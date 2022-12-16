ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

MPD: Fentanyl found in drugs linked to man’s death

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fentanyl was found in drugs linked to the death of a 39-year-old man who was found unresponsive on Madison’s north side over the weekend, the Madison Police Department reported. An MPD statement indicated a woman called for help after finding him at an apartment in...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Medical examiner releases names of women killed in Janesville fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Medical examiners have identified the two people killed in a fire in Janesville last week. The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department says 55-year-old Johanna Tabor and 35-year-old Sarah Benoit of Janesville died when the home on the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive caught fire at about 1:14 p.m. on Friday, December 16.
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman killed in Verona crash ID’d

VERONA, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a crash in Verona last week. Nichole Warner, 35, of Verona, died at the scene of the crash on the County Highway M bridge over U.S. Highway 18/151 on the city’s south side Thursday evening. In a news release Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office said...
VERONA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman dies following weekend crash in Sauk County

LA VALLE, Wis. — A La Valle woman died after crashing into a tree along State Highway 33 in rural Sauk County over the weekend, the county’s sheriff’s office said Monday. The crash happened shortly before 2:40 p.m. Saturday on Highway 33 east of Emerald Drive between La Valle and Reedsburg. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said deputies...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man fighting for life after Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Charles Street around 1:35 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They found an adult man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived. The man was taken to the hospital […]
ROCKFORD, IL
fox47.com

PHMDC rescuers save coyote from basement under construction

MADISON, Wis. — A team of Dane County animal service officers rescued a coyote from a construction site Tuesday. Public Health Madison and Dane County officials said the officers were called to a home under construction after a coyote was found in the basement. The animal looked to be frozen in fear.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘We ask our officers to abide by the laws’: Chief addresses arrests of Madison police officers

MADISON, Wis. — Three Madison police officers arrested over a two-week time span in November are still on nondisciplinary administrative leave and pending both criminal and internal investigations, Chief Shon Barnes said in an interview on Thursday. RELATED: Three Madison police employees on leave after arrests; one officer charged with battery, domestic abuse Barnes’ words are the first he’s said...
MADISON, WI
seehafernews.com

Madison Shooting Suspect In Custody

Police in Madison say a suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting at a north-side apartment complex last Friday. Authorities report the 51-year-old man was arrested by members of the Gang and Neighborhood Abatement Team on Wednesday. Officers responded to the scene in the 2500 block of Calypso...
MADISON, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin police find man with outstanding OWI warrant passed out at Buffalo Wild Wings

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Wisconsin took a man with an outstanding 6th OWI warrant into custody after he was found passed out at a Buffalo Wild Wings. According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to a Buffalo Wild Wings to check on someone who was passed out at the bar. Authorities say the incident happened on December 12 around 6:20 p.m.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

City Bar faces 93 counts of allowing underage patrons to drink alcohol, records show

MADISON, Wis. — A downtown Madison bar faces nearly 100 charges of allowing underage patrons to consume alcohol following an incident earlier this year. Police made contact with 143 people at City Bar on State Street the night of Sept. 1 while conducting “proactive enforcement” of liquor laws. Of those, only six patrons were over the age of 21. All...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville PD respond to Best Buy burglary Sunday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Sunday morning, Janesville Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a Best Buy. The suspects used a vehicle to force entry to the Best Buy located at 2850 Deerfield Drive. They took an undetermined amount of merchandise and fled in a car. Police are...
JANESVILLE, WI

