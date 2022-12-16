Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Does Ranko Die in Akiba Maid War?
Every episode of Akiba Maid War features maids killing and gunning each other. The anime may appear cute and innocent at first glance, but its bizarre and dark take on maid cafés keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. In light of this, does Ranko die in Akiba Maid War?
epicstream.com
Adorable Anya & Bond Figure Captures Iconic Spy x Family Part 2 Moment
Thanks to its popularity, Spy x Family now has lots of merch, the latest of which is an adorable Anya & Bond figure that captures their iconic moment from Spy x Family Part 2. While Anya is often considered the face of the anime (as she appears in almost all merch), this new figure puts the spotlight on both Anya and Bond, the newest member of the family.
epicstream.com
Bocchi the Rock! Surprises Fans With Low Poly Undertale Reference
Bocchi the Rock! continues to be one of this season’s biggest surprise hits. Aside from becoming the new highest-rated non-sequel Fall 2022 anime on MyAnimeList, Bocchi the Rock! got lots of attention from both anime fans and gamers for its surprise Undertale reference. While pretty much every episode of...
epicstream.com
More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers Episode 12 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
Minami has shared his true feelings with Akari. What will happen next between Akari and Minami in the finale episode? Find out in More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers Episode 12, with all the release details you need right here!. Table of contents. Here's What Happened Before More...
epicstream.com
Makima VA Reveals She Performed Steamy Scene in Front of Denji
While there was no new info about the Chainsaw Man anime, a Jump Festa panel did feature the show’s voice actors wherein they revealed interesting tidbits about recording, including how Makima VA Tomori Kusunoki performed the steamy Episode 5 scene in front of Denji VA Kikunosuke Toya. Jump Festa...
epicstream.com
Outlander Season 7 Release Date, Spoilers & Update: Sophie Skelton Teases a Certain Character's Return Will Draw Tension Between Jamie & Claire
Sophie Skelton revealed something to look forward to when Outlander Season 7 returns in 2023. According to the star, who plays Jamie Fraser's (Sam Heughan) daughter Brianna, the return of William Ransom, whom Jamie fathered with Lady Geneva Dunsany (Hannah James), will bring back painful memories for Claire (Caitriona Balfe).
epicstream.com
My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 13 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
After Best Jeanist and Lemillion arrive in time to assist the heroes on the battlefield, the villains are in trouble. Now that Gigantomachia can't move and Shigaraki is defenseless, the heroes can make a huge comeback against the villains. Here's My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 13's release date, time, and countdown!
epicstream.com
BTS Jin’s Touching Message for Co-Members Before Entering Military Revealed!
RM was one of the BTS members who sent off the group’s Hyung, or oldest brother, Jin, to his military enlistment on December 13. As it may take nearly two years before the band sees each other again, Jin reportedly has a touching message for his fellow K-pop idols.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Lupin Season 1 Free Online
Best sites to watch Lupin - Last updated on Dec 20, 2022. Best sites to stream: Netflix ,Netflix basic with Ads. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Lupin online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Lupin on this page.
epicstream.com
Who Is the Strongest in Spy x Family? Loid vs. Yor
In Spy x Family, Loid Forger was tasked to form a fake family for his mission. But unbeknownst to him, Anya is a telepath, and Yor is secretly an assassin. Loid faced Yor when she was drunk before, resulting in a small scar on his face. Does this mean that Yor is stronger than Loid? Who is the strongest in Spy x Family?
epicstream.com
Stinger TV Series News & Update: James Wan Teams Up With Yellowstone Writer Ian McCulloch for New Peacock Horror Adaptation
Peacock has collaborated with legendary horror filmmaker James Wan on a new horror thriller series. Yellowstone writer Ian McCulloch will pen the yet untitled series, which will be based on Robert McCammon's best-selling novel Stinger. Stinger TV Series Overview. The official logline for the series itself explains that it "follows...
epicstream.com
Riverdale Season 7 New Trailer Gives a Glimpse to the Show’s 1950s Theme for the First Time
Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa gives the first glimpse into the upcoming Riverdale Season 7 by showing the last and final season's opening scene. The showrunner celebrated Entertainment Weekly's coverage of Riverdale Season 7 by posting the said clip on Instagram. The show's 1950s theme is seen for the first time and looks very promising.
epicstream.com
Amazon Prime's God of War Series Will Be 'Incredibly True To The Source Material'
There is already a lot of hype for Amazon Prime's live-action adaptation of God of War but fans are also concerned about one thing: Will the new show stay true to the beloved video games? Amazon Studios head Vernon Sanders assures gamers that the series is not going to stray from the games.
epicstream.com
Prince William Furious at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Doing Another Netflix Project? Sussexes Hijacking Princess Diana’s Legacy, Royal Expert Claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing another project with Netflix. However, Prince William is "furious" about it, according to a royal expert. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Hijacking Princess Diana's Legacy, Leaving Prince William Furious?. Netflix dropped the first trailer of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming Netflix...
epicstream.com
Sabrina The Teenage Witch Reboot: Melissa Joan Hart Explains Why a Revival Will Not Be Easy To Do
Melissa Joan Hart has made several hit series in her career, but it can’t be denied that one of the most famous is Sabrina The Teenage Witch. So, will she be open to reprising her role as Sabrina Spellman in the possible reboot?. Fans have already seen a Sabrina...
epicstream.com
Euphoria Season 3 Release Date, News & Update: What We All Can Learn From Rue, According To Zendaya
Zendaya has shared her hopes for Euphoria Season 3, giving fans a glimpse into what to expect from her character, Rue. Along with her Euphoria co-stars Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, and Hunter Schafer, Zendaya spoke at a special screening of the episode, titled Stand Still Like the Hummingbird, and discussed her hopes for the third season of the HBO series.
epicstream.com
Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reveals MCU Movie's Time Travel Storyline
There has been a lot of excitement for Deadpool 3. Not only it will feature the Ryan Reynolds hero joining the MCU, but he will also team up with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, who is returning in the role. Some fans have been wondering about what the story will be and how it will all connect to the MCU considering that they're in different universes as far as we know.
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Addresses Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn Casting
Popular characters are frequently portrayed by a variety of talented actors, providing fans with the opportunity to see various versions of their favorite characters. Margot Robbie is set to share the dip-dyed pigtails of Harley Quinn with singer-actress Lady Gaga as the former takes the role of the antihero in the Joker: Folie a Deux, a musical spin on the Joker franchise.
Comments / 0