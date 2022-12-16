Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Laramie County Treasurer Trudy Eisele to retire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After serving as the Laramie County treasurer for 12 years, Trudy Eisele will retire on Jan. 2, 2023. The Cheyenne native said she looks forward to spending quality time with her loved ones. “I just want to be back at my family’s ranch, helping my family...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/21/22–12/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Casper Vice-Mayor Bruce Knell Confronted on Alleged Slanderous Comments
Casper Vice-Mayor Bruce Knell was the subject of the first 20 minutes of the December 20, 2022 Casper City Council meeting, due to comments he's made regarding a story from K2 Radio News which alleged that Knell threatened to kill his ex-wife. The story, written by K2 Radio News Reporter...
capcity.news
Cheyenne man acquitted on firearm charges
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that Roland French, 48, of Cheyenne, was acquitted on Dec. 17 by a federal jury for illegal possession of a firearm and possession of an unregistered short-barreled shotgun with an obliterated serial number. French was indicted on May...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (12/20/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Mark Allen Belanger, 34 –...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Arctic Blast-A-Palooza Update: Cheyenne Drops 30 Degrees In Less Than An Hour
The Arctic blast has almost hit all areas of Wyoming as of 2:30pm. Temperatures at Cowboy State Daily’s home office in Cheyenne have plunged drastically. It was 41 degrees in Cheyenne at noon and 25 degrees at 1pm in Cheyenne. The temperature one hour later — at 2pm —...
cowboystatedaily.com
Casper Breaks All-Time Record With 42 Degrees Below Zero As Wyoming Gets Blasted By Cold
They said it was going to be cold. Turns out, they were right. Casper's low temperature of 42 degrees below zero could be the coldest the community has ever recorded. Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don Day wasn't ready to proclaim...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Highway Patrol Urges Drivers To Stay Home, Shares Video Showing They Can’t See Anything
If the bone-chilling temperatures and howling winds didn't make it an easy decision not to venture out Wednesday night in Wyoming, maybe this will. The Wyoming Highway Patrol shared a video showing just how hazardous the weather is. Visibility? None.
capcity.news
Laramie County Commissioners approve $407K reimbursement for college underpass project
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County will reimburse the City of Cheyenne more than $400,000 for its work on the Laramie County Community College/Sweetgrass Underpass following action by commissioners Tuesday. Completed in July, the underpass cost over $1.9 million, according to a memo to commissioners. The Wyoming Department of Transportation...
capcity.news
Rib and Chop House recognized as “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming”
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Rib and Chop House, a Montana-owned meat and seafood restaurant with a location in Cheyenne, was recently recognized as the “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming.”. The honor was announced in a Dec. 14 article from Love Food, an award-winning food website, which based the ranking on...
capcity.news
Laramie County Commissioners remove COVID-19 sick leave policy
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Laramie County Commissioners rescinded its COVID sick time policy for county employees. “We just don’t see the need for it anymore with the COVID situation,” Human Resources Director Heather Rudy said during the meeting. The COVID-19 sick leave policy was enacted...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The city of Cheyenne prepares for a cold snap this week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With a cold snap coming later this week, we spoke to officials about what they are doing to prepare for the weather ahead. First responders are gearing up for the cold weather. The Laramie County Sheriff’s office is ensuring deputies are prepared to help...
Natrona County Coroner Investigating Casper Mountain Death as Possible Suicide
Earlier today, it was announced that 43-year-old Lowell 'Leroy' Campbell was the individual who drove his vehicle through the metal barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. Now, Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has offered more details as to the events surrounding the man's death. "I am investigating it as...
county17.com
Highway Patrol investigating driver inattention in crash that claimed first responder’s life
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating driver inattention in a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 29-year-old first responder. Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of a crash at mile marker 197 on Interstate 80 west of Rawlins at 3:55 a.m. Troopers were told the crash involved a semi-tractor with trailer and a pickup truck pulling a small enclosed trailer. At about 4:15 a.m., first responders were attending to possible injuries involved in that crash when a 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor with trailer struck two first responders and collided with the rear of the ambulance, a news release states.
oilcity.news
‘Overwhelming amount of accidents’ prompt Casper police to declare ‘snow day’
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department has declared a "snow day" in response to an "overwhelming amount of accidents being reported within the city, and due to the private wreckers on our rotation also being overwhelmed."
Comea Shelter Lifts Restrictions, Asks For Donations Facing Extreme Cold
The Comea Homeless Shelter in Cheyenne is lifting most restrictions on who is allowed to stay in the face of expected dangerously cold wind chills later today into early Friday. The shelter is also asking for donations. That's according to a post on the shelter's Facebook page:. There has been...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Humphrey; Powell; Stone
Austin G. Humphrey: July 4, 1990 – December 9, 2022. Austin passed away at his home in Burns, Wyoming on December 9, 2022. He was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on July 4, 1990 to Michael and Alice Humphrey. When you are born on the 4th of July, you are...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Regional Airport announces flight times
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Regional Airport announced its scheduled flight times for the month of January.
cowboystatedaily.com
Despite The Sub-Zero Temps, Wyoming Delivery Drivers Still Getting The Job Done
Highways throughout Wyoming were blocked off Wednesday morning, businesses decided not to open and schools closed in anticipation of a potentially historic cold snap. But not everyone was off the road. "It takes a little bit longer," said Paul Davies of...
k2radio.com
Casper Police Capture Man Sought in Armed Standoff Last Month
Casper police early Sunday arrested a man wanted for multiple felonies and was believed to be barricaded in a house during an armed standoff last month. Joshua Crook, 33, was located late Saturday night at a local motel and was booked into the Natrona County Detention Center at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to court documents.
