Philadelphia, PA

Former Philly detective sentenced to decades in rape case

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former Philadelphia police officer convicted of sexually assaulting or exploiting three male witnesses and informants was sentenced Friday to between 24.5 and 49 years in prison, according to court records.

Philip Nordo, 56, was convicted in June on multiple charges of rape, official oppression and stalking, leading prosecutors to review convictions and overturn or drop prosecutions in at least 11 cases in which the disgraced detective played a pivotal role.

Nordo was fired in 2017 amid an internal affairs investigation into the allegations later revealed in a 2019 grand jury presentment that detailed allegations of grooming and compelling witnesses and informants into submitting to sexual abuse.

The report said the meetings took place in hotel rooms, interview rooms and police vehicles, sometimes after Nordo displayed his firearm.

Nordo has maintained his innocence in the charges, and his attorney has said he plans to appeal noting they believe the accusers have credibility issues. His attorney had asked the judge Friday to consider his career and service and sentence him to 10 years.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Common Pleas Court Judge Giovanni Campbell said during the hearing Friday that Nordo exhibited “sophisticated and invasive” tactics to target his victims, and he “violated the humanity” of those he subjected to abuse.

