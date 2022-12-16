ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Laramie County Treasurer Trudy Eisele to retire

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After serving as the Laramie County treasurer for 12 years, Trudy Eisele will retire on Jan. 2, 2023. The Cheyenne native said she looks forward to spending quality time with her loved ones. “I just want to be back at my family’s ranch, helping my family...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/21/22–12/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Cheyenne man acquitted on firearm charges

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that Roland French, 48, of Cheyenne, was acquitted on Dec. 17 by a federal jury for illegal possession of a firearm and possession of an unregistered short-barreled shotgun with an obliterated serial number. French was indicted on May...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (12/20/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Mark Allen Belanger, 34 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Rib and Chop House recognized as “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming”

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Rib and Chop House, a Montana-owned meat and seafood restaurant with a location in Cheyenne, was recently recognized as the “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming.”. The honor was announced in a Dec. 14 article from Love Food, an award-winning food website, which based the ranking on...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie County Commissioners remove COVID-19 sick leave policy

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Laramie County Commissioners rescinded its COVID sick time policy for county employees. “We just don’t see the need for it anymore with the COVID situation,” Human Resources Director Heather Rudy said during the meeting. The COVID-19 sick leave policy was enacted...
CHEYENNE, WY
The city of Cheyenne prepares for a cold snap this week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With a cold snap coming later this week, we spoke to officials about what they are doing to prepare for the weather ahead. First responders are gearing up for the cold weather. The Laramie County Sheriff’s office is ensuring deputies are prepared to help...
CHEYENNE, WY
Highway Patrol investigating driver inattention in crash that claimed first responder’s life

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating driver inattention in a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 29-year-old first responder. Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of a crash at mile marker 197 on Interstate 80 west of Rawlins at 3:55 a.m. Troopers were told the crash involved a semi-tractor with trailer and a pickup truck pulling a small enclosed trailer. At about 4:15 a.m., first responders were attending to possible injuries involved in that crash when a 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor with trailer struck two first responders and collided with the rear of the ambulance, a news release states.
CASPER, WY
Obituaries: Humphrey; Powell; Stone

Austin G. Humphrey: July 4, 1990 – December 9, 2022. Austin passed away at his home in Burns, Wyoming on December 9, 2022. He was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on July 4, 1990 to Michael and Alice Humphrey. When you are born on the 4th of July, you are...
BURNS, WY
Despite The Sub-Zero Temps, Wyoming Delivery Drivers Still Getting The Job Done

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Highways throughout Wyoming were blocked off Wednesday morning, businesses decided not to open and schools closed in anticipation of a potentially historic cold snap. But not everyone was off the road. “It takes a little bit longer,” said Paul Davies of...
WYOMING STATE
Casper Police Capture Man Sought in Armed Standoff Last Month

Casper police early Sunday arrested a man wanted for multiple felonies and was believed to be barricaded in a house during an armed standoff last month. Joshua Crook, 33, was located late Saturday night at a local motel and was booked into the Natrona County Detention Center at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to court documents.
CASPER, WY

