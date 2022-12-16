ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Fact-finder agrees with city in not recommending retention bonuses for Mansfield firefighters

MANSFIELD -- A state fact-finder agreed with the City of Mansfield in not recommending retention bonuses for firefighters as part of a new collective bargaining agreement. The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 266, during contract negotiations, had argued its members deserved "retention incentives" comparable to the $6,500 one-time awards paid to the city's police officers earlier this year.
Former Richland County JFS worker indicted, according to Ohio auditor

COLUMBUS -- A former Richland County JFS public assistance specialist has been indicted for allegedly using her position to to improperly secure nearly $50,000 in benefits for her boyfriend and his child, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced Monday. The seven-county indictment was returned by a Richland County grand jury,...
Shelter Works opens 45,000 square-foot manufacturing location in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS – Shelter Works announced Tuesday that it has opened the company’s second manufacturing location in Bucyrus totaling 45,000 square feet. Shelter Works issued a press release that stated it has invested nearly $500,000 in machinery and equipment in addition to upfitting the former Checkmate Marine building just north of Crossroads Industrial Park.
Rumpke partners with Richland County Solid Waste Authority

MANSFIELD -- Rumpke Waste & Recycling Services will partner with Richland County Regional Solid Waste Management Authority (RCRSWMA) in its roadside cleanup effort. Rumpke has been keeping neighborhoods clean and green since 1932 and this year marks the 14th consecutive year that Rumpke has partnered with the Richland County Solid Waste Authority.
Westinghouse: Demolition begins, but what comes next in Mansfield?

MANSFIELD -- Bart Hamilton was already focused on what comes next. The Richland County treasurer and Land Bank chair watched as demolition began Monday on the former Westinghouse "A" building. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
GALLERY: Demolition begins at the former Westinghouse 'A' building

Photos from Monday afternoon as demolition began at the former Westinghouse "A" building in Mansfield. After a brief ceremony inside nearby Braintree, Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero and Richland County Deputy Treasurer Andy McGinty, both members of the Richland County Land Bank, took ceremonial swipes with a wrecking ball before R&D Excavation began the work in earnest. Demolition at the 200 E. Fifth St. site is expected to take six to 10 weeks.
Mansfield Police Dept. announces 2022 top cops at OSR banquet

MANSFIELD -- Award winners were the them of the Mansfield Division of Police annual banquet on Saturday night at the Ohio State Reformatory. This banquet is held to recognize the accomplishments of all members of the division, according to Chief Keith Porch.
Galion Schools hosting Mobile Food Pantry event Dec, 28

GALION – The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce,...
No quarter given: Port Clinton puts down Genoa Area

Port Clinton lit up the scoreboard on December 21 to propel past Genoa Area for a 54-31 victory at Genoa Area High on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 10, Genoa Area squared off with Bloomdale Elmwood in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Bertha M. Campbell

Bertha Mae Campbell, 84, of Galion, passed away on December 21, 2022, in Crestline. Bertha was born in Scioto County, Ohio on May 3, 1938, to the late James and Ethel (Horsley) Brown. She married Michael L. Campbell on February 14, 1992, and he preceded her in death on March 28, 2005.
Improvements underway to Mohican River Scenic Valley

LOUDONVILLE — Before September, the Wally Road Bridge a few miles south of Loudonville was limited to one lane and had a weight limit of 10,000 pounds. That is a weight limit that most passenger cars can abide by, but semi trucks and school buses often weigh much more than 10,000 pounds.
Columbus Bishop Watterson imposes its will on Columbus Worthington Kilbourne

Columbus Bishop Watterson turned in a thorough domination of Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 64-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 21. Last season, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off on February 6, 2021 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School. For a full recap, click here.
Bellville man killed in Wednesday crash on Ohio 13

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – A Bellville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning on Ohio 13 in Washington Township, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Bryan Flynn, 30, of Bellville, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Patrol stated.
Shelby residents voice opposition to schools' transgender bathroom policy

SHELBY — The Shelby City school board has no plans to reconsider its policy allowing transgender students to use the restroom corresponding with their gender identity, despite recent opposition from the public. Multiple residents, among the approximately 40 in attendance, addressed the board during its Monday night meeting asking...
