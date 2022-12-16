ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Broome County DPW on winter storm

By Roy Santa Croce
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 5 days ago

(WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Department of Public Works says that this storm has been nothing that they couldn’t handle.

Yesterday, the storm started off as a mix of sleet and freezing rain, and eventually transitioned into snow.

Early this morning, it was warm enough that there was no snow, just rain.

The deputy commissioner of highways at the Broome County D-P-W Chet Kupiec says that the snow removal process has been going as planned, and all their equipment is up and running as intended.

He says that throughout the day, the department has had 28 heavy trucks out on the roads, equipped with plows, wings, and materials for salt and sand.

The Deputy Commissioner of Highways for the Broome County Department of Public Works Chet Kupiec says, “It’s been a pretty standard snow event for us to handle. Equipment, like I say, has been running good, no breakdowns so that’s a big plus for our business. With it being heavy and wet snow, there’s always a concern of power and tree limbs. So, a lot of times we’ll switch gears from plowing roads, making them safe to opening up roads with tree limbs down, stuff like that.”

Kupiec says that this morning, the department received a handful of calls regarding tree limbs blocking roadways, but nothing they couldn’t manage.

He says that the department starts preparing several days in advance.

Plow drivers check their blades, wings, hydraulic fluid, fuel and oil and make sure they’re ready to go for the storm.

Kupiec says he could not be happier with how the department has handled the storm.

