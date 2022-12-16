Gus’s Community Market Is Taking Over Canyon Market

Gus’s Community Market will acquire Canyon Market, “Glen Park’s neighborhood, family-owned grocer,” in late December. According to a recent press release, Gus’s intends to keep operations “as-is” and maintain its staff and store leadership.

With four current locations in San Francisco — one in Mission Bay, one in Mission, one on Haight Street, and one on Noriega Street — Canyon Market at 2815 Diamond Street will mark Gus’s fifth location. On its website, Gus’s describes itself as “a local neighborhood staple for almost 40 years.” The market is owned by brothers Dimitri and Bobby Vardakastanis , who inherited the business from their father, Gus Vardakastanis, the founder.

Their new acquisition, Canyon Market, was founded by Janet and Richard Tarlov in 2006 and is “celebrated for offering a wide range of natural and organic groceries, prepared foods, baked goods, coffee, and wine.”

In the press release Dimitri Vardakastanis comments on Glen Park, “We’re familiar with it from growing up nearby, and we’ve always had good friends there. Our goal is to continue and grow the legacy that the Tarlovs created with Canyon Market.”

What Now San Francisco was unable to contact a company representative by the time of publication.

