A former Boise State QB will make his third career NFL start for the Denver Broncos

Former Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien will make his third career start in the NFL on Sunday when the Denver Broncos host the Arizona Cardinals.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett ruled starting quarterback Russell Wilson out of the starting lineup Friday. Wilson suffered a possible concussion Sunday in Denver’s loss to Kansas City. Hackett said Friday that Wilson passed all concussion protocols, but the team decided to hold him out.

Rypien will make his second start of the season. The four-year pro also replaced Wilson in the Broncos’ loss to the Jets on Oct. 23. He made his first career start in 2020, leading Denver to a 37-28 win over the Jets.

Rypien, 26, won a camp battle against veteran quarterback Josh Johnson to earn the right to back up Wilson this fall. He signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

The native of Spokane, Washington, took over as Boise State’s starting quarterback three games into his freshman season in 2015 after Ryan Finley was injured. Rypien ended his college career ranked No. 2 at Boise State in career passing yards (13,581), passing touchdowns (90) and completions (1,036).

Texas Connection: The Frisco Bowl is a homecoming for the future of Boise State’s offense

FRISCO BOWL: BOISE STATE VS. NORTH TEXAS

When: Dec. 17, 7:15 p.m. MT

Where: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

TV: ESPN (Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter)

Records: Boise State 9-4, 8-0 MW; North Texas 7-6, 6-2 C-USA

Series: Boise State is 3-3 all-time against North Texas, but the programs haven’t played since 2000.

Vegas line: Boise State by 10.5

Weather: 39 degrees at kickoff, 0% chance of rain, 2 mph wind