Proposed zoning change gets pushback from neighborhoods near UW campus
MADISON, Wis. — A city-led plan to change a decades-old zoning law in Madison in the name of housing equity is being described by some as well-intended but they’re not convinced it will have the desired effect. One-third of the city of Madison doesn’t allow more than two...
Longest Night Homeless Persons Memorial Service highlights struggles of homelessness
MADISON, Wis. — With a winter storm and bitterly cold temperatures looming, several dozen people took part in a memorial event on the Capitol Square Wednesday afternoon to highlight the hardships those experiencing homelessness face, especially during the winter. The Longest Night Homeless Persons Memorial Service was one of...
Metro buses will stick to their schedule as much as possible this week, city says
MADISON, Wis. — Despite the incoming winter storm that is expected to create travel headaches over the next couple of days, the City of Madison says it anticipates its Metro buses to run at full service. The city says riders may see delays depending on how much snow falls,...
MMSD closing all buildings, cancels MSCR programs and activities for Thursday
MADISON, Wis. — All Madison Metropolitan School District buildings, programs, and activities will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, the district announced Wednesday afternoon. While classes were already not going to be held due to winter break, which began Wednesday, the district says all buildings will now be closed. Additionally, all MSCR programs and activities for Thursday are canceled, all MMSD scheduled facility rentals for Thursday are canceled, and all scheduled COVID clinics in MMSD buildings for Thursday and Friday are canceled.
Travelers try to beat the storm out of town at Dane County Regional Airport
MADISON, Wis. — People hoping to beat the winter storm out of town appear to be in luck, as almost all flights from Dane County Regional Airport are scheduled to leave on time as of Wednesday morning. Thursday and Friday will be a different story, though, as the incoming...
Madison, Dane County closing non-essential government offices due to winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — Both the City of Madison and Dane County will close non-essential government offices Thursday afternoon and Friday due to the upcoming winter storm. The county is closing non-essential operations at 2 p.m. Thursday through the end of Friday. Essential services will still operate, the county said.
Last minute final exam changes, blizzard force UW students to hustle home for holidays
MADISON, Wis. — Even though the University of Wisconsin-Madison will be open through Friday as usual, many professors adjusted or canceled their exams so students could safely travel ahead of the winter storm. But it still resulted in a scramble to find last-minute flights or buses. “I am trying...
Medical examiner releases names of women killed in Janesville fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Medical examiners have identified the two people killed in a fire in Janesville last week. The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department says 55-year-old Johanna Tabor and 35-year-old Sarah Benoit of Janesville died when the home on the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive caught fire at about 1:14 p.m. on Friday, December 16.
LIST: Local businesses and services closing due to winter storm
The following local businesses and services have announced they are closed due to inclement weather:. American Red Cross — Holiday Blood Drive is canceled due to winter storm. More info here. Henry Vilas Zoo Lights – light show at Henry Vilas Zoo is canceled for Thursday and Friday; ticket...
Badgers men's hoops move up to No. 17 in Associated Press poll
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers moved on up the rankings on Monday, rising to No. 17 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Wisconsin is riding a four-game winning streak and is undefeated in December. The Badgers came in at No. 23 last week’s poll. Their record sits at 9-2.
