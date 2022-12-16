Read full article on original website
Elderly couple killed crossing the street to Christmas party
An elderly couple was walking to a Christmas party Friday evening when they were fatally struck by a motorist, according to the Oregon State Police.
Fatal crash at Hwy 66 and Clover Creek Road claims life of White City man
On Monday, December 19, 2022, at approximately 7:35 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 66 and Clover Creek Rd, in Klamath County. The preliminary investigation indicated a maroon 2006 Ford Escape, operated by Elijah Nathanial Allen (26) of White City, was...
MAN JAILED AFTER VIOLATING PROBATION AT VERBAL DISPUTE
A Roseburg man was jailed after being at a verbal dispute on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 a.m. the suspect and a victim were involved in a loud disturbance in the 1000 block of West Lookingglass Road. This resulted in the neighbors calling RPD. An investigation revealed that the incident did not escalate to a physical altercation, but the man being at that location was a violation of the conditions of his parole.
DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING SHOOTING IN CENTRAL POINT
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night around 11:22 p.m. near the intersection of Foley Lane and Old Stage Road in rural Central Point. There is no one in custody at this time but all parties are cooperating with the investigation. The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital and is recovering. JCSO CID detectives’ investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Jackson County District Attorney’s office. There is no further information available at this time.
Central Point driver identified as victim of deadly Highway 234 crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- A Central Point man is dead today from a weekend crash along Highway 234. An Oregon State Police (OSP) report says today 81-year-old James Robertson died Friday. It says around 4pm Friday OSP staff responded to a crash on Highway 234 near milepost 11 in Jackson...
Police look for suspect responsible for vandalizing cemetery
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Central Point Police Department says its currently investigating the vandalism of multiple headstones at the Central Point Cemetery earlier this month. Officials say the vandalism happened between Dec. 13 and Dec 14. Many headstones were damaged with different levels of severity. There is no information...
Two killed, one badly hurt after head on car crash on Highway 199
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. - Two people are dead and one is hospitalized with serious injuries after a head on car crash west of Grants Pass on Highway 199. It happened on Sunday at 2:15 in the morning. A preliminary investigation from Oregon State Police reveals that a Toyota Prius, operated...
WHITE CITY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES MAKE GRAFFITI ARRESTS, DISCOVER ILLEGALLY CONCEALED GUNS, DRUGS
WHITE CITY, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies made multiple arrests in White City this month that started as graffiti vandalism complaints and ended with arrests for criminal mischief, probation violation, illegal handguns, and drugs. JCSO White City Community Action Team (CAT) arrested four suspects in two separate incidents the week of December 5th.
PAIR JAILED AFTER ALLEGED BURGLARY
Roseburg Police jailed two people after an alleged burglary incident. An RPD report said over the past few days the victim’s storage unit was entered and several items had been stolen from it. The unit was in the 3900 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. At about 4:50 p.m....
TWO CITED FOR ALLEGED INTERFERING INCIDENT
Two people were cited for interfering with a peace officer, by Roseburg Police on Monday night. Information from RPD said at 11:00 p.m. a 31-year old man was stopped for a traffic violation near the corner of Northeast Cedar Street and Northeast Chestnut Avenue. He allegedly parked his vehicle in the middle of the road. His vehicle was impounded due to his inability to find a licensed driver.
MEDICAL ISSUE LEADS TO VEHICLE CRASHING INTO POWER BOX
A medical issue led to a vehicle crashing into the power box at a business on Monday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at about 4:50 p.m. a 55-year old man was driving east on Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard heading through the intersection with Northeast Stephens Street when he had a seizure and made a wide U-turn into the Jack in the Box drive-thru. The man’s vehicle came to a rest after striking the large power box, knocking out power to the fast food outlet. No other people or vehicles were involved.
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED THEFT INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged theft incident, by Roseburg Police Sunday night. An RPD report said at 11:30 p.m. deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office contacted and detained the 30-year old in the 3000 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway during an unrelated incident. RPD responded to assist and interview the man for a case from June.
MAN JAILED FOR DUII/RECKLESS DRIVING
A Roseburg area man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Saturday following an alleged DUII incident. A DCSO report said at about 1:30 a.m. a caller indicated that the driver of a pickup was possibly intoxicated as the vehicle was heading south on Highway 99 just south of Roseburg. The driver was contacted near the intersection of Highway 99 and Happy Valley Road near Green. The 42-year old performed poorly on standard field sobriety tests. He was detained after allegedly admitting to having had 6 beers. His blood alcohol level registered .20, which is 2 and a half times the legal limit for driving.
TWO MEN JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Two men were jailed for alleged disorderly conduct by Roseburg Police early Saturday. An RPD report said at 12:15 a.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Northeast Stephens Street after already coming numerous times for disturbances where neither party would stop antagonizing the other. A neighbor said they were accustomed to the men fighting but could now hear them fighting through the walls.
OSP CENTRAL POINT PARTICIPATING IN SATURATION PATROL
With an increase in travel underway, staff with the Oregon State Police are encouraging drivers to be safe this time of year. OSP’S Central Point Office, alongside the Medford Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a saturation patrol on Friday between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.in areas around Medford and White City.
Two older adults left dead after a hit and run in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Two Grants Pass residents are now dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash last night. Yesterday at about 6:33 p.m., Oregon State Police say they responded to a crash on Highway 99 near milepost 1.75 in Josephine County. Police say their preliminary investigation showed that...
