Fact-finder agrees with city in not recommending retention bonuses for Mansfield firefighters
MANSFIELD -- A state fact-finder agreed with the City of Mansfield in not recommending retention bonuses for firefighters as part of a new collective bargaining agreement. The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 266, during contract negotiations, had argued its members deserved "retention incentives" comparable to the $6,500 one-time awards paid to the city's police officers earlier this year.
Former Richland County JFS worker indicted, according to Ohio auditor
COLUMBUS -- A former Richland County JFS public assistance specialist has been indicted for allegedly using her position to to improperly secure nearly $50,000 in benefits for her boyfriend and his child, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced Monday. The seven-county indictment was returned by a Richland County grand jury,...
Shelter Works opens 45,000 square-foot manufacturing location in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS – Shelter Works announced Tuesday that it has opened the company’s second manufacturing location in Bucyrus totaling 45,000 square feet. Shelter Works issued a press release that stated it has invested nearly $500,000 in machinery and equipment in addition to upfitting the former Checkmate Marine building just north of Crossroads Industrial Park.
Rumpke partners with Richland County Solid Waste Authority
MANSFIELD -- Rumpke Waste & Recycling Services will partner with Richland County Regional Solid Waste Management Authority (RCRSWMA) in its roadside cleanup effort. Rumpke has been keeping neighborhoods clean and green since 1932 and this year marks the 14th consecutive year that Rumpke has partnered with the Richland County Solid Waste Authority.
Mansfield firefighters unanimously reject fact-finder's report regarding new contract
MANSFIELD -- Binding conciliation is the next and final step in the process to secure a new contract between the City of Mansfield and International Association of Fire Fighters Local 266. The union's 80 members have unanimously rejected a fact-finder's report regarding differences with the city administration, according to union...
Westinghouse: Demolition begins, but what comes next in Mansfield?
MANSFIELD -- Bart Hamilton was already focused on what comes next. The Richland County treasurer and Land Bank chair watched as demolition began Monday on the former Westinghouse "A" building. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
GALLERY: Demolition begins at the former Westinghouse 'A' building
Photos from Monday afternoon as demolition began at the former Westinghouse "A" building in Mansfield. After a brief ceremony inside nearby Braintree, Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero and Richland County Deputy Treasurer Andy McGinty, both members of the Richland County Land Bank, took ceremonial swipes with a wrecking ball before R&D Excavation began the work in earnest. Demolition at the 200 E. Fifth St. site is expected to take six to 10 weeks.
Mansfield engineer dusts off 1937 report to help prove need for water rate hikes
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council, on Dec. 6, demanded more answers from the city administration on the need for proposed water-rate increases. On Tuesday, city engineer Bob Bianchi and his staff literally dusted off a 1937 report as part of the proof. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this...
Mansfield Police Dept. announces 2022 top cops at OSR banquet
MANSFIELD -- Award winners were the them of the Mansfield Division of Police annual banquet on Saturday night at the Ohio State Reformatory. This banquet is held to recognize the accomplishments of all members of the division, according to Chief Keith Porch.
Old Order Amish man sheds light on Swartzentruber defiance to Ohio's new buggy law
Eli Yoder left the Old Order Amish way of life when he was 18 years old, after getting caught riding a bicycle. He was soon to be baptized, but the elders and the bishop didn’t allow the ceremony to take place because he had broken the rule: no riding bikes.
Galion Schools hosting Mobile Food Pantry event Dec, 28
GALION – The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce,...
No quarter given: Port Clinton puts down Genoa Area
Port Clinton lit up the scoreboard on December 21 to propel past Genoa Area for a 54-31 victory at Genoa Area High on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 10, Genoa Area squared off with Bloomdale Elmwood in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Bertha M. Campbell
Bertha Mae Campbell, 84, of Galion, passed away on December 21, 2022, in Crestline. Bertha was born in Scioto County, Ohio on May 3, 1938, to the late James and Ethel (Horsley) Brown. She married Michael L. Campbell on February 14, 1992, and he preceded her in death on March 28, 2005.
Improvements underway to Mohican River Scenic Valley
LOUDONVILLE — Before September, the Wally Road Bridge a few miles south of Loudonville was limited to one lane and had a weight limit of 10,000 pounds. That is a weight limit that most passenger cars can abide by, but semi trucks and school buses often weigh much more than 10,000 pounds.
Columbus Bishop Watterson imposes its will on Columbus Worthington Kilbourne
Columbus Bishop Watterson turned in a thorough domination of Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 64-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 21. Last season, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off on February 6, 2021 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School. For a full recap, click here.
Too close for comfort: Mansfield Madison Comprehensive strains past Mt. Vernon
Yes, Mansfield Madison Comprehensive looked relaxed while edging Mt. Vernon, but no autographs please after its 59-54 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Recently on December 16, Mt Vernon squared off with Wooster in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Bellville man killed in Wednesday crash on Ohio 13
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – A Bellville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning on Ohio 13 in Washington Township, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Bryan Flynn, 30, of Bellville, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Patrol stated.
Columbus St. Francis DeSales posts win at Pataskala Watkins Memorial's expense
Columbus St. Francis DeSales knocked off Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 21. The last time Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Columbus St Francis DeSales played in a 56-45 game on January 23, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Need last-minute gifts? Find locally owned jewelry, gift boxes & T-shirts at Richland Mall
ONTARIO — Linda Quinn says there are hidden gems in the hallways of Richland Mall. Across from Ashcroft & Oak Jewelers and JCPenney, Quinn sets up five booths for the holiday shopping season. She sells food gift boxes, personalized ornaments, popcorn, toys and home decor.
Shelby residents voice opposition to schools' transgender bathroom policy
SHELBY — The Shelby City school board has no plans to reconsider its policy allowing transgender students to use the restroom corresponding with their gender identity, despite recent opposition from the public. Multiple residents, among the approximately 40 in attendance, addressed the board during its Monday night meeting asking...
