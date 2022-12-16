Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
2022 Swammy Awards: World Junior Female Swimmer of the Year – Summer McIntosh
McIntosh's incredible year included two long course world titles, two Commonwealth titles and ranking inside the world's top six in six different events. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022 WORLD JUNIOR FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: SUMMER MCINTOSH, CANADA. Summer...
swimswam.com
Which Nation Had The Best Relay Exchanges At Short Course Worlds?
SCM (25m) Relays come fast and furious at the Short Course World Championships. Over the six-day competition, there are a whopping 12 different relay events, and with such a large sample size, we’re able to get a glimpse into which countries are the best and which have some work to do on their exchanges.
swimswam.com
Relay Qualification For Paris 2024 Now Goes Through Fukuoka & Doha World Championships
The remaining 13 slots available for relay qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games can now be attained at either Fukuoka 2023 or Doha 2024. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. World Aquatics announced Thursday updated qualification procedures for four of the five aquatic disciplines that will be contested at...
swimswam.com
2022 Swammy Awards: South American Male Swimmer of the Year – Nicholas Santos
Now 42 years old, Santos has pushed the limits of what we thought to be possible in this sport perhaps more than anyone, at least within the context of age. Stock photo via World Aquatics. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022 SOUTH AMERICAN MALE SWIMMER...
swimswam.com
WATCH: Kyle Chalmers on the Motivation and Sacrifice it Takes to Become World Champion
We sat down with newly crowned world champion Kyle Chalmers to dissect his performances at the short course world championships. Chalmers breaks down his historic swims and the pressure of racing on home soil. The Olympic champion is currently getting a week of training under his belt with fellow Icon and world-topper, Adam Peaty. Chalmers says they are wired similarly and it’s been a great learning experience training with him.
swimswam.com
Claire Curzan Raced 1600 Meters Over 19 Swims At Short Course Worlds
SCM (25m) Claire Curzan took on an incredibly daunting schedule at the Short Course World Championships. Already scheduled to be the busiest female swimmer on the U.S. roster with five entries coming into the meet, Curzan added the 200 backstroke to her lineup at the last minute after Rhyan White was forced to pull out of the competition due to an undisclosed illness.
swimswam.com
Men Eligible To Compete In Artistic Swimming At Olympics For First Time In Paris
The new rules will permit a maximum of two men to compete in the team event at the Olympic Games. Current photo via Giorgio Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto. Lausanne 22 December 2022 – The International Olympic Committee has given its approval for World Aquatics to allow men to participate in the artistic swimming competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (artistic swimming was formerly known as synchronised swimming, until 2017)
swimswam.com
LIVEBARN Race of the Week: USA, Australia Set Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay WR in Epic Tie
Never count out Kyle Chalmers. The 24-year-old Aussie sprint ace erased a 1.3-second deficit on the final leg of the men’s 4×100 medley relay on Sunday at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, helping his Australian squad tie the United States for gold and set a new world record (3:18.98) along the way.
swimswam.com
Maggie MacNeil Earns $86,250 Dollars Worth Of Prize Money From Short Course Worlds
SCM (25m) At the conclusion of the 2022 Short Course World Championships, Canadian swimmer Maggie MacNeil walks away with $86,250 U.S. dollars worth of prize money—more than twice as much as the next-highest-earning swimmer. $50,000 worth of that prize money comes from the world records she broke in the 50 back and 100 fly, as each world record broken is a $25,000 bonus. Another $30,000 comes from winning golds in the 50 fly, 50 back, and 100 fly, as each gold medal is worth $10,000 each. The other $6,250 of MacNeil’s earnings comes from the two bronze medals she won from being a part of Canada’s 4×100 free and medley relay.
swimswam.com
Short Course World Champs DEEP Dive | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN
This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we do a deep dive into the swims and history made at the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne Current photo via World Aquatics. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we do a deep dive into the swims and history made at the...
