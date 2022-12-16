ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
swimswam.com

Which Nation Had The Best Relay Exchanges At Short Course Worlds?

SCM (25m) Relays come fast and furious at the Short Course World Championships. Over the six-day competition, there are a whopping 12 different relay events, and with such a large sample size, we’re able to get a glimpse into which countries are the best and which have some work to do on their exchanges.
swimswam.com

Relay Qualification For Paris 2024 Now Goes Through Fukuoka & Doha World Championships

The remaining 13 slots available for relay qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games can now be attained at either Fukuoka 2023 or Doha 2024. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. World Aquatics announced Thursday updated qualification procedures for four of the five aquatic disciplines that will be contested at...
swimswam.com

WATCH: Kyle Chalmers on the Motivation and Sacrifice it Takes to Become World Champion

We sat down with newly crowned world champion Kyle Chalmers to dissect his performances at the short course world championships. Chalmers breaks down his historic swims and the pressure of racing on home soil. The Olympic champion is currently getting a week of training under his belt with fellow Icon and world-topper, Adam Peaty. Chalmers says they are wired similarly and it’s been a great learning experience training with him.
swimswam.com

Claire Curzan Raced 1600 Meters Over 19 Swims At Short Course Worlds

SCM (25m) Claire Curzan took on an incredibly daunting schedule at the Short Course World Championships. Already scheduled to be the busiest female swimmer on the U.S. roster with five entries coming into the meet, Curzan added the 200 backstroke to her lineup at the last minute after Rhyan White was forced to pull out of the competition due to an undisclosed illness.
swimswam.com

Men Eligible To Compete In Artistic Swimming At Olympics For First Time In Paris

The new rules will permit a maximum of two men to compete in the team event at the Olympic Games. Current photo via Giorgio Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto. Lausanne 22 December 2022 – The International Olympic Committee has given its approval for World Aquatics to allow men to participate in the artistic swimming competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (artistic swimming was formerly known as synchronised swimming, until 2017)
swimswam.com

Maggie MacNeil Earns $86,250 Dollars Worth Of Prize Money From Short Course Worlds

SCM (25m) At the conclusion of the 2022 Short Course World Championships, Canadian swimmer Maggie MacNeil walks away with $86,250 U.S. dollars worth of prize money—more than twice as much as the next-highest-earning swimmer. $50,000 worth of that prize money comes from the world records she broke in the 50 back and 100 fly, as each world record broken is a $25,000 bonus. Another $30,000 comes from winning golds in the 50 fly, 50 back, and 100 fly, as each gold medal is worth $10,000 each. The other $6,250 of MacNeil’s earnings comes from the two bronze medals she won from being a part of Canada’s 4×100 free and medley relay.
swimswam.com

Short Course World Champs DEEP Dive | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we do a deep dive into the swims and history made at the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne Current photo via World Aquatics. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we do a deep dive into the swims and history made at the...
swimswam.com

Olympic Champion Zhang Yufei Injured Elbow Midway Through Short Course Worlds

SCM (25m) Chinese Olympic champion Zhang Yufei revealed on social media that she injured her elbow during the 2022 Short Course World Championships, resulting in her absence from competition in the back half of the meet. Zhang raced six times in Melbourne, including winning bronze and tying the Asian Record...
swimswam.com

Gorbenko Downs Two Israeli Records At Short Course Nationals

SCM (25m) The 2022 Israeli national Short Course Championships kicked off this week, with Anastasia Gorbenko getting off to a quick start. On day one, 19-year-old Gorbenko fired off two national records, first in the women’s 200m back and then in the women’s 50m freestyle. Gorbenko played it...
swimswam.com

Federica Pellegrini: From Athlete To Athlete

In addition to her outstanding career in the pool, Pellegrini has also devoted much of her time to things such as gender equality and mental health. Archive photo via Andrea Staccioli / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. This article originally appeared in the 2022 Summer edition of SwimSwam Magazine. Subscribe here to...
swimswam.com

World Champs Me Backstroke Me Ryan Murphy Ne Create Ki History

SCM (25m) Ek Hi World Championships Mein Teeno Backstroke Events Sweep Karne Wale First Swimmer Bane Ryan Murphy. Sunday Ko 200 Back Ka Title Jeette Hi Inhone 2022 Short Course World Championships Mein Teeno Back Events Apne Naam Kar Ke History Create Kar Di. In 27-Year-Old American Ne U.S. Men’s...
swimswam.com

BOTR in 2023 Josh Parent Swims Best Time in 1650 Free at New England Senior Champs

SCY (25 yards) “2022 NE BGSC SCY New England Senior Meet” on MeetMobile. Highlighting the meet was BOTR Florida commit for the class of 2023 Josh Parent. Parent won all of his individual races. Most notably, Parent dropped over 11 seconds in his 1650 free. Parent dropped from a 15:08.44 to a 14:56.60. This was a huge drop for the Florida signee as that time would place him at #16 in the NCAA so far this season (Note: The 1650 free is not typically swum at dual meets so most times are from midseasons). It took a 14:52.40 to score in the event at NCAAs last season.
ALABAMA STATE
swimswam.com

Swimming Australia Seeks to Build “World-Class Home of Swimming” For Brisbane 2032

SA Chief Executive Eugénie Buckley announces plan to build a world-class facility for elite swimmers, coaches, and officials to prepare for Brisbane 2032. Stock photo via World Aquatics. Upon joining forces with the country’s peak Olympic, Paralympic, and Commonwealth Games sporting organizations, Swimming Australia shared its plan to build...
swimswam.com

Popovici Proved Something To Himself At SC Worlds: “I Am Way Stronger Than I Imagined”

SCM (25m) Despite being arguably the top swimmer of 2022, David Popovici came into last week’s Short Course World Championships doubting himself. Coming off a breakout year that included winning long course world titles in the men’s 100 and 200 free, breaking the world record in the former, the Romanian sensation didn’t believe he had what it took to succeed in the short course pool.
swimswam.com

Irvine Novaquatics Swimmers Shine At SCS/OTTR Winter Age Group Champs

SCY (25 yards) Swimmers in Southern California took to the Palm Springs Swim Center earlier this month for the region’s Winter Age Group Championships, and there were a number of top performances produced. Among those were the efforts of Irvine Novaquatics swimmer Peter Vu, who neared his lifetime best...
IRVINE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy