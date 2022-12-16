ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

MMSD closing all buildings, cancels MSCR programs and activities for Thursday

MADISON, Wis. — All Madison Metropolitan School District buildings, programs, and activities will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, the district announced Wednesday afternoon. While classes were already not going to be held due to winter break, which began Wednesday, the district says all buildings will now be closed. Additionally, all MSCR programs and activities for Thursday are canceled, all MMSD scheduled facility rentals for Thursday are canceled, and all scheduled COVID clinics in MMSD buildings for Thursday and Friday are canceled.
Medical examiner releases names of women killed in Janesville fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Medical examiners have identified the two people killed in a fire in Janesville last week. The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department says 55-year-old Johanna Tabor and 35-year-old Sarah Benoit of Janesville died when the home on the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive caught fire at about 1:14 p.m. on Friday, December 16.
LIST: Local businesses and services closing due to winter storm

The following local businesses and services have announced they are closed due to inclement weather:. American Red Cross — Holiday Blood Drive is canceled due to winter storm. More info here. Henry Vilas Zoo Lights – light show at Henry Vilas Zoo is canceled for Thursday and Friday; ticket...
Badgers men's hoops move up to No. 17 in Associated Press poll

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers moved on up the rankings on Monday, rising to No. 17 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Wisconsin is riding a four-game winning streak and is undefeated in December. The Badgers came in at No. 23 last week’s poll. Their record sits at 9-2.
