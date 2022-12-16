ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

In the midst of 'triple threat,' pain relief medicine for children scarce at local pharmacies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — As families prepare to gather for the holidays, a so-called "triple threat" or "perfect trifecta" of flu, RSV and COVID-19 is raising concerns. A surge in respiratory illnesses is forcing some big pharmacy chains to limit the amount of children's medicines shoppers can buy; however, the skyrocketing demand is also putting locally-owned pharmacies in a pinch.
Amid ER Surge, Health Officials Urge Respiratory Virus Precautions

With hospitals in the region experiencing continued, severe capacity shortages because of respiratory illnesses such as the flu, COVID-19 and RSV, health officials are urging people to take precautions. “COVID mitigation strategies taken over the past few years were also helpful at reducing infections from other common respiratory viruses. These...
‘It’s everywhere’: Fatal overdose numbers still higher than pre-pandemic

Virginia localities can now get a look at the estimated money they will receive from multibillion-dollar national opioid settlements, to help with prevention and treatment in the ongoing opioid crisis. The recently established Opioid Abatement Authority released on Dec. 7 a lookup tool for localities to search the projected settlement funds estimated through fiscal year 2039.
Studies show highly processed foods may have addictive qualities, according to Virginia Tech researcher

A recent article from professors at Virginia Tech and University of Michigan has shed new light on the addictive nature of highly processed foods, likening them to tobacco. Alex DiFeliceantonio, associate director of the Center for Health Behaviors Research at Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion Health Sciences and Technology campus, co-authored the article with Ashley Gearhardt, associate professor of psychology at University of Michigan, comparing highly processed foods (HPFs) to tobacco products in their dopamine-inducing, addictive properties.
2 displaced after fire on Towanda Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported but two people are displaced after a fire early Wednesday morning on Towanda Road in the Indian River Estates area of Virginia Beach. The fire broke out around 1 a.m. and firefighters found heavy smoke when they arrived. The fire...
USCGC Vigorous returns to Virginia Beach after 48-day patrol

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The crew of the USCGC Vigorous (WMEC 627) returned to Virginia Beach Wednesday, following a 48-day patrol in the Northern Caribbean Sea. The 74-person crew traveled more than 8,000 miles during its patrol. According to the Coast Guard, Vigorous' primary mission was counterdrug operations, migrant...