swimswam.com
SwimSwam’s Awards For The 2022 Short Course World Championships — Women’s Edition
SCM (25m) Who would get the female swimmer of the meet award was up to debate for a good portion of this World Championships, but by the last day of the competition, giving the honor to Maggie MacNeil was a no-brainer. The LSU-trained Canadian was one out of two female...
swimswam.com
Olympic Champion Zhang Yufei Injured Elbow Midway Through Short Course Worlds
SCM (25m) Chinese Olympic champion Zhang Yufei revealed on social media that she injured her elbow during the 2022 Short Course World Championships, resulting in her absence from competition in the back half of the meet. Zhang raced six times in Melbourne, including winning bronze and tying the Asian Record...
swimswam.com
Kaylee McKeown Becomes 2nd Woman to Concurrently Own Olympic, World, CG, and SCW Titles
SCM (25m) Kaylee McKeown’s 200 backstroke victory in 1:59.26 just missed breaking her own world record from two years ago, but she still made history on Sunday at the 2022 Short Course World Championships. The 200 back win solidified the 21-year-old Australian as the second woman ever to concurrently...
swimswam.com
Gorbenko Downs Two Israeli Records At Short Course Nationals
SCM (25m) The 2022 Israeli national Short Course Championships kicked off this week, with Anastasia Gorbenko getting off to a quick start. On day one, 19-year-old Gorbenko fired off two national records, first in the women’s 200m back and then in the women’s 50m freestyle. Gorbenko played it...
swimswam.com
Federica Pellegrini: From Athlete To Athlete
In addition to her outstanding career in the pool, Pellegrini has also devoted much of her time to things such as gender equality and mental health. Archive photo via Andrea Staccioli / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. This article originally appeared in the 2022 Summer edition of SwimSwam Magazine. Subscribe here to...
swimswam.com
World Champs Me Backstroke Me Ryan Murphy Ne Create Ki History
SCM (25m) Ek Hi World Championships Mein Teeno Backstroke Events Sweep Karne Wale First Swimmer Bane Ryan Murphy. Sunday Ko 200 Back Ka Title Jeette Hi Inhone 2022 Short Course World Championships Mein Teeno Back Events Apne Naam Kar Ke History Create Kar Di. In 27-Year-Old American Ne U.S. Men’s...
swimswam.com
BOTR in 2023 Josh Parent Swims Best Time in 1650 Free at New England Senior Champs
SCY (25 yards) “2022 NE BGSC SCY New England Senior Meet” on MeetMobile. Highlighting the meet was BOTR Florida commit for the class of 2023 Josh Parent. Parent won all of his individual races. Most notably, Parent dropped over 11 seconds in his 1650 free. Parent dropped from a 15:08.44 to a 14:56.60. This was a huge drop for the Florida signee as that time would place him at #16 in the NCAA so far this season (Note: The 1650 free is not typically swum at dual meets so most times are from midseasons). It took a 14:52.40 to score in the event at NCAAs last season.
swimswam.com
Swimming Australia Seeks to Build “World-Class Home of Swimming” For Brisbane 2032
SA Chief Executive Eugénie Buckley announces plan to build a world-class facility for elite swimmers, coaches, and officials to prepare for Brisbane 2032. Stock photo via World Aquatics. Upon joining forces with the country’s peak Olympic, Paralympic, and Commonwealth Games sporting organizations, Swimming Australia shared its plan to build...
swimswam.com
Popovici Proved Something To Himself At SC Worlds: “I Am Way Stronger Than I Imagined”
SCM (25m) Despite being arguably the top swimmer of 2022, David Popovici came into last week’s Short Course World Championships doubting himself. Coming off a breakout year that included winning long course world titles in the men’s 100 and 200 free, breaking the world record in the former, the Romanian sensation didn’t believe he had what it took to succeed in the short course pool.
swimswam.com
Irvine Novaquatics Swimmers Shine At SCS/OTTR Winter Age Group Champs
SCY (25 yards) Swimmers in Southern California took to the Palm Springs Swim Center earlier this month for the region’s Winter Age Group Championships, and there were a number of top performances produced. Among those were the efforts of Irvine Novaquatics swimmer Peter Vu, who neared his lifetime best...
