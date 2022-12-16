Father of suspect in Highland Park, Illinois, July 4 parade shooting that killed 7 charged with felony reckless conduct

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs bolstered their defense again on Thursday, agreeing to a contract with Gold Glove-winning catcher Tucker Barnhart. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to the AP on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical. There was no immediate word on the length of the contract or the money. Barnhart, who turns 32 on Jan. 7, is expected to back up Yan Gomes. Willson Contreras was the starting catcher for Chicago last season, but he signed an $87.5 million, five-year contract with St. Louis during free agency. Barnhart returns to the NL Central after struggling in his only season with Detroit. He spent his first eight seasons with Cincinnati, winning Gold Gloves in 2017 and 2020.

