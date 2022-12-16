ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, MI

This metro Detroit family’s Christmas light display makes others look like amateur hour

By Randiah Camille Green
Detroit Metro Times
Detroit Metro Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43SG0R_0jlNjjRs00
These people take Christmas very seriously.

Pine Knob’s Magic of Lights display may have a 30-foot waving Barbie, but do the lights dance in unison to music from Star Wars ?

No. Only the Bostick Family Light Show in Garden City does that.

What is the Bostick Family Light Show, you may ask? It’s one metro Detroit family’s dedication to over-the-top holiday light displays that turns their lawn into a nightly musical.

A 25-foot Christmas tree with 7,500 lights, a waving snowman, and candy canes pepper the Bostick’s yard, with snowflakes and Santa’s sleigh sitting on the roof. It sounds pretty standard until the synchronized show starts lighting up and flashing in synch with Christmas music.

Animated light bulbs and Christmas trees with animated faces are programmed to sing songs like Snoop Dogg and Anna Kendrick’s “Winter Wonderland/Here Comes Santa Claus,” “Jingle Bells,” and of course, a melody of Star Wars music that includes “The Imperial March.”

It makes other holiday light displays look like amateur hour. If you look up Bostick Family Light Show on Google Maps, it comes up as an event venue, which is a pretty accurate description.

Kyle Bostick programmed the roughly 50-minute show on a computer and switches it on and off through his phone. He says it takes him about three weeks to set up the whole show, and the layout changes every year along with a new playlist.

“When we started about three years ago we had about 6,000 lights and now we have 25,000 so it’s gotten quite a bit bigger over the last couple of years,” he tells us outside the house as the lights go crazy. “The lights can be programmed to do any pattern that you can imagine so there’s really no limit to what you can do.”

Sometimes the entire street gets backed up with a line of cars on both sides waiting their turn to watch. It plays nightly on a loop from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The display even includes a How the Grinch Stole Christmas photo booth that will take your picture and email it to you.

The whole thing was originally a Halloween display that Bostick created for his wife three years ago.

“Halloween is my wife’s favorite holiday and she basically just encouraged me to go bigger and bigger,” Bostick says. “Eventually I got a synchronized light show going and the community just started following us and showing up, and they really wanted to see Christmas, so we ordered all the stuff for Christmas and it really blew up. We’ve been doing it ever since."

This year for Halloween Bostick programmed a Stranger Things and Metallica mashup to “Master of Puppets” complete with a spooky tree singing James Hetfield’s vocals and a flame-shooting graveyard with actual fire .

They’ve also programmed the lights to “What’s This” from The Nightmare Before Christmas , Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” for Valentine’s Day, and “Deck the Halls” but it’s War Pigs by Black Sabbath .

Bostick puts the display up for Halloween and then switches out the spiders on top of the roof to snowflakes for Christmas.

He says the fantastical show costs tens of thousands of dollars, but it’s worth it to see how happy it makes people.

“It is a lot of work, but it’s fun,” he says. “We see a lot of kids and families enjoying it and we get messages all the time that it's their new family tradition to come. There’s a lot of people that count on us to do it, and that gives us motivation to keep doing it. There’s one of our neighbors down the street that doesn’t enjoy it, but the rest of them have all been on board and supportive.”

Despite the time and money the family puts into the show, it’s completely free to watch, and they give any donations to charities like Detroit Dog Rescue and the Stork Foundation for Infertility. Donations this year will go to CS Motts Children Hospital.

Bostick says they’ve raised about $20,000 for charities cumulatively the first two years.

The Bostick Family Light Show is located at 29195 Sheridan St., Garden City. It runs nightly from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. until Jan. 1. You can tune into 95.1FM to listen to the music from your car, or press a button in front of the house to listen on the street.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jake Wells

Where to see the best Christmas lights in the area

Christmas light displayPhoto byPhoto by Steven Van Elk (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Where can you find the best Christmas lights around? Well, I've got a great list for you and all of these are free (unlike the paid attractions a the Akron Zoo, Stan Hywet, or the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds).
AKRON, OH
Indy100

Woman puts up witty sign in response to neighbour's lavish Christmas lights

'Tis the season to be jolly, they say – well for most Christmas fanatics. One homeowner has put their own innovative spin on getting in the Christmas spirit, leaving people in hysterics. Instead of attempting to compete with their neighbour's lavish Christmas lights, they instead put up an illuminated sign directing attention across the street. The lit-up sign reading "ditto" has an arrow pointing to a fully-decorated house. College student Riley Lennon, 23, was walking past the house in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, USA, when he spotted the hilarious tongue-in-cheek signage. The video shows an elaborate Christmas light display, including...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Tracey Folly

Little girl stunned when Virgin Mary statue hidden in basement wall crashes to the floor and shatters at her feet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'll never forget the night a Virgin Mary statue fell from a hidden spot in the basement wall and crashed to the floor at my feet. It shattered into hundreds of pieces, but it managed to spare my head, my toes, and everything in between on its journey to the floor.
DoYouRemember?

Are Vintage Ceramic Christmas Trees Valuable Today?

A Christmas staple of the ’60s and ’70s is, without a doubt, the ceramic Christmas tree. Pulling one out was as powerful as hanging up stockings or stringing lights. Like a lot of old trends, from hairstyles to outfits, this vintage decoration is making a comeback. But are the original ceramic Christmas trees worth a lot of money today?
Tyla

People are just realising what the red Christmas light is actually for

We learn so much from TikTok, and thanks to one user, we now know the function of those 'spare' red bulbs that are sometimes found in packs of string lights. TikToker @viznelly took to the video-sharing platform to demonstrate exactly what they do - and our minds are blown. You...
Tyla

Woman shares genius way she decorates her stair rail for Christmas

A woman has shared the genius way she makes Christmas decorations for her stair bannister - and it's so easy. @shaynaalnwick Easy DIY Christmas Staircase Decor! 😍🎄 #christmasdecor #christmas #christmasdecorating #diy ♬ Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee. In the clip, TikToker @shaynaalnwick revealed the...
Uncovering Florida

"Snow" Is Coming Soon To This Festive Florida Town

Photo for illustrative purposes onlyPhoto byUnsplash. Snow--in the place literally dubbed The Sunshine State? Hard to believe without seeing it with your own two eyes. While you likely won't see those little flurries of white speckling your windshield on your morning commute any time soon, there is one city in Florida whose yearly tradition is to magically make it "snow" throughout the winter months. And the first flurry is finally coming to town this weekend!
Detroit Metro Times

Detroit Metro Times

Detroit, MI
2K+
Followers
638
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 30 years Metro Times has been Detroit’s premier alternative source for news, arts, culture, music, film, food, fashion and more.

 https://www.metrotimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy