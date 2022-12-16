Read full article on original website
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridor
Travel on Thursday in and through Virginia is not advised, VDOT warned today. The department is strongly encouraging people to change travel plans for Thursday, and travel today instead if possible.
cardinalnews.org
Some of Virginia’s poorest localities help pay for their students’ community college tuition
Want more education news? There’s no full-time education reporter west of Richmond. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap recently announced...
supertalk929.com
More than $2 million distributed through Hurley Relief Fund
Virginia Governor Youngkin says more than $2 million has been distributed through the Hurley Relief Fund. This program was created following devastating flooding in the Hurley community of Buchanan County in August of 2021. Last year’s flooding event triggered both a state declaration of emergency as well as a federal...
Inside Nova
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Virginia using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Virginia minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1, 2023
Virginia is one of 25 states that will see an increase in minimum wage starting next year. Under current Virginia law, the rate will increase to $12 per hour.
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion business
Landlords at a property in Bristol, Virginia, are suing to terminate the lease of their new tenant after they discovered that they unwittingly rented their building to Bristol Women’s Health, an abortion business.
NBC 29 News
Wintry mix falling in the Shenandoah Valley
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain is expected to cause slick roadways for the morning commute in the Shenandoah Valley. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is advising against non-emergency travel due to conditions being right for the appearance of ice on the roadways.
southarkansassun.com
Virginia Residents Received $250 One-Time Tax Rebates Last October
Residents of Virginia have already received one-time tax rebates of $250 per person last October. This program was made possible after the huge excess in the state’s revenue, says Moomaw. Last October, the Virginia Department of Taxation has already started distributing one-time payments of $250 tax rebates per person....
WSAZ
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor’s Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia
In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all local, state and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of Brodnax County Police Chief Joseph Edward Carey, Sr. who was killed in the line of duty. I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Thursday, December 22, 2022 and remain at half-staff until sunset. Ordered on this, the 21st day of December 2022.
Gaming is exploding with popularity in Virginia. But who will regulate it?
Billions of dollars are at stake and everyone wants their part of the pie when it comes to gaming in the state of Virginia.
supertalk929.com
Sheriff’s Office announces discovery of body in town of Damascus
A body was recovered Wednesday in the town limits of Damascus. Washington County, Sheriff Blake Andis’ report did not have a specific location but eyewitness reports saw a coroner’s van and other law enforcement personnel in the vicinity of Douglas Drive and Orchard Hill Road Wednesday afternoon. A...
supertalk929.com
Crumbl Cookie location in East Tennessee cited in child labor investigation
An East Tennessee pastry shop has been fined more than $1,500 following a federal investigation into violations of child labor laws. The Crumbl Cookies location in the Chattanooga suburb of Hixson was one of the 11 franchise spots cited in the US Department of Labor report that said 46 workers at those shops allowed younger employees–many between 14 and 15 years of age–to work more hours than allowed.
Virginia Department of Veterans Services launches license plate campaign to honor women veterans
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services has launched a campaign to create a special license plate honoring Virginia's women veterans.
Kingsport Times-News
Former Southwest Virginia deputy accused of murdering California family had clean employment record, documents show
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has asked the state inspector general’s office to investigate the hiring of a Southwest Virginia officer who killed three family members of a California girl he “catfished” online, according to investigators in Riverside, California. The officer, Austin Lee Edwards, 28, posed as a...
Virginia prisons accused of abusing prisoners’ rights in solitary confinement lawsuit
A lawsuit against the Virginia Department of Corrections and several senior prison officials alleges that for over 20 years, the state has violated prisoners' constitutional rights by keeping them in solitary confinement with no due process.
'Just be prepared:' Virginia gas prices, winter weather impacting holiday travel
North Carolina's average price of gas is $2.93 and Hampton Roads is below the Virginia state average, averaging $2.88 a gallon.
shoredailynews.com
Applications open for 2022 United Way Funding
The 2023 application for funding from the 2022 Campaign of the United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore is now available on their website www.esunitedway.org. The application is open to all 501c3 organizations who serve the Eastern Shore of Virginia. The dateline for the application is February 9, 2023. According...
thenewsprogress.com
A Billion Dollars Back to Taxpayers
Governor Youngkin had the opportunity to adjust the budget that we are currently in and that will be in effect through June 30, 2024. Because he had just been sworn in last year, he had limited opportunity last year. Last Thursday, he presented those changes to the General Assembly and the public. Below are some of the items on which he focused.
How to avoid pipes bursting in your home during artic air surge in Virginia
We may not see the temperatures climb back above freezing until Monday. That would be a prolonged period of extremely cold temperatures for Central Virginia and could lead to some pipes in your homes possibly bursting.
