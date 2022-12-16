ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

More than $2 million distributed through Hurley Relief Fund

Virginia Governor Youngkin says more than $2 million has been distributed through the Hurley Relief Fund. This program was created following devastating flooding in the Hurley community of Buchanan County in August of 2021. Last year’s flooding event triggered both a state declaration of emergency as well as a federal...
Wintry mix falling in the Shenandoah Valley

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain is expected to cause slick roadways for the morning commute in the Shenandoah Valley. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is advising against non-emergency travel due to conditions being right for the appearance of ice on the roadways.
Virginia Residents Received $250 One-Time Tax Rebates Last October

Residents of Virginia have already received one-time tax rebates of $250 per person last October. This program was made possible after the huge excess in the state’s revenue, says Moomaw. Last October, the Virginia Department of Taxation has already started distributing one-time payments of $250 tax rebates per person....
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
Governor’s Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all local, state and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of Brodnax County Police Chief Joseph Edward Carey, Sr. who was killed in the line of duty. I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Thursday, December 22, 2022 and remain at half-staff until sunset. Ordered on this, the 21st day of December 2022.
Sheriff’s Office announces discovery of body in town of Damascus

A body was recovered Wednesday in the town limits of Damascus. Washington County, Sheriff Blake Andis’ report did not have a specific location but eyewitness reports saw a coroner’s van and other law enforcement personnel in the vicinity of Douglas Drive and Orchard Hill Road Wednesday afternoon. A...
Crumbl Cookie location in East Tennessee cited in child labor investigation

An East Tennessee pastry shop has been fined more than $1,500 following a federal investigation into violations of child labor laws. The Crumbl Cookies location in the Chattanooga suburb of Hixson was one of the 11 franchise spots cited in the US Department of Labor report that said 46 workers at those shops allowed younger employees–many between 14 and 15 years of age–to work more hours than allowed.
Applications open for 2022 United Way Funding

The 2023 application for funding from the 2022 Campaign of the United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore is now available on their website www.esunitedway.org. The application is open to all 501c3 organizations who serve the Eastern Shore of Virginia. The dateline for the application is February 9, 2023. According...
A Billion Dollars Back to Taxpayers

Governor Youngkin had the opportunity to adjust the budget that we are currently in and that will be in effect through June 30, 2024. Because he had just been sworn in last year, he had limited opportunity last year. Last Thursday, he presented those changes to the General Assembly and the public. Below are some of the items on which he focused.
