped the ante. Rhea Ripley accompanied Judgment Day to the ring for their match against The Street Profits. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford...
The Bloodline Destroys Andre Chase During WWE RAW
The Bloodline is one of the most talked-about stable in pro wrestling today. Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn continue to captivate fans with their incredible storytelling abilities. Tonight, the group made another statement on RAW. Paul Heyman opened tonight’s edition of RAW with a promo. The...
Belief That Mandy Rose Put More Effort In Wrestling Than Ronda Rousey
Mandy Rose dominated the women’s division in NXT for the better part of the past year. Her reign as NXT Women’s Champion will forever be remembered as one of the greatest reigns in the brand’s history. However, her title reign came to an abrupt end last week on NXT after Roxanne Perez defeated her for the title.
Alexa Bliss Says Bray Wyatt Abandoned Her By Leaving WWE
Alexa Bliss’ storyline with The Fiend (aka Bray Wyatt) was one of the highlights of WWE television during the pandemic era. Wyatt exited WWE and Bliss reverted to being a babyface. Tonight, she once again teased a reunion with her former ally. Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair were featured...
