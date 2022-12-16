Read full article on original website
CHKD scheduling elective procedures on 'shift-by-shift basis' in wake of respiratory illness surge
NORFOLK, Va. — Rising cases of flu, RSV and COVID-19 in children are filling up hospital beds in health systems across the country, and Hampton Roads is no stranger to that trend. Doctors with Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters said on Monday, they had to make the difficult...
Virginia stores, pharmacies feeling impacts of cold and flu medicine shortage
Whether it's COVID, a cold or the flu, you might be out of luck if you're trying to relief for whatever ails you. However, cold medicine is hard to come due to a nationwide shortage.
In the midst of 'triple threat,' pain relief medicine for children scarce at local pharmacies
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — As families prepare to gather for the holidays, a so-called "triple threat" or "perfect trifecta" of flu, RSV and COVID-19 is raising concerns. A surge in respiratory illnesses is forcing some big pharmacy chains to limit the amount of children's medicines shoppers can buy; however, the skyrocketing demand is also putting locally-owned pharmacies in a pinch.
loudounnow.com
Amid ER Surge, Health Officials Urge Respiratory Virus Precautions
With hospitals in the region experiencing continued, severe capacity shortages because of respiratory illnesses such as the flu, COVID-19 and RSV, health officials are urging people to take precautions. “COVID mitigation strategies taken over the past few years were also helpful at reducing infections from other common respiratory viruses. These...
WSLS
Virginia sees 2,745 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, 13,860 new cases in the last week
As of Wednesday, Virginia is reporting 2,185,265 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,979 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,681 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
Inside Nova
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Virginia using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridor
Travel on Thursday in and through Virginia is not advised, VDOT warned today. The department is strongly encouraging people to change travel plans for Thursday, and travel today instead if possible.
‘It’s everywhere’: Fatal overdose numbers still higher than pre-pandemic
Virginia localities can now get a look at the estimated money they will receive from multibillion-dollar national opioid settlements, to help with prevention and treatment in the ongoing opioid crisis. The recently established Opioid Abatement Authority released on Dec. 7 a lookup tool for localities to search the projected settlement funds estimated through fiscal year 2039.
York County mom shares settlement impact of disabilities lawsuit against Virginia's mask order
YORK COUNTY, Va. — There is nothing a mom wouldn’t do to keep her kid safe. And York County mom Denille Francis feels she's helped deliver a win for herself and families across Virginia. "How do we do this, how do we keep him safe?" Francis said, speaking...
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,254 new coronavirus cases Monday, 12,991 new cases in the last week
As of Monday, Virginia is reporting 2,180,387 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,856 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,577 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
Your guide to winter weather preparedness as temps expected to drop in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — 13News Now meteorologists forecast rain in Hampton Roads for parts of Thursday and Friday. However, the weather story is expected to change drastically, with cold air rushing in Friday and the possibility of afternoon temperatures in the 20s. This all comes in tandem with travelers' plans...
Why Flags in Virginia Will Fly Half-Staff on Dec. 22
Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered Virginia and U.S. flags be flown half-staff from sunrise to sunset on December 22 in honor of Joe Carey, who served as chief of police for the Town of Brodnax.
How to avoid pipes bursting in your home during artic air surge in Virginia
We may not see the temperatures climb back above freezing until Monday. That would be a prolonged period of extremely cold temperatures for Central Virginia and could lead to some pipes in your homes possibly bursting.
cardinalnews.org
Studies show highly processed foods may have addictive qualities, according to Virginia Tech researcher
A recent article from professors at Virginia Tech and University of Michigan has shed new light on the addictive nature of highly processed foods, likening them to tobacco. Alex DiFeliceantonio, associate director of the Center for Health Behaviors Research at Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion Health Sciences and Technology campus, co-authored the article with Ashley Gearhardt, associate professor of psychology at University of Michigan, comparing highly processed foods (HPFs) to tobacco products in their dopamine-inducing, addictive properties.
USCGC Forward returns to homeport in Portsmouth days before Christmas
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Forward has returned to Portsmouth Thursday morning following a two-month deployment in the Caribbean Sea. For many servicemembers on USCG Cutter Forward, it’s not the first time they’ve deployed. “This is my third patrol on board Forward,” said Fireman Harrison...
Remains found in Hampton determined to be animal: Police
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division said that the remains found off Woodland Road Wednesday afternoon were not human. HPD said they got a call about the remains in the 300 block of Woodland Road just after 1:30 p.m. At the scene, officers found bones wrapped inside a...
Welcome Home! | USNS Comfort returns to Norfolk after two-month deployment
NORFOLK, Va. — Despite the cold weather, those aboard USNS Comfort received a warm welcome Wednesday. The hospital ship docked at Naval Station Norfolk and reunited sailors and mariners with their loved ones. Nearly 1,000 people boarded and deployed on the vessel in October, for a two-month mission. The...
WAVY News 10
2 displaced after fire on Towanda Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported but two people are displaced after a fire early Wednesday morning on Towanda Road in the Indian River Estates area of Virginia Beach. The fire broke out around 1 a.m. and firefighters found heavy smoke when they arrived. The fire...
USCGC Vigorous returns to Virginia Beach after 48-day patrol
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The crew of the USCGC Vigorous (WMEC 627) returned to Virginia Beach Wednesday, following a 48-day patrol in the Northern Caribbean Sea. The 74-person crew traveled more than 8,000 miles during its patrol. According to the Coast Guard, Vigorous' primary mission was counterdrug operations, migrant...
Organization to host toy giveaway in neighborhood where Codi Bigsby was reported missing
HAMPTON, Va. — The fence by the Buckroe Pointe Apartment Townhomes is now known as the ‘Codi Fence’ to many community members in Hampton. It’s a place where people have gathered to conduct searches for Codi Bigsby and keep his name alive. “Every time I come...
