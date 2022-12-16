Read full article on original website
Related
Obituary – Pat “Lolly” Honeycutt
Funeral service for Pat Honeycutt, age 83, of Quitman, Texas will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Buddy Wiggins officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Honeycutt passed away on December 18, 2022, at Greenville Garden Nursing and Rehab. Pat was...
Dr. David Sargent Honored At Retirement Celebration For 14 Years As ENT Specialist With CHRISTUS Clinic
Staff, coworkers, family, friends and community members gathered Monday evening to wish Dr. David Sargent well as he embarks on the next chapter of life – retirement. Sargent has most recently served as an ear, nose and throat specialist with CHRISTUS in Sulphur Springs. Brad Burgin, Practice Manager for...
What happened to Jimmy John’s in Tyler?
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Jimmy John’s, a community favorite sandwich shop, has closed for good at both the Troup Highway and Broadway Avenue locations in Tyler. The closure was unexpected to former employees who are now out of a job Former assistant manager, Carly McFadden, witnessed firsthand the closure of both stores. Employees and surrounding […]
KLTV
Tyler man still missing after almost one year
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday will mark one year since the disappearance of 21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez. He was last seen Dec. 23, 2021, and to this day, Tyler police say he is still considered missing with no new leads. The Rodriguez family continues to look for him after almost a year without answers.
Family & Community Health In Hopkins County
Note: This is the 5th in a series of Extension program impacts for 2022. By Johanna Hicks, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent For Family and Community Health in Hopkins County, [email protected]. I want to start by wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. I know this is a bittersweet time for many...
Dial Allan Moffatt
Funeral services for Dial Allan Moffatt, age 76, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Shooks Chapel Cemetery with grandsons serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home.
KLTV
Woman taken to Tyler hospital following fiery wreck on Loop 323, Old Bullard Road
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department says a wreck involving several vehicles has traffic congested at Old Bullard Road and the loop. The wreck happened at about 9:11 p.m. Wednesday. It is listed as a pin-in wreck at Old Bullard Road and West Southwest Loop 323. This is the corner near McAllister’s Deli and BJ’s Brewhouse. Northbound traffic on Old Bullard stops when it reaches Loop 323. Other traffic in all directions is moving very slowly.
KLTV
Overnight shooting in Tyler
The building is a part of Freedom Fellowship Church located off Loop 323. Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening. Our weather team has declared Thursday evening through Saturday morning as a First Alert weather event. We spoke to some East Texas hardware store owners about ways to winterize our homes in advance of the extremely cold temps.
Lady Cats Basketball Heads Into Christmas 13-4 After Big Victory in Quitman
Coach Bryan Jones and his team have a lot to be excited about headed into their break for Christmas. Lady Cats basketball is 13-4 headed into their Christmas break. Sulphur Springs on Monday picked up another win, their thirteenth in 17 games when they made the short trip out to Quitman for their last regular-season contest of the 2022 year.
Ken Self
A funeral service for Ken Self, age 56, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 16, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Mickey Oates and Donna Albert officiating. Interment will follow at North Hopkins Cemetery with Adam Bates, Chris Baldwin, Jeremy Pierce, Thomas Riehl, Chris Self, Michael Self and BJ Hatley serving as pallbearers and Floyd Lawson, Matt Diaz, Joe Bell, Michael Ross, Jared Robinson and Ronnie Wolf serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Self passed away on December 12, 2022.
These Walmart Employees Earned Praise from Tyler, TX Woman–Here’s Why
These South Broadway Walmart Employees earned some serious praise from one Tyler, Texas woman--and for good reason. This is why. It has become somewhat disconcerting, really. It seems like every other week at least we hear about another story of someone dealing with a stalker and/or a potential thief at one of our East Texas stores. We've heard stories about these kinds of things happening at our Target stores, grocery stores, and Walmart.
Wilbert E. Roland
Funeral services for Wilbert E. Roland, age 90, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Harold B. Nash, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Mel Haven Cemetery with the Masonic Lodge Brothers serving as ushers and pallbearers. Visitation (remarks and comments) will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home. Wilbert passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab.
ketr.org
GISD: Students to blame in September bus arson incident
In Greenville, the Herald Banner reports that a Greenville Independent School District school bus was destroyed in September as a result of arson committed by students. The incident happened during the afternoon of Sunday Sept. 18 at the Greenville ISD bus barn. District officials told the Herald Banner that a Greenville Fire Department investigation indicated students were to blame. Greenville ISD Chief Communications Officer Helen Williams said the students were disciplined, but did not give details.
Worker dies after falling out of tree in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — A tree service worker is dead after they fell out of a tree while working between Tyler and Whitehouse. Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Larry Christian said the worker fell out of the tree while working in the 6300 block of FM 346 between Tyler and Whitehouse.
Homestyle diner, ramen restaurant to move into former Chili's, Whataburger locations in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A diner serving homestyle and comfort foods from California and a local ramen business will soon fill the spots left by the relocations of Chili's and Whataburger in Tyler. Black Bear Diner, based out of Redding, California, will occupy the building, located at 531 W Southwest...
Annona Woman Jailed On Federal Warrant
A 40-year-old Annona, Texas woman was jailed Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 20, 2022, on a federal warrant, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Lt. Mark Estes took Crystal McLin Lipe into custody at 2 p.m. Dec. 20, 2022, in the 8th Judicial District Courtroom on a federal warrant for tampering with a consumer product.
CHRISTUS Asks Community To Consider Donating Blood At Drive Friday To Help Bolster Supplies Through Holiday
Holiday Hours For CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, Urgent Care, Virtual Announced. By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. New Gastroenterology Physician. CHRISTUS proudly announces the addition of Umair Sohail, M.D., to our Gastroenterology team in Sulphur Springs. He is board certified in...
LIST: What will be open in East Texas on Christmas Day
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The holidays can be stressful enough as is and that’s why KETK has put together this list of East Texas places that will be open on Christmas. Here’s your list of restaurants and shops that will be open on Christmas day this year: Places to Eat: Restaurants Tyler local restaurants: Longview […]
Wildcats Basketball 15-4 After Lighting Up Bullard
Wildcat basketball rebounded from their Friday home loss to Nacogdoches by scoring early and often in a Tuesday win over Bullard. Sulphur Springs lit up the scoreboard, putting up 76 on the visiting Panthers. Even though the Panthers provided a good test throughout the first half, Sulphur Springs came out...
12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to
Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0