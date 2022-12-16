ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DBLTAP

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Where to Buy League of Legends Gift Cards Holiday 2022

Looking to buy some League of Legends gift cards this holiday season? Here's where you can grab some. Fans of Riot Games will get some great use out of League of Legends/Riot Games prepaid gift cards this winter. A few years ago, these gift cards were locked to their specific games. Now, the gift cards can be used not only across League of Legends, but Valorant, TeamFight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra.
DBLTAP

Warzone 2 Players Report Semtex Grenade is Bugged After Season 1 Reloaded Update

It appears Semtex Grenades are perhaps the weakest they've ever been in the series after the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded update. As noted in the patch notes for Season 1 Reloaded, Semtexs were supposed to buffed if anything. According to players on Reddit, however, it appears the sticky, tried-and-true lethals may have secretly received a nerf after the latest update.
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy