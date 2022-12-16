OPD investigating thefts at cell phone store

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, the man pictured below has stolen multiple cell phones from displays at two different Verizon stores.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Officer Troglin at 432-333-4936 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 22-0018068. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.

