GOP’s Joe Kent concedes Washington state Congressional race
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Republican Joe Kent has officially conceded the race to represent Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District after his defeat in November by Rep.-elect Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. Kent said Wednesday that he called Democrat Gluesenkamp Perez to concede and offer his congratulations on her victory, The...
Warren Jeffs’ nephew charged with kidnapping girl in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah has filed kidnapping charges against the nephew of imprisoned polygamous leader Warren Jeffs, saying that he and his sister’s 10-year-old daughter have gone missing, apparently to keep the girl from her mother upon orders Jeffs issued from prison in Texas. In court...
Judge: Nevada can’t yet consider death sentence commutations
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s pardons board will not be able to consider a last-minute request from outgoing Gov. Steve Sisolak to commute the sentences of all 57 of the state’s death row prisoners, a judge ordered Monday evening. The state Board of Pardons was set to...
Former Kansas lawmaker convicted of COVID-19 relief fraud
FILE - Kansas state Rep. Michael Capps, R-Wichita, testifies during a committee hearing in favor of his bill to require the national motto of "In God We Trust" to be posted in public buildings and schools, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. A jury has found the former Kansas state lawmaker guilty, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2022, of 12 felonies for lying on applications for federal COVID-19 relief. Federal prosecutors said Capps filed forms inflating the number of employees he had at two businesses and a sports foundation, and then applied for loans to pay the non-existent employees. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Hanna]
California judge rejects new trial for Scott Peterson in 2002 slayings of wife Laci and unborn child
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — California judge rejects new trial for Scott Peterson in 2002 slayings of wife Laci and unborn child. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
South Dakota universities reviewing events after drag show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s Board of Regents on Wednesday ordered a review of university campus events and its policy on minors attending them after a drag show at South Dakota State University last month faced criticism from conservative lawmakers for being advertised as family-friendly. The...
Weinstein dodges sentencing enhancement, faces 18 years
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harvey Weinstein faces a shorter prison sentence in California after a Los Angeles jury failed to reach a verdict on whether the disgraced mogul planned his attack on a woman he was convicted of raping. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench declared a mistrial...
Feds launching review of mine at site of endangered flower
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Just days after U.S. wildlife officials declared a Nevada wildflower endangered at the site of a proposed lithium mine, federal land managers are initiating a review of the latest project plans the developer says will allow the mine and flower to co-exist. The Interior Department’s...
State lawmakers introduce legislation to raise their pay to $142,000 per year
ALBANY, N.Y. – New York State lawmakers are considering a proposal to raise their own pay by 29%. Democrats introduced legislation late Monday that would raise lawmaker pay from $110,000 per year to $142,000 per year starting on January 1st. A special session could happen as soon as Thursday to vote on the bill.
Ex-attorney general acquitted in drunken driving case
Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer, who once served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, was acquitted Monday of drunken driving. A Lackawanna County judge acquitted former Attorney General Kathleen Kane of drunken driving and careless driving after a one-day bench trial in Scranton.
New York State’s first legal cannabis dispensary will open on December 29
NEW YORK — New York State’s first legal cannabis dispensary is set to open on Thursday, December 29. However, it won’t be in Rochester. The first sale will be at a dispensary in Manhattan operated by the non-profit Housing Works, which provides HIV/AIDS services. It’s the first of 36 recently licensed dispensaries to begin selling cannabis to the general public.
Gov. Hochul vetoes a bill to allow some Monroe County sheriff’s deputies to retire after 25 years
ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that would have allowed certain Monroe County sheriff’s deputies to retire after 25 years of service. The Monroe County Legislature, County Executive Adam Bello, and Sheriff Todd Baxter supported the measure. The New York State Legislature approved it. It...
Ex-Texas police officer gets nearly 12 years in prison after being convicted in fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ex-Texas police officer gets nearly 12 years in prison after being convicted in fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
First Alert Forecast: Calm weather now, but a Yellow Alert is posted for Friday and Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists continue to track a developing storm that is now located over the Pacific Northwest of the United States. This storm will move east and intensify rapidly by the middle of the week. Latest computer modeling data shows that this will turn out to be a large, powerful storm that will move through the Central Great Lakes producing blizzard-like conditions near Chicago by Thursday and Friday. Initially, Rochester will be on the warm side of the storm which will bring some mixed precipitation for us Thursday and early Friday. But as a cold front passes later Friday and a rapid drop in the temperature is expected with the potential for a flash freeze and a change to snow late Friday. In addition, strong winds will likely develop for Western New York on Friday night and Saturday. The combination of wind and bitter cold will make for some very harsh conditions heading into Christmas weekend.
