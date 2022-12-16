Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/21/22–12/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne man acquitted on firearm charges
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that Roland French, 48, of Cheyenne, was acquitted on Dec. 17 by a federal jury for illegal possession of a firearm and possession of an unregistered short-barreled shotgun with an obliterated serial number. French was indicted on May...
capcity.news
Laramie County Treasurer Trudy Eisele to retire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After serving as the Laramie County treasurer for 12 years, Trudy Eisele will retire on Jan. 2, 2023. The Cheyenne native said she looks forward to spending quality time with her loved ones. “I just want to be back at my family’s ranch, helping my family...
capcity.news
Laramie County Commissioners approve $407K reimbursement for college underpass project
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County will reimburse the City of Cheyenne more than $400,000 for its work on the Laramie County Community College/Sweetgrass Underpass following action by commissioners Tuesday. Completed in July, the underpass cost over $1.9 million, according to a memo to commissioners. The Wyoming Department of Transportation...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police Department seek help identifying suspects
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying two subjects with potential information regarding a burglary that occurred at a local business in November. The burglary took place in the 1200 block of Ridge Road on Nov. 27 at approximately 6:00 a.m. Video footage...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Highway Patrol Urges Drivers To Stay Home, Shares Video Showing They Can’t See Anything
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If the bone-chilling temperatures and howling winds didn’t make it an easy decision not to venture out Wednesday night in Wyoming, maybe this will. The Wyoming Highway Patrol shared a video showing just how hazardous the weather is. Visibility? None.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Arctic Blast-A-Palooza Update: Cheyenne Drops 30 Degrees In Less Than An Hour
The Arctic blast has almost hit all areas of Wyoming as of 2:30pm. Temperatures at Cowboy State Daily’s home office in Cheyenne have plunged drastically. It was 41 degrees in Cheyenne at noon and 25 degrees at 1pm in Cheyenne. The temperature one hour later — at 2pm —...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/8/22–12/15/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
myhits106.com
Albany Co. Offices Closed
Due to pending inclement weather, the Board of County Commissioners voted, at their regular meeting this evening, to close all County offices on December 22, 2022. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.
2022’s Deadliest Wyoming County in Terms of Traffic Deaths
According to Wyoming Highway Patrol data, there have been 112 fatal crashes in the Cowboy State so far this year resulting in 128 deaths. Of those fatal crashes, the majority (13.39%) have occurred in Laramie County -- two in January, one in February, one in March, two in April, one in June, two in July, three in August, two in September, and one in November.
capcity.news
Cheyenne police join national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Campaign
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — During this holiday season, the Cheyenne Police Department is participating in a statewide traffic safety initiative, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” to help prevent impaired driving. Officers are increasing patrols and encouraging drivers to look out for motorists under the. influence of drugs...
capcity.news
Rib and Chop House recognized as “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming”
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Rib and Chop House, a Montana-owned meat and seafood restaurant with a location in Cheyenne, was recently recognized as the “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming.”. The honor was announced in a Dec. 14 article from Love Food, an award-winning food website, which based the ranking on...
capcity.news
Laramie County Commissioners remove COVID-19 sick leave policy
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Laramie County Commissioners rescinded its COVID sick time policy for county employees. “We just don’t see the need for it anymore with the COVID situation,” Human Resources Director Heather Rudy said during the meeting. The COVID-19 sick leave policy was enacted...
capcity.news
Cheyenne-based contractors awarded money from state transportation commission
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $41.2 million in contracts for nine Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Dec. 15 regular business meeting. The commission conditionally awarded a nearly $17.96 million bid to Casper-based Oftedal Construction, Inc. for a project involving grading, traffic control, drainage,...
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (12/9/22–12/16/22)
The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the arrests made in a given time period. The log does not contain information for juvenile offenders, suspects recommended for charges of a sexual nature, or information for persons arrested in Laramie County who have bonded or bailed out of the detention center before law enforcement releases the information.
capcity.news
Savannah Judkins named Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Savannah Judkins, a senior at South High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Jan. 2. She was nominated by the selection committee for her outstanding academic success. She is ranked No. 1 in the senior class with a 4.321 GPA. The selection committee shared that Judkins is a quiet leader who works hard and is committed to excellence. Judkins is involved in the music community and has served as Master of Orchestra for the last three years. She has also been selected for All-State Orchestra all four years of high school.
Albany County Emergency Management Reminds Laramie To Stay Safe
With the insanely and dangerously cold weather making its way toward us, the Albany County, WY Emergency Management is reminding us to stay safe. Yes, most of us might be used to this harsh winter weather, but it's always good to take precautions, and maybe help those whose experiencing their first Laramie winter.
cowboystatedaily.com
Despite The Sub-Zero Temps, Wyoming Delivery Drivers Still Getting The Job Done
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Highways throughout Wyoming were blocked off Wednesday morning, businesses decided not to open and schools closed in anticipation of a potentially historic cold snap. But not everyone was off the road. “It takes a little bit longer,” said Paul Davies of...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (12/12/22–12/18/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Humphrey; Powell; Stone
Austin G. Humphrey: July 4, 1990 – December 9, 2022. Austin passed away at his home in Burns, Wyoming on December 9, 2022. He was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on July 4, 1990 to Michael and Alice Humphrey. When you are born on the 4th of July, you are...
