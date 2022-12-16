Read full article on original website
Former Miami Heat Assistant Juwan Howard Once Again Loses Cool On Sideline
Former Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard is back in the news after another sideline incident. Howard, who played with the Heat and later joined coach Erik Spoelstra's staff, had to be restrained by his University of Michigan players after arguing with an official at the end of Wednesday's loss to North Carolina.
Tobias Harris Explains 76ers’ Success vs. Pistons on Wednesday
The Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll. While their current win streak hasn’t come without criticism, the Sixers have accomplished their primary goal over the last six games by winning. Sixers veteran Tobias Harris has been a key reason for that. While the forward missed a game recently against...
Brook Lopez on DPOY Buzz: ‘I’m Proud of the Player I’ve Become’
Before the start of last season, Bucks big man Brook Lopez couldn’t shake a weakness in his left leg. In the preseason, he hoped it was only a sign he still needed to play his way back into shape. As opening night approached—the night the team would receive its championship rings for winning the 2021 Finals—Lopez was determined to play, even as his leg didn’t feel quite right. But the weakness persisted, as issues in his back were trickling down to his leg. And so Lopez began to miss games, hoping to regain his strength through rehab and rest. He even took two injections in his back to see if they could resolve the issue, yet he still couldn’t get on the floor.
Santa’s List: What OKC Players Want for Christmas
Santa is coming to Oklahoma City. Not just Jalen Williams, but the actual gift giving big man from the North Pole. On the list are the players from the Thunder. Voting is open, and his stat line is more than enough to earn him a nod. But if recent years have fought NBA fans a little extra help wouldn’t ever hurt. A recent clothing trend would also fill any void in his closet.
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Commanders’ Chase Young to Make Season Debut After 2021 Knee Injury
Chase Young will make his 2022 season debut for the Commanders on the road against the 49ers on Saturday, according to Washington coach Ron Rivera. Young, who has not played a game in 13 months after tearing his ACL and MCL in Nov. 14, 2021, returned to practice on Nov. 2 and was activated from the physically unable to perform list to the team’s 53-man roster on Nov. 15.
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game vs. Seahawks
The Kansas City Chiefs are back at home this week for a Christmas Eve matchup on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks, and their injury report has contained quite a few names in recent days. To begin the week, four members of the team missed practice. The trio of defensive end...
Jadeveon Clowney Ruled out for Saints Game, John Johnson III Status Updated
Cleveland Browns will be down defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in week 16 action against the New Orleans Saints. Clowney remains in concussion protocol after getting banged up against the Baltimore Ravens. Additionally, John Johnson III is questionable to play with a thigh injury. This will be the fourth game that...
Saints to be Without Chris Olave, Pete Werner, Jarvis Landry Against Cleveland Browns
New Orleans Saints are pretty banged up as they take on the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Eve. The Saints are going to be without wideouts Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry, linebacker Pete Werner, and running back Dwayne Washington. The biggest loss here is Olave, who has broken onto the scene...
NFL MVP front-runner Patrick Mahomes gifts his teammates TaylorMade Stealth golf sets
What do you get your teammates for Christmas when you’re currently the front-runner to win NFL MVP, your team is 11-3 and you just claimed a seventh straight AFC West division title?. Well, Patrick Mahomes decided to get his guys TaylorMade Stealth golf sets. Of course, when you sign...
