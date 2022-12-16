Read full article on original website
My Clallam County
Eric Benét talks new ALLBLK anthology series 'Snap'
Snap, a brand new anthology series, arrives on ALLBLK today. It was co-created by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and actor Eric Benét, who tells ABC Audio the series “is a really interesting look into what we’re going through on this planet, socially, ethically.”. Snap follows a perfectly imperfect god...
HGTV Star is the Latest to Believe a Popular Cosmetic Surgery Causes ‘Unexplained Health Issues’
HGTV star Christina Hall, well-known for her hit series Flip or Flop that she starred in with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, is sharing some consistent health struggles she's been facing, as well as revealing what she believes to be the cause. Hall posted a video on social media of herself...
Hello, Wisconsin! Netflix drops the trailer to the spin-off 'That '90s Show'
Nearly the entire cast of That ’70s Show — Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, Kurtwood Smith, and Deborah Jo Rupp — can be seen in Netflix’s new trailer to the hit show’s spin-off, That ’90s Show. Everything old is...
Dropping on Peacock Thursday: 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters'
On Thursday, Peacock launches The Best Man: The Final Chapters, the continuing story of Lance, Shelby, Jordan, Harper, Quentin and the rest of the friends from the hit Best Man films, which started in 1999. The eight-episode series reunites Morris Chestnut, Terrence Howard, Melissa De Souza, Sanaa Lathan, Harold Perrineau,...
‘Super Sized Salon’ Star Jamie Lopez Dead at 37
Jamie Lopez from WE TV’s Super Sized Salon has died at age 37. In addition to starring on the reality series, Lopez was the founder of the plus-size beauty salon Babydoll Beauty Couture. Her death was confirmed by the business’s Instagram account yesterday (Dec 20). The post included...
