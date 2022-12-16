Read full article on original website
Related
Musk: Twitter will limit policy polls to paying subscribers
Elon Musk said Monday that future polls on Twitter's policies will be limited to paying Twitter Blue subscribers. Why it matters: It was one of Musk's first tweets since Twitter users voted for him to step down as head of the company via a poll he initiated and pledged to follow.
Musk says he will step down as Twitter CEO after poll
Elon Musk tweeted Tuesday evening that he would resign as Twitter's CEO "as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job." Why it matters: Musk’s day-to-day involvement with Twitter has so far been chaotic and unpredictable, but it’s unclear if a new leader will be able to address the company’s business and morale problems under Musk’s ownership.
TikTok to explain why videos are recommended to users
TikTok on Tuesday said it will soon start explaining to users why it is recommending a particular video to them. What's happening: The new feature, which is expected to roll out in users' main "For You" feed in coming weeks, is part of a wider effort by TikTok to be more transparent about how its content-choosing algorithm works.
The evolution of news dumps
In a 24/7 news cycle, the Friday evening news dump — a tactic historically embraced by strategic communicators in government, politics and tech as a means to bury less than stellar news — needs an upgrade. Why it matters: There is no magic formula for releasing bad news,...
Slow fade for Google and Meta's ad dominance
Google and Meta, known together in the ad industry as the "duopoly," are expected to bring in less than half of all U.S. digital advertising this year for the first time since 2014. Why it matters: The duo's ad dominance has for years made both companies the target of antitrust...
Group of gamers sues to block Microsoft-Activision deal
It's not just the government on Microsoft and Activision's case these days. A group of 10 gamers filed a private antitrust lawsuit in California Tuesday to attempt to stop Microsoft from buying Activision Blizzard. Why it matters: While the case doesn't have close to the muscle of the Federal Trade...
Scoop: ProPublica to return SBF funds
ProPublica, the nonprofit investigative news outlet, will return the $1.6 million in funds it received from Sam Bankman-Fried's family foundation, according to a staff memo obtained by Axios. Why it matters: The crumbling of Bankman-Fried's empire as he faces criminal charges is putting various media companies that have taken his...
Guggenheim Partners executive Scott Minerd dies suddenly at 63
Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer of Guggenheim Partners, died on Wednesday afternoon from a heart attack. He was 63. What to know: Minerd was a top Wall Street banker before joining Guggenheim shortly after it was formed in 1998. He's been a fixture at industry conferences and on cable news networks like CNBC, while helping to lead a firm that now manages more than $285 billion in assets.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong talks FTX, crypto regulation and DeFi
Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong this week wrote a blog post about the future of crypto regulation, as the industry writhes under the weight of rival FTX's collapse. Axios spoke with Armstrong about FTX, what he wants Congress to do and his company's future. The following transcript has been...
