wxxv25.com
Students enjoy Winter Camp at Walter Anderson Museum of Art
While school is out for winter break, students are enjoying a winter-themed art camp at Walter Anderson Museum of Art. The three-day art camp started yesterday. Children ages 9 to 14 have been focusing on holiday motifs and the landscapes and living things that emerge when the nights are long and the temperatures drop.
Loaves and Fishes to serve Christmas brunch
Loaves and Fishes is back again this year to serve anyone with a hungry belly on Christmas at Back Bay Mission in Biloxi. Last year, the organization served around 75 people, but they’re anticipating 125 this Christmas. In preparation, volunteers have already gone to work on the Christmas feast...
Shop with a Cop benefitting members of Boys and Girls Club
Members of the Boys and Girls Club of the Gulf Coast received an early Christmas present: a hundred-dollar shopping spree at Academy Sports and Outdoors. Twenty-six children were hand selected to ‘shop with a cop’ at Academy in Gulfport. Each child was given a gift card and paired up with a local deputy to roam the aisles.
Eleven kids find forever homes at Jackson County Mass Adoption Day
Eleven children will get to experience Christmas with their forever families for the first time. A merry day at the Jackson County Courthouse as 11 children enjoyed an early Christmas present, they were granted their forever families through adoption. This ceremony was extra special to Judge Neil Harris because he gained his sixth grandchild through adoption. “We’re making life changes and since I’ve had adoption in my family and have gotten a grandchild, then it is personal to me and I know how personal it is to these families. Most importantly, today we had a Christmas miracle.”
Salvation Army helping those in need through Angel Tree program
This morning, families arrived at the Salvation Army Bridge Center in Biloxi to receive their Angel Tree gifts. The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year. Families must apply for the help and their wish lists are...
Bay St. Louis officers’ caskets wrapped in memories
A Coast man created a casket to honor his sister earlier this year and it led him to wrapping more than 60 caskets. His two most recent designs are the caskets of the two fallen officers in Bay St. Louis. Casey Lawhon recently celebrated four years in business with KC...
Pascagoula PD honoring former and current K9 officers with ornaments
The Pascagoula Police Department is honoring their furry officers!. The Christmas tree at the station is honoring the current K9 officers as well as pups from the past. One ornament gives memory to K9 Miso. Miso retired from service in 2015 and passed at his former handler’s home in 2020.
Procession held to escort fallen Bay St. Louis police officers
Following the funeral for Officer Branden Estorffe and Sgt. Steven Robin, police officers and other guests at the funeral held a procession escorting the men to their final resting place. Hundreds of police cars lined up outside of the Bay St. Louis Community Hall this afternoon as they waited to...
D’Iberville Elementary named a national Distinguished School
D’Iberville Elementary School in the Harrison County School District has been named the 2023 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act Distinguished Schools for Mississippi. A project of the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators, the program recognizes up to 100 schools annually for exceptional student achievement in three...
‘Finding Christmas’ featuring News 25’s Meggan Gray at the Beau Rivage
Still not in the Christmas spirit? Well, in Biloxi at the Beau Rivage, there’s a Broadway style musical called ‘Finding Christmas’ that’s sure to bring some holiday cheer. The hour long performance led by two children and Jack Frost helps the audience find what Christmas means...
Funeral service for fallen Bay St. Louis officers tomorrow
Law enforcement agencies across South Mississippi are preparing for tomorrow’s funeral services for two of their fallen brothers. Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe will be remembered during a joint funeral service tomorrow at the Bay St. Louis Community Hall on Blaize Avenue. Both officers were killed in...
Officials offer cold weather tips ahead of frigid weather
With a winter blast of cold air heading our way this week, we checked in with Harrison County EMA Director Matt Stratton on how to prepare for the frigid temperatures. First of all, it’s essential to stay warm both inside and when you head outside. Having layers of dry clothes on including hats and gloves and socks will be crucial.
14-year-old girl starts her own business in Biloxi
What started off as a hobby is now a running business for 14-year-old Zoe Bailey. Bailey and her sister came up with the idea of making their own slime, but as Bailey’s sister got older, she lost interest, giving Bailey full control of rebranding and processing the slime. Bailey...
Waveland Mayor Mike Smith scheduled for kidney transplant
Outgoing Waveland Mayor Mike Smith received an early Christmas present today. His doctors have scheduled him for a kidney transplant on January 9th, 2023. Smith served two terms and Jay Trapani will be sworn in next month. Smith was diagnosed with stage five kidney failure. His wife of 43 years,...
Two suspects wanted for commercial burglary in George County
Two people are wanted by the George County Sheriff’s Department for an alleged commercial burglary. The incident happened on December 13th off Highway 613 in the Agricola community. Charles Mott and Tiffany Steele are wanted for allegedly stealing items from a home that’s being renovated. Mott was identified...
Suspect in November murder case now in custody
A man wanted in connection to a November murder in Gulfport has been arrested. According to the Harrison County jail docket, 28-year-old Royce Barthelemy was booked into the jail about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with murder and his bond is set at $1 million dollars.
Picayune Running Back Dante Dowdell signs with Oregon Ducks, Zavion Coleman with Louisiana
Back in May, Picayune running back Dante Dowdell put on quite the show at his commitment ceremony, trying on three different sets of gloves before finally landing on Oregon. Between then and now, Dowdell is the proud owner of another 5A State Championship, but that’s the only thing that’s changed as he stays true to the Ducks seven months later.
Ocean Springs quarterback Bray Hubbard signs with Alabama Crimson Tide
On the first day of winter, high school football players from across the country started the first day of the rest of their lives. It was certainly a National Signing Day to remember on the Coast featuring three of the state’s top six recruits according to both ESPN and 24/7 Sports.
Poplarville couple jailed on drug, weapon charges
Pearl River Sheriff’s Department have charged a Poplarville couple on drug and weapons charges after a search of their home Thursday morning. Vickie Boyd, 60, and Joseph “Joey” Boyd, 60, were each charged with possession of methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm. Joey Boyd also was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
