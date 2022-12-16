Read full article on original website
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Biden said it was 'shockingly gracious' of Trump to follow tradition and write him a letter before leaving the Oval Office, new book claims
Biden said Trump left him a "very generous" letter on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, but did not reveal the contents.
‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims
President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Incoming congressman may have lied on resumé – Report
NEW YORK (WPIX) – New York Congressman-elect George Santos may have fabricated key parts of his resumé during his successful campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives, according to a report from The New York Times. Santos painted himself as a fresh face of the Republican Party. Just...
South Texas leaders warn lifting Title 42 would be ‘catastrophic’
Congresswoman-elect says 10,000 migrants waiting in Tamaulipas. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A day after the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily allowed Title 42 to remain on the Southwest border, several South Texas leaders gathered for a town hall meeting to discuss what they called a crisis and chaos on the border.
Title 42 lift temporarily halted as states ask Supreme Court to intervene
McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Chief Justice John Roberts issued a stay Monday afternoon preventing Title 42 from being lifted later this week. The high court also asked the Biden administration to respond to an application Texas, along with 18 other states, filed requesting the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene to keep Title 42 along the Southwest border past Wednesday.
TikTok ban on government phones included in federal funding bill
(The Hill) – A proposal to ban TikTok on government devices was included in the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill to fund the government, according to text released early Tuesday. In the Senate, the bill introduced by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) passed unanimously last week. A spokesperson for Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) later confirmed the top House Democrat supported efforts to include it in the funding bill.
Jan. 6 panel refers criminal charges against Trump
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The House Select Committee investigating the violent attacks at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, referred four criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and associates in their final meeting Monday. The panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans voted unanimously to bring four criminal charges...
Manchin sidesteps questions on leaving Democratic Party: ‘I’ll let you know later’
(The Hill) — Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Sunday sidestepped questions about whether he’d leave the Democratic Party after being asked about his comments regarding his serving in the Senate as an “independent voice.”. Manchin avoided saying outright if he’d join fellow centrist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.),...
FTX founder agrees to extradition to US, attorney says
(AP) – Sam Bankman-Fried may be ready to come to the U.S. to face criminal charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX following a chaotic court appearance in the Bahamas. A lawyer for Bankman-Fried was quoted as saying Monday the disgraced FTX founder has agreed to be...
WTO rejects US 'Made in China' labeling on Hong Kong goods
GENEVA (AP) -- World Trade Organization arbitrators concluded Wednesday that the United States was out of line in requiring that products from Hong Kong be labeled as "Made in China," a move
DC Police Officers Found Guilty In Young Black Man's 2020 Death
The verdict in the fatal chase of a man riding a motorized bike reportedly marks the first time a DC on-duty officer has been convicted of murder.
Undoing of Roe quickly shifts abortion in many states
Anti-abortion groups hoped and strategized for decades for a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that was delivered in June, ending a court-protected right to abortion after nearly 50 years. The fallout was immediate and far-reaching — and it’s not over yet. The midyear ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v....
Musk says US has been harmed by having Warren as senator
(The Hill) – Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday that the United States has “definitely” been harmed by having Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) serve in the Senate. Musk made the comment in response to a tweet from former Tesla program manager Farzad Mesbahi, who is now a content creator, according to his LinkedIn profile. Mesbahi retweeted a post about a letter that Warren sent to the chairman of the board of Tesla, of which Musk is the majority shareholder, asking if shareholders have been hurt financially by Musk’s time running Twitter.
Two Bankman-Fried associates plead guilty to fraud, as FTX founder heads to U.S
NEW YORK/NASSAU, Dec 21 (Reuters) - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried left the Bahamas on Wednesday on a U.S.-bound flight to face fraud charges as federal prosecutors announced that two of his former associates had pleaded guilty to charges and were now cooperating with the government.
Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major boost for President Joe Biden’s pledge to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the sprawling federal fleet, the Postal Service said Tuesday it will sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks — and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026.
10 states saw pay raises; only 1 outpaced inflation
(Wealth of Geeks) — The rapidly rising rate of inflation dipped slightly last month, most obvious in the recent drop in gas prices. But it’s still on an upward trend. According to the latest report by the Census Bureau, income growth in the U.S. stayed relatively the same over the past two years. Median household income went from $69,639 in 2019 to $69,717 in 2021.
Wells Fargo agrees to pay $3.7B to settle charges of illegal activity
WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer banking giant Wells Fargo agreed to pay $3.7 billion to settle a laundry list of charges that it harmed consumers by charging illegal fees and interest on auto loans and mortgages, as well as incorrectly applied overdraft fees against savings and checking accounts. The Consumer...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy preparing to visit DC on Wednesday
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to visit Washington on Wednesday, according to three AP sources, in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February. Two congressional sources and one person familiar with the matter confirmed plans for the visit....
