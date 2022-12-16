Read full article on original website
Related
avoyellestoday.com
Col. Charles Bernard Jones, RET., 77, Marksville
Mass of Christian burial for Col. Charles Bernard Jones, RET. will be held on Friday, December 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Dan O’Connor officiating. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Mausoleum #2 with full Military Honors. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
avoyellestoday.com
Dianne Bordelon, 72, Effie
Funeral services for Mrs. Dianne R. Bordelon will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers with Pastor Mike Mayeux officiating. Interment will follow at the Cushman Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville. Mrs. Bordelon,...
Toddler found wandering in Lafayette hotel, covered in feces
A toddler was found alone Tuesday wandering the hallways of a Lafayette hotel
avoyellestoday.com
Peter Roy, 92, Ford dealer of Bunkie and Marksville
A Mass of Christian Burial for Peter Roy will be held A Mass of Christian Burial for Peter Roy was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino officiating. Burial was in the St. Joseph #1 Mausoleum. Arrangements were under the Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.
avoyellestoday.com
Col. Charles Jones dies
Long time Avoyelles Parish Police Jury President and community activist Ret. Col. Charles Jones has died. Jones is the current District 5 Police Juror and was remembered by current Police Jury President Kirby Roy and countless others as a man with a heart for Avoyelles. He was a Vietnam War...
avoyellestoday.com
Theft of Firearms from Stores in Youngsville and Benton, Louisiana Result in Lengthy Sentence for Pineville Man
Salih Reed, 27, of Pineville, Louisiana, has been sentenced by. United States District Judge Dee D. Drell for the burglary of two firearms stores in Benton. and Youngsville, Louisiana, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced. Salih Reed was sentenced to 180 months in prison, followed by 6 years of...
kalb.com
Raymond Laborde inmates serve the community while serving time
COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - Offenders go to prison to pay their debt to society. But, at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport, the offenders have found a unique way to serve the community while they serve their time. About 25 low-risk inmates at the prison presented gifts to over...
lbmjournal.com
RoyOMartin invests $9.5 million in Louisiana lumber mill
CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, announced it will invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s largest...
kalb.com
Phoenix Magnet closes due to drainage issues
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Phoenix Magnet Elementary closed on Tuesday, Dec. 20, which is the second time in less than a week that the elementary school had to solely shut its doors due to what the Rapides Parish School Board identified as “drainage issues”. We asked Superintendent Jeff...
kalb.com
APD looking for missing teen
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Alyssa Allen (goes by the nickname AK). She is described as a 15-year-old white female, about 5′5″ and weighs about 130 lbs. She was last seen in the Alexandria Mall area, but she is from Monroe.
Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State
Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State. Lafayette, Louisiana. – Salih Reed has been sentenced to 270 months in prison for stealing 54 guns from the Youngsville location of Sentry Defense and 62 guns from Guns-N-Ammo in Benton, Louisiana. He will also be required to pay $38,148.07 in restitution and will be placed on 6 years of supervised release. Jessica Moore, who participated in the robbery of Guns-N-Ammo, was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release.
theadvocate.com
Wondering when Lafayette will freeze this weekend? Here are the details
You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana this Christmas weekend -- really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the country Wednesday. Lafayette will be hit by this mass of cold air late Thursday night into Friday morning.
kalb.com
New details released about the arrest of a Simmesport alderman, three others
SIMMESPORT, La. (KALB) - The Simmesport Police Department has released new details about the arrest of the town’s alderman at-large, Romaro Turner, and three others. The Simmesport Police Department said that on Dec. 8, officers responded to reports of a man being severely beaten and sexually assaulted by multiple people. Investigators said the victim suffered injuries, including a broken nose and multiple cuts and bruises. SPD said the incident was a form of “mislead vigilante justice.”
Search continues for suspect wanted in 2020 LaSalle Parish homicide
LASALLE PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— In this edition of Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae takes a look at a murder out of LaSalle Parish. It’s a case investigators describe as an “ambush-style”, leaving a Jena man dead and a murderer on the loose. Pictured below is 44-year-old Leon Turner. Officials say he was gunned down […]
KPLC TV
Oberlin mayor-elect takes staff walkout in stride
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Oberlin will soon have a new mayor and now, unexpectedly, has two new employees. The 3-person office staff of the Town of Oberlin walked out Monday morning. At least two expected to be fired by incoming mayor Larry Alexander. The new faces...
Crowley police unit totaled in crash
A Crowley police unit was involved in an crash Tuesday morning in Rayne that left the vehicle totaled.
Watch Santa And Mrs. Claus Two-Stepping At Gas Station In Broussard, Louisiana [VIDEO]
'Tis the season is what they say but in Louisiana, we especially do it our own special way. Santa and Mrs. Claus made a visit to Louisiana a few days ago and went straight into an impromptu jitterbug and two-step to a famous Louisiana Christmas song. According to the Golf...
Formal charges, responses in Michelle Odinet case
KATC Investigates has obtained the full disciplinary file from state bar officials in the case of former Judge Michelle Odinet.
theadvocate.com
How to protect your pipes and what to do if they freeze in Lafayette
Time is running short to prepare your home for the below-freezing temperatures expected in Lafayette and Acadiana starting Thursday night. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected throughout Acadiana and Louisiana Thursday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 20s Thursday and Friday night.
Neighbors oppose Central Louisiana burn pit permit renewal
COLFAX – Neighbors of a Grant Parish hazardous waste disposal facility are fighting the renewal of its state operating permit. They say Clean Harbors Colfax has faced few repercussions for serious past violations at its burn pit, and they fear the continued open burning of materials there will lead to further groundwater and soil contamination […] The post Neighbors oppose Central Louisiana burn pit permit renewal appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Comments / 0