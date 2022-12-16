ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Hawks

By Jon Yeager
 6 days ago

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hornets -3

It feels like the Hornets have not been favored in a game in quite some time, but with the news of Dejounte Murray, John Collins and Clint Capela all being out for Atlanta I actually like a three-star play on Charlotte tonight. As of this writing, it appears as though Gordon Hayward is trending towards a return to the lineup for the Hornets. That added with LaMelo Ball's return on Wednesday, this is the healthiest the Hornets have been maybe all season. Neither team has been playing all that well lately, but with the injury luck seeming to shift in Charlotte's direction, I would say lay the points with Buzz City tonight.

Over/Under: 240.5

Charlotte's head coach Steve Clifford went on a spirited rant following Wednesday's OT loss to the Detroit Pistons. He focused this interview on the team's lack of effort and interest in playing defense and making the hustle plays. I believe this Hornets team comes out tonight and gives a tremendous effort on defense and really locks in. Atlanta is missing quite a bit of offense in the players listed as out tonight, so if Charlotte has a good plan for Trae Young, the under seems like a good play. I like a four-star play on the under tonight in Charlotte.

Charlotte, NC
