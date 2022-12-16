Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
nbc15.com
MPD: Fentanyl found in drugs linked to man’s death
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fentanyl was found in drugs linked to the death of a 39-year-old man who was found unresponsive on Madison’s north side over the weekend, the Madison Police Department reported. An MPD statement indicated a woman called for help after finding him at an apartment in...
MPD: Suspect pretended to help victim of medical emergency, stole cash instead
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a man stole cash from a person experiencing a medical emergency on the city’s north side. The incident occurred on Dec. 9 at a Kwik Trip in the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue. An employee told officers that a customer suffered a significant medical event while withdrawing money from an ATM. Kwik Trip...
Woman found dead in burning car identified, cause of death still being investigated
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has released the identity of a person who died after a vehicle fire near McFarland earlier this month, but they still are looking into how she died.
Woman faces hit-and-run, OWI charge after crash on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman who they said was driving under the influence and fled a crash on the city’s east side. Officers were sent to the area of Pflaum and South Stoughton Roads just after 4 p.m. Monday after the crash was reported. The other person involved in the crash was uninjured, but their vehicle was...
Dead Wisconsin Woman Found In Car Parked At Mall For Two Days
In a strange chain of events, after two days of being parked at a mall, this poor Wisconsin woman was found dead in her vehicle. How Does Someone Not Notice Something Strange In Mall Parking Lot?. I'm kind of baffled by this whole situation. In this day and age, people...
Madison police arrest man who hit woman, blocked her from leaving hotel room
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Friday after they said he hit a woman and blocked her from leaving a hotel room. Officers were sent to a hotel on West Dayton Street just after 12:30 p.m. The woman told police she was visiting the man, a 35-year-old from Illinois, after the two met on an online dating app....
fox47.com
Medical examiner releases names of women killed in Janesville fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Medical examiners have identified the two people killed in a fire in Janesville last week. The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department says 55-year-old Johanna Tabor and 35-year-old Sarah Benoit of Janesville died when the home on the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive caught fire at about 1:14 p.m. on Friday, December 16.
Woman killed in Verona crash ID’d
VERONA, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a crash in Verona last week. Nichole Warner, 35, of Verona, died at the scene of the crash on the County Highway M bridge over U.S. Highway 18/151 on the city’s south side Thursday evening. In a news release Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office said...
nbc15.com
Man arrested in Janesville after domestic disturbance and gun possession
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is in custody after Janesville Police found a semi-automatic handgun in his possession, following a domestic disturbance on Sunday. Police responded to the domestic disturbance at the 2100 block of S. Pine St. in Janesville shortly before 2 a.m. The suspect was found in...
Woman dies following weekend crash in Sauk County
LA VALLE, Wis. — A La Valle woman died after crashing into a tree along State Highway 33 in rural Sauk County over the weekend, the county’s sheriff’s office said Monday. The crash happened shortly before 2:40 p.m. Saturday on Highway 33 east of Emerald Drive between La Valle and Reedsburg. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said deputies...
nbc15.com
MPD: Man arrested after allegedly causing disturbance while intoxicated at a Madison Hooters
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was taken into custody early Friday morning after he and another woman were allegedly intoxicated and causing a disturbance at a Madison Hooter’s restaurant, police said. Madison Police Department (MPD) officers were dispatched to 2600 East Springs Dr. at 12:19 a.m. after receiving...
WIFR
Rockford police investigate two shootings, five minutes and two miles apart
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are working on a pair of shootings that occurred five minutes apart. Around 7:45 Sunday evening, Rockford police were called to Javon Bea Hospital-Rockton campus about a shooting victim that was dropped off at the emergency room. Less than five minutes later, police responded...
Woman taken to hospital after running red light, crashing into another car on west side
Madison Police say one person was taken to the hospital after she ran a red light and crashed into another car on the city's west side Tuesday evening.
Man fighting for life after Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Charles Street around 1:35 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They found an adult man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived. The man was taken to the hospital […]
fox47.com
PHMDC rescuers save coyote from basement under construction
MADISON, Wis. — A team of Dane County animal service officers rescued a coyote from a construction site Tuesday. Public Health Madison and Dane County officials said the officers were called to a home under construction after a coyote was found in the basement. The animal looked to be frozen in fear.
‘We ask our officers to abide by the laws’: Chief addresses arrests of Madison police officers
MADISON, Wis. — Three Madison police officers arrested over a two-week time span in November are still on nondisciplinary administrative leave and pending both criminal and internal investigations, Chief Shon Barnes said in an interview on Thursday. RELATED: Three Madison police employees on leave after arrests; one officer charged with battery, domestic abuse Barnes’ words are the first he’s said...
seehafernews.com
Madison Shooting Suspect In Custody
Police in Madison say a suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting at a north-side apartment complex last Friday. Authorities report the 51-year-old man was arrested by members of the Gang and Neighborhood Abatement Team on Wednesday. Officers responded to the scene in the 2500 block of Calypso...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin police find man with outstanding OWI warrant passed out at Buffalo Wild Wings
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Wisconsin took a man with an outstanding 6th OWI warrant into custody after he was found passed out at a Buffalo Wild Wings. According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to a Buffalo Wild Wings to check on someone who was passed out at the bar. Authorities say the incident happened on December 12 around 6:20 p.m.
City Bar faces 93 counts of allowing underage patrons to drink alcohol, records show
MADISON, Wis. — A downtown Madison bar faces nearly 100 charges of allowing underage patrons to consume alcohol following an incident earlier this year. Police made contact with 143 people at City Bar on State Street the night of Sept. 1 while conducting “proactive enforcement” of liquor laws. Of those, only six patrons were over the age of 21. All...
nbc15.com
Janesville PD respond to Best Buy burglary Sunday morning
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Sunday morning, Janesville Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a Best Buy. The suspects used a vehicle to force entry to the Best Buy located at 2850 Deerfield Drive. They took an undetermined amount of merchandise and fled in a car. Police are...
