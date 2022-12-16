Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
World Cup 2022: Fifa investigating Salt Bae's 'undue access' to pitch after final
Fifa is investigating how celebrity chef Salt Bae and a number of other people gained "undue access" to the pitch at the end of the World Cup final in Qatar. Salt Bae, the Turkish chef whose real name is Nusret Gokce, was pictured holding and kissing the World Cup trophy while celebrating with Argentina players after their win over France.
BBC
Trio who burgled ex-Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti's home jailed
Three burglars who targeted the home of former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti have been jailed. Shaun Rimmer, 29, Adam Hastings, 31, and Callum Martin, 33, stole cars and jewellery worth hundreds of thousands of pounds in 37 separate burglaries. At Liverpool Crown Court they were jailed for seven-and-a-half years, 10...
Comments / 0