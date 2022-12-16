ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonport, LA

Related
avoyellestoday.com

Col. Charles Bernard Jones, RET., 77, Marksville

Mass of Christian burial for Col. Charles Bernard Jones, RET. will be held on Friday, December 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Dan O’Connor officiating. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Mausoleum #2 with full Military Honors. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
MARKSVILLE, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Dianne Bordelon, 72, Effie

Funeral services for Mrs. Dianne R. Bordelon will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers with Pastor Mike Mayeux officiating. Interment will follow at the Cushman Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville. Mrs. Bordelon,...
EFFIE, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Peter Roy, 92, Ford dealer of Bunkie and Marksville

A Mass of Christian Burial for Peter Roy will be held A Mass of Christian Burial for Peter Roy was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino officiating. Burial was in the St. Joseph #1 Mausoleum. Arrangements were under the Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.
MARKSVILLE, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Col. Charles Jones dies

Long time Avoyelles Parish Police Jury President and community activist Ret. Col. Charles Jones has died. Jones is the current District 5 Police Juror and was remembered by current Police Jury President Kirby Roy and countless others as a man with a heart for Avoyelles. He was a Vietnam War...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Raymond Laborde inmates serve the community while serving time

COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - Offenders go to prison to pay their debt to society. But, at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport, the offenders have found a unique way to serve the community while they serve their time. About 25 low-risk inmates at the prison presented gifts to over...
COTTONPORT, LA
lbmjournal.com

RoyOMartin invests $9.5 million in Louisiana lumber mill

CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, announced it will invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s largest...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Phoenix Magnet closes due to drainage issues

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Phoenix Magnet Elementary closed on Tuesday, Dec. 20, which is the second time in less than a week that the elementary school had to solely shut its doors due to what the Rapides Parish School Board identified as “drainage issues”. We asked Superintendent Jeff...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

APD looking for missing teen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Alyssa Allen (goes by the nickname AK). She is described as a 15-year-old white female, about 5′5″ and weighs about 130 lbs. She was last seen in the Alexandria Mall area, but she is from Monroe.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State

Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State. Lafayette, Louisiana. – Salih Reed has been sentenced to 270 months in prison for stealing 54 guns from the Youngsville location of Sentry Defense and 62 guns from Guns-N-Ammo in Benton, Louisiana. He will also be required to pay $38,148.07 in restitution and will be placed on 6 years of supervised release. Jessica Moore, who participated in the robbery of Guns-N-Ammo, was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release.
BENTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Wondering when Lafayette will freeze this weekend? Here are the details

You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana this Christmas weekend -- really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the country Wednesday. Lafayette will be hit by this mass of cold air late Thursday night into Friday morning.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kalb.com

New details released about the arrest of a Simmesport alderman, three others

SIMMESPORT, La. (KALB) - The Simmesport Police Department has released new details about the arrest of the town’s alderman at-large, Romaro Turner, and three others. The Simmesport Police Department said that on Dec. 8, officers responded to reports of a man being severely beaten and sexually assaulted by multiple people. Investigators said the victim suffered injuries, including a broken nose and multiple cuts and bruises. SPD said the incident was a form of “mislead vigilante justice.”
SIMMESPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Search continues for suspect wanted in 2020 LaSalle Parish homicide

LASALLE PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— In this edition of Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae takes a look at a murder out of LaSalle Parish. It’s a case investigators describe as an “ambush-style”, leaving a Jena man dead and a murderer on the loose. Pictured below is 44-year-old Leon Turner. Officials say he was gunned down […]
JENA, LA
KPLC TV

Oberlin mayor-elect takes staff walkout in stride

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Oberlin will soon have a new mayor and now, unexpectedly, has two new employees. The 3-person office staff of the Town of Oberlin walked out Monday morning. At least two expected to be fired by incoming mayor Larry Alexander. The new faces...
OBERLIN, LA
theadvocate.com

How to protect your pipes and what to do if they freeze in Lafayette

Time is running short to prepare your home for the below-freezing temperatures expected in Lafayette and Acadiana starting Thursday night. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected throughout Acadiana and Louisiana Thursday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 20s Thursday and Friday night.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Neighbors oppose Central Louisiana burn pit permit renewal

COLFAX – Neighbors of a Grant Parish hazardous waste disposal facility are fighting the renewal of its state operating permit. They say Clean Harbors Colfax has faced few repercussions for serious past violations at its burn pit, and they fear the continued open burning of materials there will lead to further groundwater and soil contamination […] The post Neighbors oppose Central Louisiana burn pit permit renewal appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
COLFAX, LA

