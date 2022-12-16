Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BlaCk OWned Outerwear talks Bengals collaboration
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - "Stripes don't come easy" is a fashion line that's growing in popularity, right alongside the Bengals' winning ways. This is the second season for the line produced by Cincinnati's own BlaCk OWned Outerwear. The founder, Means Cameron, stopped by the Local 12 studio.
Should you rebook your flight ahead of possible blizzard?
HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) – If Cincinnati does get blizzard-like conditions later this week, it has the potential to bring CVG to a standstill. Many traveling Thursday or Friday may be asking if they should consider taking an earlier flight instead. “[If] this is your – the last Christmas that...
Sports betting preview: FanDuel and Hard Rock only live in person windows open on Jan. 1
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - There will only be two places gamblers can place bets in person on sports when Ohio launches sports betting on Jan. 1. Local 12 got a preview of FanDuel’s location inside Belterra Park Cincinnati, while Hard Rock Casino also plans to be open on New Year’s Day for in-person betting.
Kroger's Chef Aaron shares some festive recipes
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Food is at the center of a lot of Christmas memories. Chef Aaron from Kroger stopped by the Local 12 studio Thursday to share some festive recipes.
Some Cincinnati traditions being cancelled due to the arctic weather
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The bitter cold weather could be throwing a wrench in some beloved Cincinnati holiday family traditions. The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s Festival of Lights is one of the most popular Christmas traditions in the Tri-State but because it is nearly all outdoors, it could mean a miserable and even dangerous night for anyone with tickets for Friday.
Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
Kason Thomas: Parents take search for missing baby boy to Dayton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of 5-month-old Kason Thomas told ABC 6 on Wednesday that they are living a nightmare. Chez and Wilhelmina spent the afternoon and evening driving from Columbus to Dayton and all around the city, looking for their little boy after he and his twin brother Kyair were abducted when the car they were in was stolen in the Short North area Monday night.
Colerain Township turns churches, libraries, Northgate Mall into warming centers
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - With extremely low temperatures and possible flash freezes forecast, Colerain Township is providing additional warming centers as part of its Community Action Plan. Northgate Mall, White Oak Christian Church, Vineyard Northwest Church, Groesbeck Public Library, and North Central Library will be open as warming centers...
Storm Before Christmas: When the weather will turn wintry, impact Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for the Cincinnati area starting Thursday evening. Timing on the arctic front and changeover to snow is speeding up. Here's the latest on what to expect and when. A few rain showers start Thursday as a brief...
Growing Cincinnati restaurant brand opening new location at Factory 52
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A growing Cincinnati restaurant brand will open its third location inside the $100 million Factory 52 development in Norwood. Decibel Korean Fried Chicken, which first launched inside of Kroger's 1010 On the Rhine food hall in 2021 before expanding adjacent to Esoteric Brewing in Walnut Hills, has signed a lease to open a location inside the Gatherall Food Hall at Factory 52.
1 twin infant found, 1 still missing in Ohio AMBER Alert
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued after a woman took off in a running car with twin babies inside. One of the babies was found at the Dayton International Airport. A traveler heard the baby's cries and found him in a car seat in a parking...
Florence Y'alls add game to schedule against Savannah Bananas
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - The Florence Y’alls added a game to their previously released schedule. They are scheduled to travel to Georgia to take on the Savannah Bananas. If you are not familiar with the Bananas, they have their own twist on America’s pastime. "Banana Ball" features rules...
Sugar n' Spice closed as new owner overhauls beloved restaurant
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Beloved Paddock Hills restaurant Sugar n' Spice is temporarily closed as its new owner overhauls the eatery. Sugar n' Spice Diner at 4381 Reading Road has been closed since Nov. 10 as owner Adam Mayerson renovates the restaurant, including adding 1,200 square feet to the 2,800-square-foot restaurant space. Mayerson told Cincinnati Business Courier he hopes to reopen as early as June 2023.
'Texas Turnaround' opens in Northern Kentucky; should help ease traffic congestion
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The new Texas Turnaround interchange at Pike St. in Covington opened at 5 a.m. Wednesday, according the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials. It should be safer and help a little with traffic congestion in the area. Drivers enter the highway without any traffic lights and will not need to merge with any traffic upon entering the highway.
1 dead, 1 injured following College Hill shooting
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in College Hill Thursday. Officers were called to the Sunoco gas station on Galbraith Road near Daly Road just after 1 p.m. They found two victims. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was...
One of two women shot in Westwood arrested, accused of shooting partner, self
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - One of two women shot in Westwood was arrested and charged with pulling the trigger. Keylayah Hazelray was charged with felonious assault. She is accused of shooting her partner in the knee. Police were called to an address on Cora Avenue Sunday where they found the...
Moving company leader sentenced for scams, holding possessions hostage
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Miami man was sentenced to six years in prison for moving company scams that defrauded more than 1,000 victims out of at least $2.4 million. Some of the victims were in the Tri-State. Serghei Verlan was sentenced in a federal courtroom in Cincinnati Tuesday. Verlan and...
Historic train depot makes a slow move down Hamilton street
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - About a hundred people from the city of Hamilton braved the cold Tuesday morning to watch a piece of local history move to a new location. “It's history! History. Exciting. Haven't seen this before,” Aimee McGrath said. The building was hauled about 1,000 feet along...
Local nonprofit opens as warming center despite city pushing back shelter's opening
DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WKRC) - A Kentucky nonprofit has faced countless obstacles trying to open its homeless shelter. Now with nasty weather on the way, the people who run Corine's House are doing what they must do to save lives. Dry Ridge administration has pushed back the opening of Corine's...
Why some Duke Energy electric customers will see higher bills come January
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Duke Energy customers in Southwest Ohio should expect to see slightly higher prices on their electric bills in January. Ohio's utility regulator this past week formally approved a distribution rate increase, which will provide an additional $22.6 million in annual state revenue. This will make the cost...
